Recent Post
- Gwyneth Paltrow accuser testifies in ski trial, describes ‘blood-curdling scream’
- How a historic general strike brought Israel to a standstill
- Police offer details of what they know about the Nashville school shooter so far
- Hear what Trump supporters think will happen if Trump is indicted
- Angry shooting survivor who is visiting Nashville jumps in at news conference
67 comments
This is what happens when parents love their guns more than they love their children.
@Boltzmann Brain no but have had far left and right genocide…
I’m sick of it. Gun safety laws do work. Look at countries that have fun safety laws.
@Betty PeltonSwitzerland doesn’t have Americans.
@Southern Gentleman Good one Jeb!!
AMEN SISTER!! Our lawmakers need to do their F’in jobs!!!
Quiet, female.
Yea, they’re not going to ban guns. You people out there who think the USA will ban guns are out of touch with reality.
Like abide by the 2nd amendment?
Maybe they should start addressing the mental health crisis…
Good for her for hopping in front of that camera and saying what she had to say.
Bs…you really believe she’s genuine lol. It’s so obvious she was told to do this for money lol. People will believe anything
Yeah kinda strange she survives one shooting and somehow KNEW to be in Nashville this same day kinda odd
@Rebel Mouth I’m sure it’s not to odd she just so happens to be there after surviving another shooting and ain’t fron tn to odd to be a coincidence
She saved the day!
We the people put these lawmakers in office. They are not doing their job to protect us. Vote them out!
What do you mean they did everything they could. And they didn’t wait four hours for a small army to form outside they went in. How are you gonna blame the people investigating the scene. What could they have done to stop a WOMAN from going to a school and targeting CHILDREN. How could they have known explain. How come you ain’t know? How come you did nothing to stop it? Where was you? Exactly you couldn’t have suspected a thing. That woman that walked in there and did that was pure evil. It wasn’t the gun or the armor or the man or the child or the president or Putin. It was a woman who made her choice no one made it for her. What could be done to prevent people from becoming like that? NOTHING. They have to make the decision to change on there own. She went down a dark road that lead her to her fate and there was nothing the chief of police whom was in tears, nothing the president nothing Obama, nothing Trump, or anyone else could have done. People blame the gun I blame the individual. Not like we over giving praise to the five guns held by the officers to put the shooter down. I think Nashville is the safest place to be right now cause them police don’t play.
@David Kocinski right on, don’t forget the ammo. Couple thousand rounds is a good start.
We banned crack cocaine years ago, yet.. people still smoke crack. Weird
@Nicholas H hey explain it to me. I have an idea of what you mean. But explain
All we ever get is “thoughts and prayers”, when what we really need is change and safety.
@Miles Christiwrong, you have a higher chance of ending up dead by having a gun during a home invasion 😂 more people kill their own family members and get killed during fire fights with intruders..
Agree. More armed security in schools instead of billions to Ukraine is a thought
I’m sick of it!!! Why is this soooo hard??? When I was a kid, I never ever had to deal with this BS!! What has changed?? People’s hearts, that’s what’s changed! It’s like we forgot what is means to love your neighbor as yourself….or maybe the problem is that we don’t know how to love ourselves either!!! DARK, SAD TIMES!!!
@̊ Nope
@Mark Clark Article 5, bud.
@̊ Just try it. I’m guessing after you do you’ll go into hiding. Right?
@̊ shall NOT be infringed
Awesome lady ! I feel hopeless when I see such shootings
Speaking out against mass shootings, can become tiresome. Respect to this lady don’t stop and become numb to speaking out.
Nothing will change and we should keep our guns! I know I’m not giving my only gun away.
I have no respect for people trying to take away other people’s rights.
@Miles Christi good somebody else had a gun and stopped the fruitcake.
She is right.
When is EVERYONE gonna do something?
@Bewlay Brother as usual the deflection begins, what is ridiculous about my comment? It is a proven fact that YOU can research for yourself, cars were the leading cause of deaths for YEARS that is a fact. Like i said, i never heard anyone try to ban cars that is also a fact so please tell me what’s ridiculous?
@Bewlay Brother great idea! Then we have no way to protect ourselves from these crazy people…
They will be the only ones who have them.
@Coty Stiehl these people seem to think that criminals care or listen to the laws. But that’s literally what makes them criminals….they dont care.
@Smoove …were they automatic cars and smooth bored cars. The answer to America’s problem stares right into their eyes..take the blinkers off😂
@Bewlay Brother deflecting seems to be a special skill of yours
Lobbyists are more important than children to certain politicians
@Wisco Stunter classic kkk quote
@Kevin He so you shouldn’t have 1st amendment rights? How about civil rights? Or due process? Or do you just cherry pick what you like?
Politicians hate lobbyist,they love drama, politicians use them for entertainment, because they don’t take anything serious,blame it on Putin.
Total respect to this lady – this is a subject that just cant be ignored anymore,,,it just cant, too many innocents are dying,,,,
I just like people who tried to take away other people’s freedoms.
I love that woman. Praise you, lady, for jumping in & asking an incredibly important question. ❤. One that the majority of America is asking but the GOP won’t do sh1t about.
Lol
Im just curious why nobody asked that question when cars were the leading cause of deaths for years? Nobody wanted to ban the 2 ton machine with the power to mow down a crowd of people
“The majority of America is asking.”
No, they aren’t… People would be pathetic in doing so. I love this, Let’s give up more rights to the state because of fear… fear, that always works throughout history.
I praise and admire the five officers that didn’t wait.
Tell them sis, if your representatives don’t listen then fire them.
It’s not the guns. It’s the people!
True. People like this woman have yet to see the problem.
Yes, all comes from the mind. But when you have disturbed minds with a gun in their hands it’s a shortcut. I am from Europe and we often feel people in US live in a parallel universe with their stand on guns.
Appreciate that woman. People just looking around covering the story watching the news. We the people need to do something. Fast
I swear all schools should have 2 officers.
Get rid of guns. As someone from the UK, it seems Americans care more about owning a gun than children’s lives. 129 school shootings this year and we are only in the third month.
@Laura just because you gave up your defense doesn’t mean we will. No guns in the uk and what did y’all turn to? Stabbing and pouring acid
Agreed, or hire military veterans to walk the school grounds. Allowing teachers who want to carry & get qualified to do so would change everything.
Americans need affordable, accessible and free mental health care . Our violence , anger and hate are constants in our lives.
@G Gonzalez i just did, for years cars were responsible for the most deaths and where was the “ban cars” movement? 43k people die per year via car, yet you wouldn’t give up your car to save those lives. Its like you care about your precious cars more than children
@Smoove car ACCIDENT’S 43k ok now check how many were yes ACCIDENT’S so don’t compare ACCIDENT’S to people with weapons of war killing children.
Great point actually!!! I do kinda agree with the automatic weapon stuff.
a crazy person does something horrible, and the first reaction is to take away the rights and property of law-abiding citizens.
We need laws that put armed security in our schools. Gun restrictions make people that are innocent more vulnerable to the wrath of lawbreakers.
That’s a good start. Maybe start addressing the mental health crisis also…
Exactly, and try getting good mental health care for kids, very difficult.
That doesn’t work. There was one at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. The guy ran in the other direction. Also, AR-15 style guns were illegal until the law expired in early 2000s. That’s why it is a problem today. They need to be outlawed. Also, school shootings weren’t a thing until Columbine High School in April 1999. Please tell me why you deserve the right to legally own an assault style gun?