As the holidays approach, millions of Americans are classified as “food insecure” because they can’t afford to feed themselves and their families. “We have seen the best of America during these dark days but rarely has it come from the nation’s capital,” Ali Velshi says. “It’s time for Congress to pass a second round of relief for those most in need.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Ali Velshi: 'The United States Is The Richest Country In The World, Yet Millions Are Food Insecure'