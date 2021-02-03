AOC Details Terrifying Account Of Trump-Incited Capitol Riot | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

 

Taking to social media, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared new harrowing details of her experience during the Trump-incited Capitol Hill riot. Alexi McCammond of AXIOS joins to discuss. Aired on 2/2/2021.
#AOC #CapitolRiot #MSNBC

AOC Details Terrifying Account Of Trump-Incited Capitol Riot | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

77 Comments on "AOC Details Terrifying Account Of Trump-Incited Capitol Riot | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Philbyd 123 | February 2, 2021 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    How long is it going to take for the mob to face the people in a courtroom

  2. Jennifer Hizzy | February 2, 2021 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    They were there

  3. Der Aua | February 2, 2021 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    Now they want unity…

    • CarriUSA | February 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      Who…Marxist socialist democrats…never will happen…Americans will never tolerate a totalitarian Marxist regime …this war has just begun.

  4. Poison Toad | February 2, 2021 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    What is wrong with Republicans? Are they really that selfish and stupid? Are they really that evil?

    • ecountre | February 2, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      @Alice Pyne-Jahneke whoaaaa… there land barge

    • ecountre | February 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @Alaska Pirates oh.. I am very literate and educated. How bout yourself., you don’t seem to be

    • CarriUSA | February 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @thenextturn…let’s help,you get the facts straight. The election was highly illegal…all know it! Corrupt democrats avoided every state law and put in millions of illegal ballots and registries across the country. They used covid as a excuse…but they’ve attempted HR1 for years…by passing state voting laws and no tracing of votes. Also only legislation can change voter laws, not local election official or governors. Proof of residency , and address holder, proof of US citizenship, voter ID, illegal registrations, buying votes, witness signatures, signatures, voting across state lines, ballot harvesting. So millions of ballots that were suppose to be put to,the side and not counted…due to illegal registries, illegal ballots were counted in. So let’s use Wisconsin, a red state, ( we know trump won) as a example that happened across the country. 200,000 registries were to be wiped off the books by death and moving…told by a judge to be do so and democrats illegally allowed them in. Then there was ballot harvesting in parks by Biden group…..not witnessed by election officials and not at a precinct…illegal in Wisconsin and cannot be counted in…but a judge ordered them to be put to the side and democrat officials intentionally mixed them in with mail in ballots defying the judges order. Then 243,000 ballots had no ID, no address verification, no witness signature…no clue of who these people are and were illegal ballots according to state law and were not suppose to be counted. Last at 3 am trump had won Wisconsin by over 100,000 ballots..all votes counted, lights out, everyone gone. At 4:45 in the morning ballots show up out of no where and were counted in the next morning ( which is illegal in Wisconsin) and all those ballots are for only Beijing Biden …not one for trump and Biden won by 20,000 ballots. Over 243,000 illegal ballots…every state law broke and the illegal ballots were in two cities.
      Trump is and was the winner in Wisconsin. This same thing happened in other states.

    • ecountre | February 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @CarriUSA i totally agree…you did your homework👏👏👏 why are you jumping on me

    • Poison Toad | February 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @CarriUSA It wasn’t illegal, you can read the Constitution yourself. All your claims of fraud have no evidence whatsoever to back them up. Mail in and absentee ballots are perfectly legal and have always been used. There have been a few documented cases of voter fraud in 2016 and 2020, I encourage you to look them up, review the evidence before the Courts and ask yourself how come the fraudsters are Republicans. More people voted for Biden is what happened. Don’t buy The Big Lie. I don’t expect you know what that means so I encourage you to look up Joseph Goebbels and see if you can make any parallels between his tactics and the Trumps.

  5. robert stevens | February 2, 2021 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    EVERY Member of Congress and Senate and Executive must be Carefully Investigated.
    Its Time to Cut Out the CANCER!!

  6. Michael Millican | February 2, 2021 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    *Well done MSNBC*

  7. Tsubadai Khan | February 2, 2021 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    Imagine how that crowd would’ve treated Ilhan Omar….

  8. Terry Lutsie | February 2, 2021 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Why they release some of the people that caused all the damage , they broke the government laws , they should be kept in jail till their court hearing n sent to prison . No one is above the law n Trump should be arrested too for his part , people died in that riot .

    • Terry Lutsie | February 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      @Anthony Browne yeah they are all white , but they still should be held in jail , they n Trump caused death , Trump is the main culprit in this riot .

    • Grass Roots | February 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      They got charged with breaking into a public building.

    • James Madison | February 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      EXCEPT blm and antifa, of course.

    • Jay Scraggs | February 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Grass Roots exactly lol

    • Gene Jordan | February 3, 2021 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      The people who breached the police line and the Capital Building doors/windows were already there and doing so before Trump even started his speech. They were in the Capital Building before his speech ended. The White House is 2 miles from the Capital Building. Check the timeline, even on CNN. It would take 30 minutes minimum to walk between the buildings. Trump’s words did not cause their violence because they started well before he said them.

  9. BlondeGirlSez This | February 2, 2021 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    GOP: “AOC is INSANE for wanting the Green New Deal!”
    GOP: “Greene is our New Deal!!”

    • bearly traincot | February 2, 2021 at 5:17 AM | Reply

      There is no “over the top” with the GOP. There is a line and they crossed it.

    • Whitey O'Banion | February 2, 2021 at 6:06 AM | Reply

      @Arminius Maximus Already started with the end of the Keystone Pipeline 😁

    • CarriUSA | February 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      We all know AOC is a nut case and dumber than all. And yes…the green new deal is moronic…just a neo Marxist globalist socialist take over by money and power hungry ….dem voters are complete fools and hypocrites. Look up oil products and by products….even your electric cars are made of all oil by products. Voting to destroy America, their lives, their rights, and the constitution …don’t say we didn’t warn you.

