While You Were Voting, You Might've Lost Sight Of These Racial Injustice Cases | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 22, 2020

 

Rev. Al Sharpton says the names of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in an update.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

64 Comments on "While You Were Voting, You Might’ve Lost Sight Of These Racial Injustice Cases | MSNBC"

  1. Susan Bradley-Boartfield | November 22, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Never forgotten!!

  2. AllNiteLemonade | November 22, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Make No Mistake.. There will be POLICE REFORM AND MORE SENSITIVITY TRAINING… we will not be treating black people like Second hand citizens any longer …

  3. Laura Lafauve | November 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    Thank you. We need to keep these facts in front of America.

  4. The Political Talk | November 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Trump and his supporters not only support racism, they openly show it and feel proud and that is the most disturbing thing

    • Nita lopez | November 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      @Qcumber Bond why do you believe that people who can think for themselves are stupid?

    • Nita lopez | November 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      @Qcumber Bond democrats don’t hold black people, or “people of colour” to any kind of standards like other races are held to. That’s why biden interviewed with cardi b, of all people

    • Nita lopez | November 22, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    • Richard Barry | November 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      Don’t forget you ain’t black if you didn’t vote for Joe Biden? According to weight liberals and Joe Biden? Democrats believe they own black people’s vote every year in America? Well the KKK did evolved from the Democratic party after the Civil War

    • bossduckog | November 22, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Richard Barry you had me at “democrats think they have blacks votes every year” classic, classic stupidity that you think we vote every year, moron.

  5. Dopatap | November 22, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Memo to Sharpton, thank you for helping America keep sight of true north.

  6. Pam Hylton | November 22, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    No still remember that change must occur in this country an in Policy Department. To stop systemic Racism. Trump brought racist out is always been there but it free to be totally in open by Americans who want 1950 back where all see as as far can White people in jobs in schools etc

  7. clean blacc sneakas | November 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    No actually we didn’t forget. And we never will.

  8. E Hole | November 22, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Unfortunately, American retailers will see their worst season in 30+ years due to lack of a stimulus package for the people. No money = No spending. Blame Congress.

  9. Malia Beaver | November 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Trump’s average approval rating for his tenure of the past 4 years is about 41% . Trump would never win the 2020 election. So Trump and the GOP tried to suppress, cheat, lie, rig and steal the votes. Failed. Biden won because the majority of Americans voted for Biden.

    In Michigan, Trump’s approval rating is about 43%. Trump did not win Michigan. Period. It’s time for the GOP to stop trying to steal elections to hold onto power. Respect the will of the people and publicly concede the win to Biden, then make Trump do the same.

    Time to choose America over Party.

  10. Marcus B 1999 | November 22, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    Thank you Rev💯❤️. Your words are what this country needs right now.

  11. JSTR | November 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Judges keep throwing the ‘Impeached, One Term, ‘Orange Angel of Death’,
    A.K.A. ‘White Eyes’ by our Native American citizens, law suits. He
    (Trump) enjoys basking in the ‘Agony if Defeat’. Must be really happy
    and the scowl on his face is just a cover up. A ‘HOAX’ as it were, just
    like everything else.

  12. Graham Turner | November 22, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    None of this behaviour should ever be acceptable in a civilized society.

  13. Lovely Day | November 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    The Attorney General spoke the RNC and that alone should have told everyone that he was compromised. Briana should have justice.

  14. Commander JOJ | November 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    As far as Chauvin goes: Once a coincidence, twice a trend.

  15. Paul Wiley | November 22, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    can you still play golf if you’re in a straight jacket

  16. Deborah Freedman | November 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Why does a guy, who incited a mob to murder an innocent man because of his race, allowed to complain about racism? Sharpton is a horrible racist.

  17. Alexander Gonsales | November 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    We need more refresh button being pushed don’t forget

  18. Yohannes Chane | November 22, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    The hater “wins” only if you hate back!
    Haters are lost souls at the drain of devil’s den
    Hatred hurts the hater most,
    If you become even with the lost
    Tempted you hate back then, you fall doom
    Being dragged down the drain with him!

  19. Mignon Simpson | November 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    America do you think there might just be a problem here.

  20. Marie Zanders | November 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    “And he said to them, “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written, “‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’ You leave the commandment of God and hold to the tradition of men.” And he said to them, “You have a fine way of rejecting the commandment of God in order to establish your tradition!” Mark 7:6
    TRUMP IS AN ANTI CHRIST! PROFESSING TO PANDER TO CHRISTIANS, BUT HIS ACTIONS AND HATEFUL RHETORIC  ARE DUBIOUS!!!

