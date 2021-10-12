Alleged Gangster, Dog Paw, Killed by Police | TVJ News – Oct 11 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
Sir P brought me here. Watching from Zanzibar.
Big up fellow PIA We are spread far n wide
Old news and big deal dog eat his dinner tonight!
He said freedom is a must…he forgot that freedom comes with responsibility
The harder they come the harder they fall
amen to the police dem a work
Dog
paw turn DEAD PAW
Don’t be surprised if dog paw mother come out and say that her son was killed in cold blood..
That is a must…..my goodness one woman gave birth to so much criminals
It’s a happy day for Jamaica…..long a wait for dog Paw expired
He was much safer behind bar wow
Maybe di driver n the shoes belongs to Fenton Daughter!!
A DEM mn yaa badman!!!
That was a shooter for the present government in power
Jus the beginning, get unnu pop corns.
Why the police dem never shoot up the car?
Seeing that they acted on intelligence that a group of armed were travelling in the vehicle they intercepted and upon arrival it would seem they were correct. This was clearly a set up because knowing Jamaican trigger happy police they would have shoot up the car. I’m not complaining because one less criminal is 10 more innocent lives being spared but that kerosene he was traveling with should have been pronounced as well.
Police is not supposed to be trigger happy are be judge,jury and executioner!
@Curiosity Redpill Funny you commented this when that is exactly what they did and what they’re known far.
Gunmen are not to be trigger happy… and become judge, jury and executioner…. To kill innocent ppl
@Di Mac I agree completely but this applies to both none more so than the other.
