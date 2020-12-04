As Dems Target Trump-Enabler McConnell, Biden Previews WH Plans To Tom Friedman

TOPICS:
December 4, 2020

 

Pres-Elect Joe Biden has only done a few interviews since beating Pres. Trump, and he just spoke with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman about the road ahead. Friedman talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about Biden’s plans, why he believes much of the antipathy of the Trump era will fade with his departure, and Friedman’s comments around the election that perhaps the best outcome would be a Biden White House and GOP Senate. Melber asks how issues that Friedman has touted, from gun control to climate change, would be improved with McConnell running the Senate, and Friedman expounds on the comments and his view of the challenge for governing in the next administration. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/3/2020.
79 Comments on "As Dems Target Trump-Enabler McConnell, Biden Previews WH Plans To Tom Friedman"

  1. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | December 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    The my pillow guy should offer trumpist free pillows to cry in.

  2. Edwin Nakamura | December 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    So in simple terms, dems needs the 2 senate seats for control over Mitch!! Georgia gotta vote BLUE!!

  3. Lori Betti | December 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    McConnell is as corrupt as they come. He and his wife need to be investigated thoroughly

  4. Alyre Roy | December 3, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    You need to stop trump before it’s to late..witch is alredy to late…what a mistake you mad with trump.

  5. Macy Wacy | December 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    I don’t buy that he’s not being upfront..we all know who Mitch McConnell is there’s no mystery there!

  6. Lady Luck | December 3, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Nah dude… Georgia will be sending both democrats to the senate. Period. We are sick of mitch mcturtlehead. SICK OF MITCH!

  7. Shelia Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Cast out the Scoffer, and Contention will Leave, Yes, Strife and Reproach will Cease. proverbs 22:10

  8. Nancy Quon | December 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    The GOP has shown us who they are. No compromise with the GOP. Screw them.

  9. Shelia Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    We shouldn’t have to justify Truth! What happened to manhood?

  10. lorraine Buie | December 3, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Friedman is speaking nonsense… McConnell remaining in charge under any circumstances is out of the question… Sounds like he’s encouraging republicans voters to go down to Ga and register to vote and vote 🤔 Ga vote McConnell out!!

  11. Pat Cathcart | December 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    McConnell is an obstructor he need to get out of the drivers seat.He can back seat drive all he wants

  12. Great Horned Owl | December 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    MOSCOW MITCH – A Democrat sweep would be Phenomenal. Finally, the Senate after years of the roadblock of the Obama era, come on Georgia go, Democrat,

  13. Kevin Offutt | December 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    When has there EVER been a better version of Mitch Efin McConnell?!
    He’s the guy satan inhabited to walk this earth!🤬

  14. Adam Abele | December 3, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Republicans had the senate long enough, none of these “bipartisan” bills went through the senate. The Senate does nothing else than blocking bills.

  15. David V | December 3, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Republicans have abused power for years and Jumped the Shark with Trump. They have betrayed public trust and have clearly demonstrated many have no right to be in the Senate.

  16. Paulie figueroa | December 3, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell needs to step down! An investigation should be done!

  17. Rob Did | December 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Mitch got 200 million from Russia oligarchs!

  18. Parker Francis | December 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Why isn’t The Senate called the The Smorgasbord? Most representives are self serving and don’t know when they’ve had enough.

  19. Parker Francis | December 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Mc Connell only has a sense of urgency is when his diaper needs changing or corporate donor needs account information.

  20. Marcus Tyler | December 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

    Why is this guy referencing to a dual McConnell? There’s only one, and that McConnell will block democratic policy to no end. So he has to go.