    • Anthony Ramirez | February 2, 2021 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Bruh Democrats who said they’d support the GND didn’t even vote for it lmao 0 votes

    • Ami L | February 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      No I think the whole sentence is AOC is INSANE.

  10. Ugesh Singh | February 2, 2021 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Isn’t that sad, we have uneducated. Loonies in congress like Gaetz and Greene.

  11. Imo Sayin | February 2, 2021 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    There was some kind of inside job with the law enforcement prior to the siege and also I thought I saw an interview with a proud boy who was in the capitol for recon prior to the siege day.

    • Open Mind | February 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @John Watt that’s an interesting position. What evidence do you have for it?

    • John Watt | February 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Open Mind: Thanks for asking. I suggest reading Marshall McCluhans’ “The Media is The Message”. He wrote about the effects of media and the oncoming use of computers in the late 1960s. To continue my “interesting position”, there can be no “free trade”. Countries that don’t have to heat or air condition work places will always have lower prices than countries that do. The way Americans look at “off-shore” and themselves is proof of a self-righteous business attitude that disguises ordinary greed.

    • Daniel Godinez | February 2, 2021 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      @Steve Jakubowski ok I live in neither of those states nor do i support let alone, believe q anon is real.
      Whats your point?

    • Gene Jordan | February 3, 2021 at 12:27 AM | Reply

      @Imo Sayin It was the Democrat D.C. Mayor who didn’t prepare her city for a weak protest, much less thousands of protestors, or hundreds of rioters – despite the warnings and despite the offer for National Guard troops from the Trump administration.
      The DC police chief wasn’t prepared and admitted so. The Head of Capital Building Security wasn’t prepared and has admitted so. The mayor of DC should resign for her lack of preparation for the protestors and the possible rioters.
      The DC Police and Capital Building security had the same manpower as any usual day minum threat in DC. I know people who work in government agnecies for security and investigations in DC and all were incredulous at the low amount of police and security along with the lack of National Guard. They were worried about how it would look to the public to have a strong visual amount of armed security forces. Trump nor his administration has never worried about such things.

    • T K. | February 3, 2021 at 12:36 AM | Reply

      @John Watt I appreciate your civil response, thank you. I take back the accusation that you were lying, I understand that you weren’t one of the people trying to spread disinformation. And I don’t disagree with much of what you wrote.

      I don’t think we’ll agree on BLM because I don’t agree that they have a “peaceful nature “ (some members may, but others around the world do not). However, I do see you point about the WWW and I don’t disagree. While we have disagreement you gave a thoughtful response to express your view, and I appreciate that. ✌️

  12. Israel Bolanos | February 2, 2021 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    Remember when Trum talked bad about “disgruntled employees”? Who is the disgruntled, fired, employee now? Trump you were fired! Get it?!

    • Justin Douglas | February 3, 2021 at 12:35 AM | Reply

      Not fired, cheated. Now go get back under ur blankey and wait for ur mom to bring ur hot pocket and get ur daily dose of CNN

  13. Rainbow Vic | February 2, 2021 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    We’re living in the land of the poorly educated.

    • Michael Knight | February 2, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @CarriUSA Its the hallmark of her generation. They were coddled and fed lies, and not a single adult was responsible or courageous enough to tell the truth. She is the product of a culture devoid of wisdom.

      I could go on about wisdom, but no one would read it anyway.

    • CarriUSA | February 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Craig Crawford your absolutely wrong. Suburbs and rural always win red…every single state. Only major liberal cities swing blue.Your surrounded by red…every state! Democrats are anti farmer…land use, over regulation, hyper inflation, anti Christian, anti hunting, anti cow cattle, now anti manure, anti chemical use, anti Christianity, anti fossil fuel….all of which are in the farmers interest and democrats are not farmer friendly or hold their values.

    • Joe Biden is a pedophile | February 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Too bad they didnt find her

    • Michael Knight | February 2, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @CarriUSA Yeah, look at an electoral map by county and you see a see of red with little blue islands.

    • M Russo | February 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      Yeah AOC is dumb street punk girl

  14. Angael Tartar Rose | February 2, 2021 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    Harassment & threats of violence are definitely attempts to mute & cause censorship of those who disagree.

    • DamienDrake | February 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Reply

      It’s how fascists operate. The state is the only source of truth besides the state-endorsed religion. Anyone saying otherwise is persecuted, if not killed. There must be no doubt about the wisdom of our leader.

    • Cezere Lecrucio | February 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @DamienDrake
      It is not fascist to hold violent terrorists legally responsible for their actions. It *is* fascist to incite rioters to attack the capitol during the certification of our democratic elections.

    • fire starter105 | February 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Cezere Lecrucio certified by who? the controlled Nazi media? Where’s the three year multi million dollar investigation as there was in 2016 election.

    • Anthony Ramirez | February 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Cezere Lecrucio They just followed what Maxine Waters told them to do 🤷‍♂️

  15. m. | February 2, 2021 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    Unfortunately MSNBC has proven time and time again to be fake news. This story is no different.

  16. P J | February 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    Sob story to sway impeachment?

  17. michael sanford | February 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    OK I’ve heard enough we didn’t turn the pages for the Clintons we’re not turning the pages for Donald Trump

  18. Fast Lane | February 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    All of these kids jumping on this bandwagon and they don’t even know where the wagon is going because they are brainwashed lemmings that will follow the pied piper to their demise.

  19. John Townsend | February 2, 2021 at 11:55 PM | Reply

    trump did this! … and he’s getting away with it.

  20. Thy Kingdom Come | February 3, 2021 at 12:30 AM | Reply

    ‘Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.’ ~ George Carlin

