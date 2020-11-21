Ali Velshi: ‘The United States Is The Richest Country In The World, Yet Millions Are Food Insecure’

November 21, 2020

 

As the holidays approach, millions of Americans are classified as “food insecure” because they can’t afford to feed themselves and their families. “We have seen the best of America during these dark days but rarely has it come from the nation’s capital,” Ali Velshi says. “It’s time for Congress to pass a second round of relief for those most in need.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

72 Comments on "Ali Velshi: ‘The United States Is The Richest Country In The World, Yet Millions Are Food Insecure’"

  1. Home | November 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    If you’re rich you’re good, if you’re poor you’re bad. American morality.

    • Louise Australia | November 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Home He’s a troll…not worth your time.

    • Louise Australia | November 21, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @paul dini So someone who supports the dems is supposed to be poor? When did that happen? You do know the dems are not socialists or communists don’t you? If not, look it up in the DICTIONARY ….. not FOX NEWS dictionary. I love the fact my fellow born Australian is making over $1B profit from Fox…..Rupert has always known a sucker when he sees a gap in the market for them!!

    • Landon’s Channel | November 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Richard MacLean They are cash poor but they are also not so cash poor they stand in lines for hours for a turkey.

    • Louise Australia | November 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Aksarben They probably have Trump’s accountant…..he only paid $750.00. The rest of the “suckers and losers” actually paid their taxes.

    • Landon’s Channel | November 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @John David You say obviously like it’s obvious. I guess a group of people wanting to help other groups of people equally is not moral?

      Oh my what would Jesus say? It’s not give your preacher more money so they don’t have to ride in planes with lower mortals.

  2. Space Force Commander, General ‘Stabled Genius' : | November 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    The United States exhibits wider disparities of wealth between rich and poor than any other major developed nation.
    Number 1 priority for politicians (especially the GOP) are tax cuts for the rich (the elite donor class who legally bribe them with campaign contributions). Mitch McConnell doesn’t care and he just won his re-election.

  3. Joanna Hampton | November 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Thank you for being the ONLY show on msm showing this terrible disgrace the government is ignoring

  4. David J | November 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    According to the Republican party, wanting to have food on the table is “socialism.”

  5. gravityking | November 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    “Food Insecure” may be a clever word combo but it desensitizes the realities of Hunger. (Great commentary Ali.)

  6. David J | November 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    So you mean citizens united and Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy did nothing to help everyday Americans?!?!😲 But how can that be?

    • John Dear | November 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Chester Dress warm.

    • Antonio Chester | November 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      So… You are admitting he cut taxes for the majority of Americans? Thank you!

    • Antonio Chester | November 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      If you love paying higher taxes… There is nothing stopping you from paying more… Donate more of your paycheck to the government.

    • Antonio Chester | November 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      “I bet you look as stupid as you sound.” Fun fact: You are reading text… So the only voice you are hearing is your own.

    • Finding My Way Now | November 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Chester

      “Right. So what he wants to do is raise taxes for households with incomes above $400,000 a year, limit their deductions. And also, he wants to increase the top corporate income tax rate from 21% where it is now to 28%. Now, President Trump, you’ll remember, lowered these taxes with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that big tax bill that Republicans passed in 2017.

      So Joe Biden is saying, look, I want to roll a lot of that back. I want to change things back now. So in terms of those income tax changes, yeah, that would overwhelmingly, of course, affect the highest-income people. There is some question about what the corporate tax plan would do, I mean, how much that would be knocked on, if at all, to people at the lower end of the income spectrum. It’s possible that it would be to some degree. But again, you compare it to those income tax changes, and it’s nowhere near what a change those would be”

      That’s from NPR, a pretty unbiased and reliable news source 😊

      https://www.npr.org/transcripts/929127255

  7. gina lanthier | November 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Disgusting how can any American believe in Trump and the Republican party look what they have done to you

  8. Ratna Mani | November 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Mitch gets Investments from Russia.
    They have his Back. Rest of US can
    Starve. 🤷‍♀️

  9. Joanne Fitzpatrick | November 21, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    Maybe America shouldn’t let Mitch McConnell eat until he passes a bill

  10. frisco Prez | November 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    They say slavery is gone, but it’s called debt now… the rich are richer off the backs of the poor… and they’ll fight to keep it that way.

