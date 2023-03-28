Recent Post
45 comments
Cannot take an honest man down? Obviously not talking about trump.
@babadookmuch more honest than Trump 🤷♂️
@Just Relax why because cnn says so? You might want to take the time to do more research
@Just Relax look up Teresa Reed 😆 Biden needs to be brought to court if anything. Your sheep
“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights…I Hate Him Passionately. I can’t handle much more of this.” “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump”
Tucker Carlson.
@andrea Perry but we know the source. It was Tucker himself telling his colleagues how much he hates Trump. Now I suppose you’re going to try and tell me those texts are being taken out of context, right?
Can relate! I hate him too! Trump makes me sick
@Nexus Six which guy at the rally? Oh yeah, all of them
It’s truly delusional of people to say that an indictment helps him.
@Just Relax I’m clueless? Why is that? Please explain 😆 this is coming from someone who supports pronouns and kids dancing at drag shows
Let’s indict him and find out TK421.
So the more horrible he gets, the more they love him. These people truly are disgusting.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat This time for sure 😂😂😂 hey man at this point I’m on your side in this snail race. A never ending “we got him this time”
They’re the bottom of the barrel for Americans
I wonder what it would take to turn these people against him? At this point, he could literally kill someone in front of them and they would still think he was a God smh. I don’t get it
Homelander kills someone in The Boys and yeah it goes how you think it would….
Technically he did say he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose a single supporter
If he’s indicted, he’ll get more press time, people will see his face more…
What these yoyos don’t understand is that the more we see of his face, the more we’re determined to make sure he doesn’t win – AGAIN!
I agree with you, I had a senior colleague work who lived well but never had an investment, unfortunately his job ended so he went from living well to surviving with his family.
so your point is?
@We’reAllStillSlavesHere based on what? After what happened at the insurrection it was a smart move.
They lost me at “Honest man” even Trump don’t believe he is honest…😂😂
Neither is our current administration….
This first guy just said, you cannot take an HONEST man down. Millions of ignorant people. Unbelievable. What a sickness. And these adults have kids. Wow.
@The Equalizer He is a honest man with integrity.
@ed damude Yes you are!
@Ashen Walkeryes because all rich people go to jail quickly in this country 🤦♂️
“You can’t take an honest man down”.
What does honesty have to do with Trump?
How can anyone think he is ok?
How can anyone think Biden is more ok?
Are not these the same people that kept yelling “ Lock her Up “
They don’t remember
The third guy, Bobby Wilson, put it quite accurately.
“It won’t change anything about his integrity.”
Being indicted sure won’t suddenly give Trump integrity.
Neat o. When was he indicted?
I’m not worried at all. If they want to nominate him he will lose again.
What does scare me is just how stupid these are.
‘’What’s happened to our country. It’s as though you can’t even commit financial fraud anymore.”
— Jon Stewart, March 26, 2023
Just for a moment…try and imagine the intellect of fellow Americans that still give their money to this man…..
When that guy said you can’t keep an honest man down I was expecting to hear a crack of lightning and see him get zapped like a bug. Lord have mercy!
If the Lord had mercy, Trump would never have been born. Just saying.
@Chiclet how these folks can put Trump and the Good Lord’s name together in one sentence baffles and befuddles me.
The more they try to go after him, the more they are pushing people towards him.
That’s precisely what they want you to think. Don’t give up just yet. The courts will have their say and the only other person after that he’ll have to worry about is named Bubba…and I hear he isn’t Republican. 😊
That’s a ridiculous take he is less popular than ever
” You can’t take an honest man down ” 😶🤔🤨😆🤣
I can’t believe he said that with a straight face.😆🤣