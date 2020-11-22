Rev. Al Sharpton says the names of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in an update.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
While You Were Voting, You Might've Lost Sight Of These Racial Injustice Cases | MSNBC
Never forgotten!!
Pfffffff forgotten
Forever throwing the victim card
@Mark bodman well you’ve just been reminded A**hole
I Can’t wait to Watch the election results come in over the next couple weeks and watch Mr Biden officially lose TRUMP 2020
@Lisa N you’ll have to wait a long time for that you phoney baloney.
Make No Mistake.. There will be POLICE REFORM AND MORE SENSITIVITY TRAINING… we will not be treating black people like Second hand citizens any longer …
@Bus Travers No one is promised respect. You earn that.
@AllNiteLemonade So why didn’t it happen under Obama? He was in office for 8 years.
@AllNiteLemonade “The white man will not be our equal but our slave. History is changing. No justice, no peace BLM.” – Tweeted by BLM leader Sasha Johnson
@First Last So true, mon ami. Likewise with disrespect.
@Thyalwaysseek They can’t answer real questions.
Thank you. We need to keep these facts in front of America.
Trump and his supporters not only support racism, they openly show it and feel proud and that is the most disturbing thing
@Qcumber Bond why do you believe that people who can think for themselves are stupid?
@Qcumber Bond democrats don’t hold black people, or “people of colour” to any kind of standards like other races are held to. That’s why biden interviewed with cardi b, of all people
Don’t forget you ain’t black if you didn’t vote for Joe Biden? According to weight liberals and Joe Biden? Democrats believe they own black people’s vote every year in America? Well the KKK did evolved from the Democratic party after the Civil War
@Richard Barry you had me at “democrats think they have blacks votes every year” classic, classic stupidity that you think we vote every year, moron.
Memo to Sharpton, thank you for helping America keep sight of true north.
@Lisa N You need a to-go box?
@Dopatap Oh get real, Sharpton is one of the biggest racists in the US, hatred against white people is racism too you know that right?
@Thyalwaysseek Cry me a river, Tucker.
@Dopatap Cry about what? The truth?
@Thyalwaysseek Setting aside the sparring a second, I don’t know anybody who can answer this question: any crossover between Putin and Freemasons?
No still remember that change must occur in this country an in Policy Department. To stop systemic Racism. Trump brought racist out is always been there but it free to be totally in open by Americans who want 1950 back where all see as as far can White people in jobs in schools etc
Another fake YouTube account. Sure is weird, you have zero followers, uploaded videos, liked videos, but have all anti Republican comments. 🤔 kinda like 99% of all leftist media YouTube accounts.
38 times Donald Trump has condemned racism and white supremacy.
No actually we didn’t forget. And we never will.
@David M I see. So if we decide to kidnap Trump, you’re okay with that..?
BLM!!
@Lisa N that is just not going to happen. Let it go, let it go!
@Lisa N then you would think we would have seen it by now. We haven’t.why not?
Don’t forget you ain’t black if you didn’t vote for Joe Biden… ? Joe Biden and the white liberals told you so… Democrats believe they own black people’s vote every year in America…. the Democratic Party did evolve from the KKK after the Civil War
Unfortunately, American retailers will see their worst season in 30+ years due to lack of a stimulus package for the people. No money = No spending. Blame Congress.
There two and only two people to blame fort it: Trump and McConnell.
Trump’s average approval rating for his tenure of the past 4 years is about 41% . Trump would never win the 2020 election. So Trump and the GOP tried to suppress, cheat, lie, rig and steal the votes. Failed. Biden won because the majority of Americans voted for Biden.
In Michigan, Trump’s approval rating is about 43%. Trump did not win Michigan. Period. It’s time for the GOP to stop trying to steal elections to hold onto power. Respect the will of the people and publicly concede the win to Biden, then make Trump do the same.
Time to choose America over Party.
Yea we know you all are full of fake facts.
@David M Says the guy that only believes fake news. 😂
Thank you Rev💯❤️. Your words are what this country needs right now.
Judges keep throwing the ‘Impeached, One Term, ‘Orange Angel of Death’,
A.K.A. ‘White Eyes’ by our Native American citizens, law suits. He
(Trump) enjoys basking in the ‘Agony if Defeat’. Must be really happy
and the scowl on his face is just a cover up. A ‘HOAX’ as it were, just
like everything else.
None of this behaviour should ever be acceptable in a civilized society.
@Brian Nave who mentioned Trump?
@Graham Turner You Touch and smell kids! JoeBidenIsSick.com
Good sheep. Intake that race baiting.
@Lisa N you’ll have to since it’s not happening.
@Brian Nave Trump is a loser
The Attorney General spoke the RNC and that alone should have told everyone that he was compromised. Briana should have justice.
Breonna was a drug dealer and got what she deserved
Big supporter that doesn’t even know her name. Briana? Funny how people are so interested in a case like this. If she was white it never would’ve made the news.
@Donnie TRUMP throwing out unproven accusations about a dead person does not make a valid case.
@Donnie TRUMP if she was white, it wouldn’t have happened in the first place so of course it wouldn’t make the news.
As far as Chauvin goes: Once a coincidence, twice a trend.
can you still play golf if you’re in a straight jacket
You can play crazy golf
Why does a guy, who incited a mob to murder an innocent man because of his race, allowed to complain about racism? Sharpton is a horrible racist.
🤔 Have you done your homework?
sheila Smith
@Brian Nave he wouldn’t condemn himself. Trump is a racist.
We need more refresh button being pushed don’t forget
The hater “wins” only if you hate back!
Haters are lost souls at the drain of devil’s den
Hatred hurts the hater most,
If you become even with the lost
Tempted you hate back then, you fall doom
Being dragged down the drain with him!
America do you think there might just be a problem here.
“And he said to them, “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written, “‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’ You leave the commandment of God and hold to the tradition of men.” And he said to them, “You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to establish your tradition!” Mark 7:6
TRUMP IS AN ANTI CHRIST! PROFESSING TO PANDER TO CHRISTIANS, BUT HIS ACTIONS AND HATEFUL RHETORIC ARE DUBIOUS!!!
And most Democrats are atheists so what’s your point?