Pres-Elect Joe Biden has only done a few interviews since beating Pres. Trump, and he just spoke with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman about the road ahead. Friedman talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about Biden’s plans, why he believes much of the antipathy of the Trump era will fade with his departure, and Friedman’s comments around the election that perhaps the best outcome would be a Biden White House and GOP Senate. Melber asks how issues that Friedman has touted, from gun control to climate change, would be improved with McConnell running the Senate, and Friedman expounds on the comments and his view of the challenge for governing in the next administration. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/3/2020.

As Dems Target Trump-Enabler McConnell, Biden Previews WH Plans To Tom Friedman