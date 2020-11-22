President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are predictable and will achieve nothing but the erosion of our democracy. That will be Trump’s real legacy. He will do damage, but he won’t succeed.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Ali Velshi on President Trump’s Real Legacy | MSNBC
Yes Trump’s legacy would be rampant pandemic with 256,000 deaths and a President that won’t leave office and President that played heaps of golf.
@Walton Street I HEAR what you’re saying. We need to put our country back together and revenge must take a backburner to accomplish this goal. Don’t stoop to Trump’s level (and at this point, he is reaching UP to touch BOTTOM) by name calling his base. He is out and we need to bring the 74M BACK in.
@Analogy Accepted You do know that if Trump issued a nationwide lockdown the Left would have screamed dictator. When he banned travelers from China he was labeled a racist.
Si how do you think the Radical Left would have reacted if Trump did what you suggested?
They would have demanded he be removed from office. They would have blamed him for the economy tanking.
No matter what Trump did it was wrong.
@John Cameron Anyone watching the news and heard about Covid19 didn’t know that a highly infectious virus was spreading rapidly?
I didn’t need the government to tell me to stock up on supplies when the first case of Covid19 was diagnosed.
The Government is not responsible for my using common sense.
@Dillon McCluskey You heard news reports out of China. Good for you… you aren’t the center of the universe. You’re a libertarian…so what? Your views and sense of responsibility are not everyone’s. Healthcare is a right and as such needs to be supported by gov’t. Unfortunately, this government does not support science nor does it support medical advice from its noted experts who KNOW. You, arrogantly, decide that you are more in the know than everyone else and that it’s all “common sense”. Not everyone is as brilliant and informed as you. They had no idea what was coming and received little information from their leadership. Politicians knowing better than scientists and medical experts… a good leader points public attention toward those experts and calls on them for advice. That never happened. Instead people got division and outright misinformation… much reflected in RW media. Except for the magnificence that you exude…. the rest of the “underlings” need direction and good information. Get over yourself.
@Dillon McCluskey You are doing conjecture right there, trying to predict what the Left would do. Around April to May, the Left was already complaining that EU did it better. EU did central mandates. So, I say no, there would be no complaints on central handling, and even if there was *some* complaining, this handling would have produced results similar to EU, so data would have won out by now. Instead, data for US is worse – humps are longer, there is no significant reduction between highs, one extra wave compared to EU, and most cases of any country (even much bigger ones, like India).
There are several conservative taking points that tried to explain this:
A. Survival rate is 99.98% according to CDC, so this is no big deal, just like flu.
This is wrong. 0.2% who died were listed in perfect health, but most Americans are not in perfect health. Actual death rate insofar is 2-3%. If health care systems get overrun (so far so good), it will jump further.
B. Hospital write anyone as dying of COVID, natter what.
If this was true, difference between our daily highs and lows would be much less, as people always die of various things. The fact we have a really big difference between highs and lows shows and influx in hospitalizations and deaths, corresponding to increase in COVID spread. So, no lying from our healthcare providers, at least nothing of significance.
So, data wins in the end. Trump would have been in much better position if he did some of the things I mentioned. Probably would have won, it was quite close in many states, and senators from GOP still won in states where Trump did not, which means it was *Republicans* that said FU to Trump, and not liberals.
He gets credit for allowing quick development of vaccine, he almost predicted that one (off by just a few months, IMHO), but he was dead wrong on how COVID would spread, and we have videos we can continue to review on this.
His legacy will be he killed a lot of American people with his incompetence.
I hope you didn’t mention socialism if that’s actually the case…
😃🖕
let me know about those two months
@TD TJ Lol good night then my ignorant friend. Thanks for the funds😴😴😴
@Brian Nave
sure thing Brian I’ll get right on that.
@D Fredericks If he were still alive, he would be voting for Beijing Biden.
And he won’t be reelected. Not after this display of stupidity.
he’s already re-elected!!!!
@George Gibbs Really? You mean in his own mind?
@Pete We all know he wants to push it to the supreme courts but it wont work in his favour once he gets there.
@Flow Drive I hope you are correct. But the Republicans have loaded the Court in their favor. Supreme Court decisions have become increasingly political over the years.
@Pete Well i hope the people in the supreme court understand what’s on the line and what the consequences are if they want to support one man with no real evidence. There will be war if they decide to to ignore the American people votes.
