As the holidays approach, millions of Americans are classified as “food insecure” because they can’t afford to feed themselves and their families. “We have seen the best of America during these dark days but rarely has it come from the nation’s capital,” Ali Velshi says. “It’s time for Congress to pass a second round of relief for those most in need.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Ali Velshi: 'The United States Is The Richest Country In The World, Yet Millions Are Food Insecure'
If you’re rich you’re good, if you’re poor you’re bad. American morality.
@Home He’s a troll…not worth your time.
@paul dini So someone who supports the dems is supposed to be poor? When did that happen? You do know the dems are not socialists or communists don’t you? If not, look it up in the DICTIONARY ….. not FOX NEWS dictionary. I love the fact my fellow born Australian is making over $1B profit from Fox…..Rupert has always known a sucker when he sees a gap in the market for them!!
@Richard MacLean They are cash poor but they are also not so cash poor they stand in lines for hours for a turkey.
@Aksarben They probably have Trump’s accountant…..he only paid $750.00. The rest of the “suckers and losers” actually paid their taxes.
@John David You say obviously like it’s obvious. I guess a group of people wanting to help other groups of people equally is not moral?
Oh my what would Jesus say? It’s not give your preacher more money so they don’t have to ride in planes with lower mortals.
The United States exhibits wider disparities of wealth between rich and poor than any other major developed nation.
Number 1 priority for politicians (especially the GOP) are tax cuts for the rich (the elite donor class who legally bribe them with campaign contributions). Mitch McConnell doesn’t care and he just won his re-election.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUZ5EJLCSyE
Thank you for being the ONLY show on msm showing this terrible disgrace the government is ignoring
For whatever reason liberals love supporting lifelong corrupt politicians and the establishment
tinyurl.com/y6ow9hxx 😳
@BMrider75
Pudd sucker
@RFI-Crypto Lab there is NO great reset moron
@RFI-Crypto Lab sure it is kid.
@RFI-Crypto Lab
Crikey,
Uneducated
Noxious
Trumpistas
According to the Republican party, wanting to have food on the table is “socialism.”
@Glenda Graves this is an indication of the problem. you do not differentiate between having a job w perqs and getting a free lunch. blame the parents taking advice from Dr Spock, maybe. I like the frame “affluenza.” it’s endemic
@Michael Davis Do you want to know what I hate more than self imposed stupidity. I hate stupid people who try to sound intelligent on social media.
@John Dear do you have a point?
@Arcanum Crawl back into your stupid hole, please. We have enough morons here.
@John Dear Shouldn’t you be brushing up on your QAnon conspiracy theories right now?
“Food Insecure” may be a clever word combo but it desensitizes the realities of Hunger. (Great commentary Ali.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUZ5EJLCSyE
I agree. The terms really take away the punch that needs to be known. Shame on us.
@BIG RED get a life
Exactly! At least he’s pointing it out!
..wow
ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
So you mean citizens united and Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy did nothing to help everyday Americans?!?!😲 But how can that be?
@Antonio Chester Dress warm.
So… You are admitting he cut taxes for the majority of Americans? Thank you!
If you love paying higher taxes… There is nothing stopping you from paying more… Donate more of your paycheck to the government.
“I bet you look as stupid as you sound.” Fun fact: You are reading text… So the only voice you are hearing is your own.
@Antonio Chester
“Right. So what he wants to do is raise taxes for households with incomes above $400,000 a year, limit their deductions. And also, he wants to increase the top corporate income tax rate from 21% where it is now to 28%. Now, President Trump, you’ll remember, lowered these taxes with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that big tax bill that Republicans passed in 2017.
So Joe Biden is saying, look, I want to roll a lot of that back. I want to change things back now. So in terms of those income tax changes, yeah, that would overwhelmingly, of course, affect the highest-income people. There is some question about what the corporate tax plan would do, I mean, how much that would be knocked on, if at all, to people at the lower end of the income spectrum. It’s possible that it would be to some degree. But again, you compare it to those income tax changes, and it’s nowhere near what a change those would be”
That’s from NPR, a pretty unbiased and reliable news source 😊
https://www.npr.org/transcripts/929127255
Disgusting how can any American believe in Trump and the Republican party look what they have done to you
@Angelachan Lim actually, they are. They passed a bill in MAY and Cocaine Mitch hasn’t even put it on the floor for a vote. If you think that’s ok then something is wrong with you. Every person that doesn’t wear a mask is taking advantage of our nurses and doctors and should not get treatment at all.
Ali Velshi is wanted by police for fondling young boys and has disturbing pictures of young boys on his laptop
@Angelachan Lim L
4 more years to be more poors.
@Mike Russell 🙂
Mitch gets Investments from Russia.
