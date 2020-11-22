Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced that she has tested negative for Covid-19 after receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results. Her campaign says she will continue to self-isolate and undergo more testing "out of an abundance of caution."» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared
She also tested negative for decency….again.
She’s another snake!!!
The overwhelming majority of liberal males have tested positive for HOMOSEXUALITY
tinyurl.com/y6ow9hxx 🎶
Her IQ test came out negative, as well — but that’s a given for supporters of the Toddler in Chief.
@low key Exactly!!🤝
AsinloveYunz.Link
If you don’t want the TrumpVirus I would strongly recommend steering clear of any Republicans.
@bigcity777333 yazkroski I’m a combat veteran. I see blm, antifa, and extreme leftists just like I saw the taliban. They’re no different.
@The Truth Is Out Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true. It just makes it more deliberate – and, in your case, delusional.
@Preston Ramseyer Where did I post only Republicans don’t wear masks? Here let me spell it out for you, Democrats have been shown time and time again to respect TrumpVirus more than Republicans and have a much higher rate of mask usage. The WH alone had more instances of new cases than all of South Korea that same week & Democrats are not showing up to state house demanding lock downs not take place. Like Ben Shapiro says, facts don’t care about your feelings.- Sorry : (
AsinloveYunz.Link
@Crimdor What about them? The truth is the average Dem respect TrumpVirus far more than the average Republican. That doesn’t mean that people who follow all the rules never get it, it just means Republicans get it far more often because on average they don’t take it as seriously. Throwing out a few anecdotes does not make for a strong argument. But if you want anecdotes, 42 Trump allies got it a week, which was more cases than South Korea recorded in that same week.
Criminals do very well in the GOP.
@Preston Ramseyer evidence? the republican evidence is obvious with 5-7 senators all being probed this year for insider trading. Only 1 was a dem ( Feinstein). One is still being investigated by multiple agencies and then another is up for a DIFFERNT insider trading accusation ( that is Perdue…Im hoping Georgia gives him the boot)
So in direct response …No, and you have no proof of anything. Bring proof or shut it and stop serving Putin.
@so fresh so clean not a Trump voter so you can stop with your cowardly antics. Run away now little leftist. Good think you have a little rice burner. You can run away easier (even though my truck is faster than your car) because you’re a wimp 😂
@Dale Hartley I love that you ignore facts. The Dems are just as bad as the GOP. If you don’t believe that you’re ignorant and need to be smacked (preferably by me)
@so fresh so clean nice little shack you live in poor liberal. Why is left left such cowardly and poor little morons?
AsinloveYunz.Link
Covid is afraid of beIng infected by that crooked woman.
@William H Music 2020 sooner or later all these so called (r)epublicans and his cult members, enablers and supporters, are going to have to suffer serious withdrawal from all that Kool-Aid and the bulls**t that they have overdosed on over the last 4+ years… and then come to the realization that the Orange Baby’s term ends come 20 Jan 2021!
I pray for everyone to follow the medical professional’s guidelines like Dr Fauchi, that have repeated warned all of us again and again, as we try to keep our homes, families and loved ones, to stay safe and healthy for all Americans and others we care about around the world during this trying time for our country!! God bless and help us all!! 👍🤘🙏😷
I hope ya get covid and find out for yourself
I couldn’t have come up with a line!!
@William H Music 2020 sour grapes
AsinloveYunz.Link
She has the virus of greed and selfishness.
@Individual-1 amen
@Think About it she has a attitude doesn’t she……she negative all the time….doesnt need a test for that
@Connie Hahn ….some interesting read on this person…
Check out her net worth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly_Loeffler
Just another grifting Republicon, that’s all she is.
AsinloveYunz.Link
And when she shakes her head it sounds like a spray-paint can.
👍😂😂😂😂
Rude! My spray paint is very helpful!!
Thats funny….I must remember that
It’s amazing how low the bar is to be a republican senator in the south.
Stacy Abrams is the bottom of the barrel
That’s a bit rough and discriminatory aren’t the North Eastern, Western and mid Western Republicans actually more infectious? I am referring to officials in the party not the supporters. Anyway not my country, just the Whitehouse alone would be considered a hotspot in my country and it has had approximately the same level of community transmission of Covi sars2 as Australia as a whole over the last month or so.
Georgia VOTE FOR DEMOCRAT Jan 5 2021!
You are being useful Idiots!
Total Control and the coming Genocide!
You are being useful Idiots! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWKFVvrpURs
She SHOULD be going to prison for insider trading. How is it acceptable for her but Martha Stewart not so much.
Maybe because the GOP only wants the law to apply when it’s convenient for them
Her and Martha Stewart could share a cell.
Betsy Bird Martha could bring scissors.
That Republican party is definitely a funny group of small minded people 🤦♂️
Republican here. I dislike Trump a lot. Don’t Group people together.
@Preston Ramseyer how about the majority?
Unfortunately, American retailers will see their worst season in 30+ years due to lack of a stimulus package for the people. No money = No spending. Blame the politicians.
Who cares!!!!! Let people be around family this year instead of Black Friday shopping. It’s the most selfish day of the year. It’s pathetic. Making people work on thanksgiving day and afterwards.
She should test positive, and in fact suffer. Same as all insider traders. Over 250 thousand Americans did not get the chance to celebrate Biden’s victory.
I don’t even want to see a doctor who votes Republican. What good are they? They just voted to have us all randomly die of covid.
She didn’t contract Covid? Then she is secretly a “never Trumper”.
Lock her up! Lock her up!
@low key why lock her up? Because you simply don’t like her and she has a different view on politics than you? Such a childish coward
@Preston Ramseyer Nice job of missing the irony. And perfect description of those who *did* chant “lock her/him up!” unironically at Trump rallies over the past 4 years. Well done!
@low key I never chanted Lock her up and never went to a rally. I don’t like Trump but the left are worse than Trump is
Get Donald Trump a blue straight jacket tell him when he’s wearing it is good for his golf swing that’ll work
How convenient. Are we sure she’s not lying just to get back on the campaign trail? Where’s the proof?
She already cashed in on COVID by doing insider trading. There is probably another money trail behind these public claims of positive/false test results.
She would probably lie either way….noone will ever know the truth from her….
Waste of tests that should be available for the relatives of nurses and doctors who work at the frontline.
Must be nice to be able to inside trade stocks like that.