    • Kilp Young | November 21, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      One day they will have to answer to a higher power…

    • Michael Taylor | November 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Kilp Young Problem is that doesn’t do any of us a damned bit of good now!

    • Marie Barf | November 21, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Ali Velshi is wanted by police for fondling young boys and has disturbing pictures of young boys on his laptop

    • myone lock | November 21, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      If you have not seen “Birth of a Nation” released in 2016 by Nate Parker, go see it. This powerful film might help explain why too many white evangelicals put POWER OVER PEOPLE above FAITH UNDER GOD and how the American introduction to the westernized form of Christianity got into the ADOS communities. The histories of the USA and it’s peoples are “bathed in the blood.”

    • John Dear | November 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      @Marie Barf YOU SOUND AS IF YOUR HAVE A PERSONAL PROBLEM. GO TAKE ANOTHER HIT MAYBE YOU WILL GO BACK TO SLEEP.

  11. KM Snow | November 21, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile, “Fore …”, Trump yelled from the tee box.

  12. Angel Lopez | November 21, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    United States is not a richest country in the World because we, Americans don’t have monthly basic income coming in except Canada, Australia, and European countries.

  13. A1aerials Droner | November 21, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    This is because we have a Russian asset in the White House , why would they help us. Their job is to destroy us.

  14. beefyeater | November 21, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    In Trump’s parallel reality, the election was the most corrupt in US history and that he actually won a landslide victory.

    Responsible authorities have, after checks and investigations, said that this election probably was the safest in the United States ever.
    When the government’s cyber security chief stated this this week, he was fired by the president.

    No evidence has been presented, at least not in court, where Trump has now rejected 30 claims for annulment of votes in six states.
    However, Trump is now making it clear that he is prepared to cling to the power he loves at all costs, including circumventing the will of the American people openly.

    This has been based on the use of fabricated allegations of electoral fraud addressed to an ignorant and marginalized crowd of people who jumped on the tu tu train where conspiracy theories turned into stone cold truth, and can lay the groundwork for Trump to carry out his real intentions and find an excuse for to be able to cling to the power he feels so deserved.

    The fact that Hillary Clinton in 2016 suspected that the election could have been rigged and influenced from the outside, took these knights of righteousness and justice no notice of but seemed instead to have suffered from sudden
    deafness.
    But now they suddenly
    have found their hearing aids and are ready to continue their cuest and crusade to fight against Injustices, hypocracy and lies!

    But now, as if by chance, they are stepping in with drawn swords and fights for the justice they say they protect.
    But in reality, the fact is that Joe Biden won the US election with six million votes.

    The fact that their own system they claim to protect means and is partly based on large private companies, corporate finances
    with capitalist and business interests while they mock and accuse others of socialist tendencies.
    That Trump partially personifies this elite and even finances them with his tax cuts, which for the most part benefits the big giants in the business world at the expense of the ordinary citizen, is completely irrelevant to them.
    It is the height of hypocrisy and stupidity and some examples of a mirrored reality!

    And the most ironic is that all the reasons for their own standpoints and accusations of abuse of power and hypocrisy, on all counts now include themselves seeming to have gone completely over their heads!
    But they choose to read their bible upside down!

  15. -- | November 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    The Republican party’s motto is “Me, me, me.”

  16. Lord Byron | November 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Richest in Greed, Hatred and Selfishness but not in heart, mind and soul !

  17. Satya Richburg Ju | November 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Food insecurity, what rich people call staving.

  18. Terry Townley | November 21, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Top 1 percent OWN EVERYTHING WE NEED TO TURN THIS AROUND ASAP. IF YOU DON’T SHUT MCCONNELL DOWN WE WILL STAY THAT WAY. POOR !!!

  19. Nacho Supremo | November 21, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    USA has the greatest GDP but that doesn’t mean we are the richest. Finland is much better.

  20. Ciccio Bello | November 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Simple: Trump’s administration don’t care about the people. They care more about law suits and overturning the election