Fighting against the votes of the people of the United States Of America ! That will be at the top of his legacy ! Democracy is not his friend.
Here you are today, USA.
Not even shure, if the slogan:
“ONE PERSON ONE VOTE”
is good or not.
For a simple person like me, this sounds pretty compelling. Although it’s too linear for Intelligent birds like Mark Kimbrell. ‘We cannot hold this truths as self-evident’, because that would be too easy for us.
@Rolf Trappmann hey bot,please put a sentence together. You make no sense,except that you are a lackey.LoL
The only president that during a surge of a pandemic, turns his back on AMERICANS and goes golfing.
Yes I agree ☝️ shame of him
@Demardre williams it looks like cult behavior.
@Tessa What did he lie about? A more accurate question would be what didn’t he lie about? I’ll just focus on the latest
lie which is on display in courts in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona where fraud is the charge and evidence of such is simply nonexistent.
The lie that he is being denied a second term because the election is being stolen from him when it is quite obvious to anyone sane that he and his lackeys are the ones trying to steal the election in an unprecedented manner. To him Democratic votes don’t deserve equal credibility as Republican votes.
@Chester Jeffrey why?
Republican Governors have more of a spine than Republican Senators.
About anybody is winning that comparison.
Their spineless 100% right shame ful!!
@Marta Latona : How so ? because I do not put my two republican senators in that category.
@Richard A I don’t speak Chinese. English please.
The damage is shocking. Why he hasn’t been Removed & ARRESTED Is beyond me. Corrupt mitch having so much control, is very Scarey.
He is America’s Savior.
@Wen Chai Idol worship is a sin love. tRump isn’t God. he’s no saviour
Trump’s legacy is death and lies. He needs s dangerous to democracy.
@John Lyons Let’s see who the morons are… in 60 days.
@Tessmage Tessera ok squid
@John Lyons Are you sad because your side is losing..?
Trump legacy is : telling the world that America is really a banana republic!!!!
@Dillon McCluskey if i wanted to waste my time arguing with someone who is as misguided as you, i would have already started. im just here to laugh at you and marvel at the idiocy trump unleashed.
@oopopp x Of course you won’t reply because at the end of the day you have no valid point because other than name calling you have no facts.
@Noreb Misguided? How so, please be specific and factual.
@Glen Cuthbertson Now THAT is a “talkin’ to”. Thank you. Seriously. Thank you. And rest assured, REAL Americans are still here. We proved the resilience of our democracy by giving that draft dodging coward the BOOT, our judges have held steadfast against the hail of frivolous claims of election fraud from trumps hack “lawyers”. He will not succeed. Know that. We have a real shot of winning the Senate and the chance to implement REAL, sweeping change in our country and hopefully earning back your respect. There are 330+ MILLION of us, and I guarantee you we aren’t going to let go of what our country means to us and our allies on account of some deranged cult waving their pee shooters.
The jail cell waiting for Trump will not be kind to him either.
@mark kimbrell so childish and stupid LEFTIST Commy liar. Biden WILL be in prison. Screw the IMPEACHMENT. He’s NOT A PRESISENT OR ELECT NEVER WILL BE. AS FALSE MEDIA CAN’T ELECT PEOPLE. LOL
@Chaplain Debbie Nun Ur lol as u wish maybe you are like trump that like criminal doing do u
@Chaplain Debbie Nun Ur lol so trump?
@Chaplain Debbie Nun Ur let’s wait till January come and u stop talking about that and all idiots ok?
@Holy Bri OK 🤦♂️🤣🤣🤣 YOU DIMWITS ARE ARE INSANE
trump’s legacy FAILURE. trump’s legacy stealing TAXPAYERS MONEY.
@Greg Exelby i new something does not add up i think they are trying to do something take away our rights and make up laws or some sort of police state
YOUR LEGACY > Baby CCP bot is a dimwit 🤣🤣🤣
obviously you have no idea what Trump has done and what’s sad is you don’t even check out for yourself
@Rickey Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bs-My9ov23w
put it this way trump did do more that is a fact and trump gave his wage away he did it for nothing what would biden do for nothing ??he would not do it >>Trump got blamed for things he never did because people believed one or two media instead of going to 12 media places and when people tell the truth people still do not believe >Just wait for a few weeks when things get to court you will see how bad things are also with Hillary Clinton trying to get trump impeached because of the Russia thing when it was Hillary Clinton not trump that’s is why nothing was done to trump
@Rickey Johnson He has done good things for all Americans.4 year investigation an ZIP. What crime NONE.
