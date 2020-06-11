Aisha Tyler gives her take on Wayne Brady’s viral Instagram post

Actress Aisha Tyler gives us an insight into a joke from "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" that has gone viral online after cast member Wayne Brady shared it on Instagram. #CNN #News
Actress Aisha Tyler gives us an insight into a joke from "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" that has gone viral online after cast member Wayne Brady shared it on Instagram. #CNN #News
“Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”
-Verna Myers 💯
Sounds like the NBA and NFL.
In our culture, no one ask you to dance, you just do or you don’t.
Sabledoux – I actually agree with that too- to a certain extent, we are made from our own initiatives.
So she didn’t know POCs existed until now?
And they “borrowed” the idea from Living Single so…
All television shows are just regurgitated bullshit, both shows were no different.
@brotherfugue My daughter said she noticed there were no ir small amount black people in older tv shows. I was taken aback.
@Jason E Well said👏🏽
Oh yeah… the racist black show with no white characters.
stole
Not only was there a lack of diversity but the premise of the show was stolen from a much better tv series Living Single…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9SRPG5eCPk
Which there was no white people on that show
How diverse was Living Single? Genuine question, as I never watched that show.
Hell, the show’s premise wad stolen from the black show “Living Single”.
Roommates are common in white culture not black culture. These stories were part of her life.
They both sucked, equally.
Word. My very first thought.
Keyser Soze yup
So where da issue? There was a show with black actors only. That ain’t lacking diversity? Or it’s ok?
She could apologize for ripping off Living Single but okay i guess?
THANK YOU! 👌🏿
They did take the idea of that show
@Henry R. Nah Golden Girls would occasionally have black characters so at least they tried.
@Henry R. This went over your head. Golden Girls is realistic for THAT ERA, CITY, and AGE GROUP Plus they had Black guests and characters [not Extras] towards the end.
NEW YORK CITY on the other hand is historically ETHNICALLY DIVERSE, and the show did not represent that REALITY until there was protest. Even THEN considering their INCOME LEVEL, it was unrealistic they had NO neighbors which were of A VARIETY of ETHNICITIES.
@Aaron Daniel
All of that is true & it could also explain why so many young white people started moving to New York, lol.
Both shows were successful but they could have both benefitted from more diversity.
Not to mention that they stole the concept from Living Single w Queen Latifa
Odd, I’d heard they basically copied a British series called “Coupling.”
“They” meaning the creators of Friends, of course.
@Angry Spork https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3qwRHb616I
@Angry Spork https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLAEZYHXAXo
Let’s talk about how she stole from Living Single. ☕️
Yesssss…. My son says it all the time! But that’s nothing new, always appropriating from Us…. “Magical People”…. it’s the norm for them…
Yes! Let’s!
okay and was taken to court for it
Tina Pentasuglia NBC purposely sought out to make a white washed version of Living Single. That’s a known fact. Not speculation or conjecture.
In a 90s kind of world I’m glad I got my girls
Why do these people act so clueless. Its too late now
@Mastery-of-Self check
It’s never too late to abandon Communism. #Blexit #WalkAway #DemocratsAreRacist
No it aint… they gon put 4 seasons of “HOMIES” out on HULU, its never too late
Exactly man. The knew exactly what they are doing. White people are always complicit about racism cuz it not their problem.
Chinchilla man
But why the fuckk should we care, how long ago was friends. Get over it! We get the point now let’s start to move forward for the sake of our kids instead of pitty parties.
She should apologize for taking Living Single ideas it was Friend’s before Friends
Lavender and Shirley, stop it lol.
@No Dogma Mama Living Single was nothing like the Mary Tyler Moore Show.
@Rudy Penzano it wasn’t
@Gazbanger it was an ok show it’s not my favorite but it’s ok
Mmm? Have Aisha ever even pointed out that theft?
Here she is with the opportunity.
And that improv clip was BRILLIANT!!!
Every time I hear her voice I light up inside. Love Aisha Tyler
LAAANNAAA!!!!
DAMMIT ARCHER!!
Now that’s a beautiful brown woman
Friends idea was stolen from Living Single 😑
Yea after she made millions.hmmm
Friends was a sappy show with the standard prerecorded laugh track audio because the show stunk!🦨<~•💨💨 !!
More than Living Single?
She apologizes because he conscious was guilty the whole time
*her.
edit it again.
She took “living single” concept and kept a diverse cast off the show, 🤔 maybe it’s guilt!
Lol! She knew then. Shes just virtue signaling to avoid the heat.
Smart
She knew what she was doing they stole friends from Living Single and that’s a fact.
The only black thing about friends was the coffee
I love coffee ☕️