They have his Back. Rest of US can
Starve. 🤷♀️
Not to mention he gets to live off his rich wife.
If you’re rich you’re good, if you’re poor you’re bad. American morality.
And to think the people of his state were stupid enough to reelect him
Then why do Americans keep reelecting the very people that are starving and killing them?
Maybe America shouldn’t let Mitch McConnell eat until he passes a bill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUZ5EJLCSyE
Give thanks to Kentucky! They thought that it would be a good idea to return Mc-Connell to the Senate, so that the American people could continue to suffer.
@taino20 I’M SORRY! I HAVE LIVED IN KENTUCKY ALL MY LIFE AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO ASHAMED OF ANYTHING IN MY LIFE. MY HOUSEHOLD DIDN’T VOTE FOR MOSCOW MITCH. HE IS DISGUSTING AND ALL I CAN THINK OF IS THAT MOST KENTUCKIANS SUFFER FROM TREMINAL STUPIDITY.
I don’t understand how they can get paid, for doing nothing for the people..
I agree…..
They say slavery is gone, but it’s called debt now… the rich are richer off the backs of the poor… and they’ll fight to keep it that way.
One day they will have to answer to a higher power…
@Kilp Young Problem is that doesn’t do any of us a damned bit of good now!
Ali Velshi is wanted by police for fondling young boys and has disturbing pictures of young boys on his laptop
If you have not seen “Birth of a Nation” released in 2016 by Nate Parker, go see it. This powerful film might help explain why too many white evangelicals put POWER OVER PEOPLE above FAITH UNDER GOD and how the American introduction to the westernized form of Christianity got into the ADOS communities. The histories of the USA and it’s peoples are “bathed in the blood.”
@Marie Barf YOU SOUND AS IF YOUR HAVE A PERSONAL PROBLEM. GO TAKE ANOTHER HIT MAYBE YOU WILL GO BACK TO SLEEP.
Meanwhile, “Fore …”, Trump yelled from the tee box.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUZ5EJLCSyE
@BIG RED spreading videos while trump hides and people line up for food lines?
You must be so proud
It’s actually fore.
“Fore”
United States is not a richest country in the World because we, Americans don’t have monthly basic income coming in except Canada, Australia, and European countries.
This is because we have a Russian asset in the White House , why would they help us. Their job is to destroy us.
Communism without the community…
In Trump’s parallel reality, the election was the most corrupt in US history and that he actually won a landslide victory.
Responsible authorities have, after checks and investigations, said that this election probably was the safest in the United States ever.
When the government’s cyber security chief stated this this week, he was fired by the president.
No evidence has been presented, at least not in court, where Trump has now rejected 30 claims for annulment of votes in six states.
However, Trump is now making it clear that he is prepared to cling to the power he loves at all costs, including circumventing the will of the American people openly.
This has been based on the use of fabricated allegations of electoral fraud addressed to an ignorant and marginalized crowd of people who jumped on the tu tu train where conspiracy theories turned into stone cold truth, and can lay the groundwork for Trump to carry out his real intentions and find an excuse for to be able to cling to the power he feels so deserved.
The fact that Hillary Clinton in 2016 suspected that the election could have been rigged and influenced from the outside, took these knights of righteousness and justice no notice of but seemed instead to have suffered from sudden
deafness.
But now they suddenly
have found their hearing aids and are ready to continue their cuest and crusade to fight against Injustices, hypocracy and lies!
But now, as if by chance, they are stepping in with drawn swords and fights for the justice they say they protect.
But in reality, the fact is that Joe Biden won the US election with six million votes.
The fact that their own system they claim to protect means and is partly based on large private companies, corporate finances
with capitalist and business interests while they mock and accuse others of socialist tendencies.
That Trump partially personifies this elite and even finances them with his tax cuts, which for the most part benefits the big giants in the business world at the expense of the ordinary citizen, is completely irrelevant to them.
It is the height of hypocrisy and stupidity and some examples of a mirrored reality!
And the most ironic is that all the reasons for their own standpoints and accusations of abuse of power and hypocrisy, on all counts now include themselves seeming to have gone completely over their heads!
But they choose to read their bible upside down!
The Republican party’s motto is “Me, me, me.”
Yup. Also trump trump me me trump power power power.
Richest in Greed, Hatred and Selfishness but not in heart, mind and soul !
..wow
ohhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Food insecurity, what rich people call staving.
Top 1 percent OWN EVERYTHING WE NEED TO TURN THIS AROUND ASAP. IF YOU DON’T SHUT MCCONNELL DOWN WE WILL STAY THAT WAY. POOR !!!
USA has the greatest GDP but that doesn’t mean we are the richest. Finland is much better.
Simple: Trump’s administration don’t care about the people. They care more about law suits and overturning the election