Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared

TOPICS:
Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared 1

November 22, 2020

 

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler announced that she has tested negative for Covid-19 after receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results. Her campaign says she will continue to self-isolate and undergo more testing "out of an abundance of caution."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

61 Comments on "Loeffler Tests Negative For Covid, Awaits Consecutive Negative Result Before Being Cleared"

  1. ToxicTrump Tube | November 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    She also tested negative for decency….again.

  2. 3LD | November 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    If you don’t want the TrumpVirus I would strongly recommend steering clear of any Republicans.

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @bigcity777333 yazkroski I’m a combat veteran. I see blm, antifa, and extreme leftists just like I saw the taliban. They’re no different.

    • low key | November 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @The Truth Is Out Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true. It just makes it more deliberate – and, in your case, delusional.

    • 3LD | November 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Preston Ramseyer Where did I post only Republicans don’t wear masks? Here let me spell it out for you, Democrats have been shown time and time again to respect TrumpVirus more than Republicans and have a much higher rate of mask usage. The WH alone had more instances of new cases than all of South Korea that same week & Democrats are not showing up to state house demanding lock downs not take place. Like Ben Shapiro says, facts don’t care about your feelings.- Sorry : (

    • BooskieBae | November 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      AsinloveYunz.Link

    • 3LD | November 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Crimdor What about them? The truth is the average Dem respect TrumpVirus far more than the average Republican. That doesn’t mean that people who follow all the rules never get it, it just means Republicans get it far more often because on average they don’t take it as seriously. Throwing out a few anecdotes does not make for a strong argument. But if you want anecdotes, 42 Trump allies got it a week, which was more cases than South Korea recorded in that same week.

  3. V | November 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Criminals do very well in the GOP.

    • Dale Hartley | November 22, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @Preston Ramseyer evidence? the republican evidence is obvious with 5-7 senators all being probed this year for insider trading. Only 1 was a dem ( Feinstein). One is still being investigated by multiple agencies and then another is up for a DIFFERNT insider trading accusation ( that is Perdue…Im hoping Georgia gives him the boot)
      So in direct response …No, and you have no proof of anything. Bring proof or shut it and stop serving Putin.

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @so fresh so clean not a Trump voter so you can stop with your cowardly antics. Run away now little leftist. Good think you have a little rice burner. You can run away easier (even though my truck is faster than your car) because you’re a wimp 😂

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @Dale Hartley I love that you ignore facts. The Dems are just as bad as the GOP. If you don’t believe that you’re ignorant and need to be smacked (preferably by me)

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @so fresh so clean nice little shack you live in poor liberal. Why is left left such cowardly and poor little morons?

    • BooskieBae | November 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      AsinloveYunz.Link

  4. Irene Klauber | November 22, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Covid is afraid of beIng infected by that crooked woman.

    • Gary Kubodera | November 22, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 sooner or later all these so called (r)epublicans and his cult members, enablers and supporters, are going to have to suffer serious withdrawal from all that Kool-Aid and the bulls**t that they have overdosed on over the last 4+ years… and then come to the realization that the Orange Baby’s term ends come 20 Jan 2021!
      I pray for everyone to follow the medical professional’s guidelines like Dr Fauchi, that have repeated warned all of us again and again, as we try to keep our homes, families and loved ones, to stay safe and healthy for all Americans and others we care about around the world during this trying time for our country!! God bless and help us all!! 👍🤘🙏😷

    • cuntpunter mcG | November 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      I hope ya get covid and find out for yourself

    • Gnanam Leslie | November 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      I couldn’t have come up with a line!!

    • Gnanam Leslie | November 22, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @William H Music 2020 sour grapes

    • BooskieBae | November 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      AsinloveYunz.Link

  5. Judith Matthews | November 22, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    She has the virus of greed and selfishness.

  6. roof pizza | November 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    And when she shakes her head it sounds like a spray-paint can.

  7. David Guelette | November 22, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    It’s amazing how low the bar is to be a republican senator in the south.

    • The Truth Is Out | November 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      Stacy Abrams is the bottom of the barrel

    • annoyed aussie | November 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      That’s a bit rough and discriminatory aren’t the North Eastern, Western and mid Western Republicans actually more infectious? I am referring to officials in the party not the supporters. Anyway not my country, just the Whitehouse alone would be considered a hotspot in my country and it has had approximately the same level of community transmission of Covi sars2 as Australia as a whole over the last month or so.

  8. Susan Brooke | November 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Georgia VOTE FOR DEMOCRAT Jan 5 2021!

  9. Steven Jamison | November 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    She SHOULD be going to prison for insider trading. How is it acceptable for her but Martha Stewart not so much.

  10. D M | November 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    That Republican party is definitely a funny group of small minded people 🤦‍♂️

  11. E Hole | November 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Unfortunately, American retailers will see their worst season in 30+ years due to lack of a stimulus package for the people. No money = No spending. Blame the politicians.

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      Who cares!!!!! Let people be around family this year instead of Black Friday shopping. It’s the most selfish day of the year. It’s pathetic. Making people work on thanksgiving day and afterwards.

  12. Amazing FC | November 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    She should test positive, and in fact suffer. Same as all insider traders. Over 250 thousand Americans did not get the chance to celebrate Biden’s victory.

  13. Gretchen Hubbert | November 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    I don’t even want to see a doctor who votes Republican. What good are they? They just voted to have us all randomly die of covid.

  14. Elbert Lee | November 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    She didn’t contract Covid? Then she is secretly a “never Trumper”.

    • low key | November 22, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Lock her up! Lock her up!

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @low key why lock her up? Because you simply don’t like her and she has a different view on politics than you? Such a childish coward

    • low key | November 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      @Preston Ramseyer Nice job of missing the irony. And perfect description of those who *did* chant “lock her/him up!” unironically at Trump rallies over the past 4 years. Well done!

    • Preston Ramseyer | November 22, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @low key I never chanted Lock her up and never went to a rally. I don’t like Trump but the left are worse than Trump is

  15. Paul Wiley | November 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Get Donald Trump a blue straight jacket tell him when he’s wearing it is good for his golf swing that’ll work

  16. Football Nerd | November 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    How convenient. Are we sure she’s not lying just to get back on the campaign trail? Where’s the proof?

  17. David Dennison | November 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    She already cashed in on COVID by doing insider trading. There is probably another money trail behind these public claims of positive/false test results.

  18. Steve | November 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    She would probably lie either way….noone will ever know the truth from her….

  19. M Reuter | November 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Waste of tests that should be available for the relatives of nurses and doctors who work at the frontline.

  20. Glen Last | November 22, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Must be nice to be able to inside trade stocks like that.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.