He made many AMERICANS suffer in all kinds of ways, including death.😈
@Side Dude I don’t think people need to explain things in detail. Just open your eyes and look around you. More importantly, just reflect back over the past four years. The evidence in itself speak volumes. For you to ask someone to explain themselves in detail just suggests and implies that you’re attempting to discredit what they’re voicing solely from the comments that they’ve voiced. It is difficult to go in to graphic detail when surmising each point and perspective. I suggest you do some homework yourself and you’ll see the rationale for people’s comments.
@paul rollings I disagree. All im seeing here is a bunch of “orange man bad” instead of explanations. Trump has done a much better job than you people realize.
@Side Dude Well, I’m not prepared to entertain you with a response. If you cannot see the situation with how it stands then no amount of reasoning will aid your vision or insight.
@Chester Jeffrey Donald Trump doesn’t deserve any recognition for his presidential reign. He’s done nothing more than hinder the process from the onset. Initially minimising the severity of the virus and advising people inappropriately despite scientific evidence which was brought to his attention. A negligent, reckless and irresponsible approach. With this in mind why should Donald Trump receive any recognition for the hard work from scientists and the medical profession. If Donald Trump wants any recognition he should have earned it.
The GOP is now called:
The AFP (The American Fascist Party)
Collegiate Definition of FACISIM
: an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government
They acting like Puritans!
Thank you for providing the definition of fascism. It is word used by many, but defined by few.
@Peter Thurman That is not the definition of “fascism”, that’s a rebellion.
re·bel·lion
/rəˈbelyən/
Learn to pronounce
noun
noun: rebellion; plural noun: rebellions
an act of violent or open resistance to an established government or ruler.
He got no legacy. He’ll be remembered as the worse president in the history and no one really going to remember him.
Hitler was the worst chancellor in German history. How he came to power is still taught as part of K12 history classes “lest we forget”…
Over a quarter of a million deaths due to his incompetency, that’s what decent people will remember tRump for.
Except his brainwashed followers will remember him.
That’s the sad part.
“government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.” Despite what Donnie and his sleazy cabal might try to say or do.
Trump going down as the worst gd president ever. He’s just giving himself distance between the others now.
@Obadia Oracle Crooked Democratic judges, huh..? In Georgia, Arizona, Nevada… you really wanna stick with that answer..?
@Greg Exelby Watch this and cry louder: https://youtu.be/rbFJWo3gdRI
@Darlene Ullah so educated he had the worst recovery since ww2.beating LBJ
trump’s legacy is that he cares for nothing and no one but himself, when he dies who’s gonna care?
I will be dancing in the streets!
@Chester Jeffrey I think there’s more than enough people been pumped with Trump as it is. Let’s not encourage stupidity any further. 😉
@TripleThreat CGA so the guy who sent secret police into US cities to snatch people off the street gave us a “taste of Freedom from Government Oppression”. Good God, you’re one of the most delusional trump cultists out here.
@wendy b he care about money,money,🤑money
@Chester Jeffrey They *should* name the pandemic in the US “the trump plague”. *THAT* is the “honor” he has earned on the covid front. I’ve retired to SE Asia, where *actual* leaders made *actual* national responses. The results were here in Vietnam- 1300 cases, less than 40 deaths. Thailand, something like 14,000 cases, 65 deaths. New Zealand, 2500 cases, 25 deaths. The ‘trump plague’ infected like 11 *MILLION* , and he killed over a 1/4 million through his lack of a *national* rational response.
Trumpty Dumpty and his accomplices are instigating a coup, plain and simple.
“Nothing else like Trump’s ‘Cavernous Stupidity’ in U.S. history”
– Historian and presidential biographer Douglas Brinkley
trumps lies and subterfuge caused his nose to grow longer and longer now it is so long, it made him tip over
Trump is such a nutbag, that he either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about the legacy he’s leaving behind… Or perhaps that is why he’s fighting so hard(besides milking and grifting his flock of money)… because by staying in power, he has a chance of changing this history books along with changing reality in the way he has changed reality with his pathetic base.
A legacy is something OTHERS agree on. He was the worst ever ever POTUS.
That’s A Fact!!