Vigilante Justice in Barton Hill, St. Elizabeth | TVJ News – Oct 11 2021

20 comments
These men are so brave & pure. They are committed to server and protect their community just to maintain peace in their community.
Big up big up to those people i like the ACTION.
CONTINUE TO PROTECT YOUR
COMMUNITY.
IT’S CALLED “NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH”
SHOULD HE/THEM BE CAUGHT HE
THEM MUST BE TREATED WITH
NO MERCY.
GOOD LUCK TO ALL THE SEARCHERS INVOLVE IN THIS
PROJECT.
This is good we need more of this police come after the crime
Love what you guys doing for your community keep it safe
Imagine that. Old creatures, probably germs carriers too. Glad the young lady escaped.
Catch dem a light dem a fire mon, simple ting
This is the only way you can protect your community all come together and protect each other and look for who ever did a crime or on the way hold them up, police can’t do everything and you can’t always rely on police.
This so savage on each other, but one must exercise his right to defend himself from intruders. A what a gwaan with my people?
Zero tolerance Jamaica people need to live in a safe community clean up your communities know who coming in protect each other by any means necessary.
Salute brave warriors
stand up every parish needs this … protecting your community nice one
In communities that are far from a police station will have to come together for their own protection. Showing its not hard to bring back sweet Jamaica.
Imagine. Left where dem from come a next place wid dem nastiness. I don’t blame the community.
I love these rural farming communities. People look out for their neighbours. I just finished talking to my mother about this very same thing… that no one could just walk into my rural community in Jamaica and commit crimes. Community members keep track of strangers and the police are notified when there are strange activities. There is also a good relationship between the police and community members. As a result, the crime rate is extremely low. I wish more communities in Jamaica were like that.
Great job on the citizens of that community
If every community did a protect dem place all the crime and violence would not out of hand
I’m not usually a fan of jungle justice but I agree with these citizens 100% hopefully you’ll do the same with the gun men dem !! Hopefully the alligator
find the other man first!!
check the young lady if she had met them through dating apps or Facebook
Wonderful!! What a united community
!!! Wish more communities like this was in Jamaica!! Clean out the pollutant them!!! Great job my brothers!!