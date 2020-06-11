Aisha Tyler gives her take on Wayne Brady’s viral Instagram post

TOPICS:
June 11, 2020

 

Actress Aisha Tyler gives us an insight into a joke from "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" that has gone viral online after cast member Wayne Brady shared it on Instagram. #CNN #News

71 Comments on "Aisha Tyler gives her take on Wayne Brady’s viral Instagram post"

  1. Is God Real? Check This Out! | June 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”

    -Verna Myers 💯

  2. Surprise Octopus | June 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    So she didn’t know POCs existed until now?

    And they “borrowed” the idea from Living Single so…

  3. MyNameIsCorey | June 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Not only was there a lack of diversity but the premise of the show was stolen from a much better tv series Living Single…

  4. Gregoryjo Beasley | June 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Hell, the show’s premise wad stolen from the black show “Living Single”.

  5. Jazmyn | June 11, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    She could apologize for ripping off Living Single but okay i guess?

    • Briana G | June 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      THANK YOU! 👌🏿

    • David Johnson | June 11, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      They did take the idea of that show

    • pagielicious | June 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Henry R. Nah Golden Girls would occasionally have black characters so at least they tried.

    • Esther StrategicAdvisor | June 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Henry R. This went over your head. Golden Girls is realistic for THAT ERA, CITY, and AGE GROUP Plus they had Black guests and characters [not Extras] towards the end.
      NEW YORK CITY on the other hand is historically ETHNICALLY DIVERSE, and the show did not represent that REALITY until there was protest. Even THEN considering their INCOME LEVEL, it was unrealistic they had NO neighbors which were of A VARIETY of ETHNICITIES.

    • No Dogma Mama | June 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Aaron Daniel
      All of that is true & it could also explain why so many young white people started moving to New York, lol.
      Both shows were successful but they could have both benefitted from more diversity.

  6. J Third | June 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Not to mention that they stole the concept from Living Single w Queen Latifa

  7. Official BNAMusic88 | June 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Let’s talk about how she stole from Living Single. ☕️

  8. Chinchilla man | June 11, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    Why do these people act so clueless. Its too late now

    • Jerry Townsend | June 11, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Mastery-of-Self check

    • jcllings | June 11, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      It’s never too late to abandon Communism. #Blexit #WalkAway #DemocratsAreRacist

    • Ray Snypez | June 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      No it aint… they gon put 4 seasons of “HOMIES” out on HULU, its never too late

    • Just let go Give me piece to give you wisdom | June 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      Exactly man. The knew exactly what they are doing. White people are always complicit about racism cuz it not their problem.

    • A M | June 11, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Chinchilla man
      But why the fuckk should we care, how long ago was friends. Get over it! We get the point now let’s start to move forward for the sake of our kids instead of pitty parties.

  9. Christopher Hudson | June 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    She should apologize for taking Living Single ideas it was Friend’s before Friends

  10. Ayanna Fraley Moore | June 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    And that improv clip was BRILLIANT!!!

  11. Taijifufu | June 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Every time I hear her voice I light up inside. Love Aisha Tyler

  12. Black America | June 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Now that’s a beautiful brown woman

  13. Mo A | June 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Friends idea was stolen from Living Single 😑

  14. kirk clarke | June 11, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Yea after she made millions.hmmm

  15. mike oren | June 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Friends was a sappy show with the standard prerecorded laugh track audio because the show stunk!🦨<~•💨💨 !!

  16. N Esq | June 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    She apologizes because he conscious was guilty the whole time

  17. A Malone | June 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    She took “living single” concept and kept a diverse cast off the show, 🤔 maybe it’s guilt!

  18. Mr. Nobody | June 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Lol! She knew then. Shes just virtue signaling to avoid the heat.

  19. Tony Jackson | June 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    She knew what she was doing they stole friends from Living Single and that’s a fact.

  20. Passive Agressive | June 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    The only black thing about friends was the coffee

