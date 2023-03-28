45 comments

  2. “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights…I Hate Him Passionately. I can’t handle much more of this.” “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump”
    Tucker Carlson.

    Reply

    1. ​@andrea Perry but we know the source. It was Tucker himself telling his colleagues how much he hates Trump. Now I suppose you’re going to try and tell me those texts are being taken out of context, right?

      Reply

    1. @Just Relax  I’m clueless? Why is that? Please explain 😆 this is coming from someone who supports pronouns and kids dancing at drag shows

      Reply

    1. @GreatWhiteBuckwheat This time for sure 😂😂😂 hey man at this point I’m on your side in this snail race. A never ending “we got him this time”

      Reply

  5. I wonder what it would take to turn these people against him? At this point, he could literally kill someone in front of them and they would still think he was a God smh. I don’t get it

    Reply

    2. Technically he did say he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose a single supporter

      Reply

  6. If he’s indicted, he’ll get more press time, people will see his face more…
    What these yoyos don’t understand is that the more we see of his face, the more we’re determined to make sure he doesn’t win – AGAIN!

    Reply

  7. I agree with you, I had a senior colleague work who lived well but never had an investment, unfortunately his job ended so he went from living well to surviving with his family.

    Reply

    2. @We’reAllStillSlavesHere based on what? After what happened at the insurrection it was a smart move.

      Reply

  9. This first guy just said, you cannot take an HONEST man down. Millions of ignorant people. Unbelievable. What a sickness. And these adults have kids. Wow.

    Reply

    1. Hello 👋 how are you doing today? I hope 🤞 this year brings happiness, peace and love all over the world 🌎 I’m originally from Canada 🇨🇦 grow up in Forth Worth Texas, currently living in Key West Florida. Where are you from if i may ask?

      Reply

  13. The third guy, Bobby Wilson, put it quite accurately.
    “It won’t change anything about his integrity.”
    Being indicted sure won’t suddenly give Trump integrity.

    Reply

  14. I’m not worried at all. If they want to nominate him he will lose again.
    What does scare me is just how stupid these are.

    Reply

  15. ‘’What’s happened to our country. It’s as though you can’t even commit financial fraud anymore.”
    — Jon Stewart, March 26, 2023

    Reply

  16. Just for a moment…try and imagine the intellect of fellow Americans that still give their money to this man…..

    Reply

  17. When that guy said you can’t keep an honest man down I was expecting to hear a crack of lightning and see him get zapped like a bug. Lord have mercy!

    Reply

    2. @Chiclet how these folks can put Trump and the Good Lord’s name together in one sentence baffles and befuddles me.

      Reply

    1. That’s precisely what they want you to think. Don’t give up just yet. The courts will have their say and the only other person after that he’ll have to worry about is named Bubba…and I hear he isn’t Republican. 😊

      Reply

  19. ” You can’t take an honest man down ” 😶🤔🤨😆🤣

    I can’t believe he said that with a straight face.😆🤣

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.