Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced that she has tested negative for Covid-19 after receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results. Her campaign says she will continue to self-isolate and undergo more testing "out of an abundance of caution."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared