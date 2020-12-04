Pres-Elect Joe Biden has only done a few interviews since beating Pres. Trump, and he just spoke with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman about the road ahead. Friedman talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about Biden’s plans, why he believes much of the antipathy of the Trump era will fade with his departure, and Friedman’s comments around the election that perhaps the best outcome would be a Biden White House and GOP Senate. Melber asks how issues that Friedman has touted, from gun control to climate change, would be improved with McConnell running the Senate, and Friedman expounds on the comments and his view of the challenge for governing in the next administration. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/3/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Trump #TomFriedman #MSNBC
As Dems Target Trump-Enabler McConnell, Biden Previews WH Plans To Tom Friedman
The my pillow guy should offer trumpist free pillows to cry in.
@Kent Torok What the heck are you watching that you think Trump is going to win. Giuliani and his drunk eyewitnesses?
Trump just being a drama queen
@TARS 7 Better not underestimate Trump and his followers. Hitler was a big time loser until he took over. Then he became a dictator and the rest is history. Keep an eye on Trump. He’s got Hitler tendencies.
@Rocky Road his drunk eye witnesses & his hair dye
@ella g Are you planning to be brown shirts for Trump? Is he really worth all that?
So in simple terms, dems needs the 2 senate seats for control over Mitch!! Georgia gotta vote BLUE!!
@Americans For Trump America for freedom Hi Vlad! How’s it going in Moscow?
l don’t like this fascist nazi regime control lockdowns. lt’s very…
Hmmmmm…
Nazi Hitler like.
Another threat is trump worth u going to prison
This whole thing is getting out of hand someone is going to get hurt i hope trump is worth all this im sad for our country
Ugh not looking good. They sound very scared of whats about to come out.
https://youtu.be/pu9zIEcPxvM
McConnell is as corrupt as they come. He and his wife need to be investigated thoroughly
Where do u get your info why r u in denial cuz trump says so he doesnt know cuz he doesnt care
@Sharon Azevedo https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200901/covid-19-primary-not-only-cause-94-percent-of-deaths
Thats not true
Ok, you keep believing msm lies.
U keep beleiving trump good luck
You need to stop trump before it’s to late..witch is alredy to late…what a mistake you mad with trump.
Too late to stop him, he has already been president for four years.
That’s so true people need to man up & think about the people & the country. They all scared of Trump he dodged the draft five times he’s a coward if they stand up to him he’ll crumble like a wet newspaper.
FRAUDS. DEMS BETTER PREPARE FOR WHATS COMING, REPUBLICANS ARE ARMED AND READY.
@ella g I’m not a dem, but what’s coming ?
@ella g F#ck yall with yall so call arms we the real ones ready be careful what you ask for you just might get it plus some.
I don’t buy that he’s not being upfront..we all know who Mitch McConnell is there’s no mystery there!
@Cool Breeze 2.0 POST YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS
@ella g lol You first.
@ella g you smell of diaper don desperation
@ella g Hello Russian Troll!
Goh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Nah dude… Georgia will be sending both democrats to the senate. Period. We are sick of mitch mcturtlehead. SICK OF MITCH!
@ella g um no thanks
@ella g there isn’t even fraud so…
Nah dude, me works for DNC MSNBC. YO YO YO.
GOP will win both seats. Not enough enthusiasm for Ossoff or Wornock. I live in GA and most people who voted for Biden don’t even know that the runoff is happening
@Alex Baur actually a lot of people do, thanks to Tik tok, I believe y’all can do it, the country is depending on you guys
Cast out the Scoffer, and Contention will Leave, Yes, Strife and Reproach will Cease. proverbs 22:10
oh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
No more like 1 samuel 16
The GOP has shown us who they are. No compromise with the GOP. Screw them.
GOP is enemies of the people. They don’t care what happens to the American People. Something is wrong with this picture. Mitch needs to be remove from his throne.
Lol. You’re a moron.
The DNC has created slavery and the KKK, after the GOP freed their black slaves.
Democrats have shown us who they are. Pelosi been holding up stimulus for months because she would rather have a bailout for the crap hole democratic run cities than the American people. Guess she is too busy getting her hair done.
Shown us all how hypocritical they are do as I say not as I do.
We shouldn’t have to justify Truth! What happened to manhood?
Kamala wanders into Australian family’s home and climbs their Christmas tree
he’s now a she trans…. there is your manhood cut off on the floor…
Friedman is speaking nonsense… McConnell remaining in charge under any circumstances is out of the question… Sounds like he’s encouraging republicans voters to go down to Ga and register to vote and vote 🤔 Ga vote McConnell out!!
oh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
McConnell is an obstructor he need to get out of the drivers seat.He can back seat drive all he wants
https://youtu.be/P3ajM1fOc0I 1
Well let’s pray that we take the Senate after Georgia
MOSCOW MITCH – A Democrat sweep would be Phenomenal. Finally, the Senate after years of the roadblock of the Obama era, come on Georgia go, Democrat,
Can not wait to start eliminating you communist trash from our midst.
@Crow Creek Outdoors lol The only communist here is the one from the USSR, have a nice day Vlad!
@Tidbit Joe Biden?
Video evidence of massive vote fraud in GA: How about it MSNBC ? :https://youtu.be/x-7E-71Av0k
When has there EVER been a better version of Mitch Efin McConnell?!
He’s the guy satan inhabited to walk this earth!🤬
“Mhaharm Satan… I’ll give you my turtle body for a hot ageless Asian wife”
Mitch McConnell is awesome and it’s funny how upset you are
Awww look at the pot calling the kettle black.
Hoh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Republicans had the senate long enough, none of these “bipartisan” bills went through the senate. The Senate does nothing else than blocking bills.
@m w You’re sounding a little crazy with your conspiracy theories. You need to dial it back a few notches.
@m w The Chinese do what they want. They don’t answer to anyone. The Biden’s have nothing to do with what goes on in China.
Your wrong
Get over hiliary enough is enough trump is the probllem
Another threat what is going on is this what trump has done to our country is he worth all this i just hope noone gets hurt
Republicans have abused power for years and Jumped the Shark with Trump. They have betrayed public trust and have clearly demonstrated many have no right to be in the Senate.
https://youtu.be/P3ajM1fOc0I 1
Video evidence of massive vote fraud in GA: How about it MSNBC ? :https://youtu.be/x-7E-71Av0k
Mitch McConnell needs to step down! An investigation should be done!
Foh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Mitch got 200 million from Russia oligarchs!
Why isn’t The Senate called the The Smorgasbord? Most representives are self serving and don’t know when they’ve had enough.
Mc Connell only has a sense of urgency is when his diaper needs changing or corporate donor needs account information.
Why is this guy referencing to a dual McConnell? There’s only one, and that McConnell will block democratic policy to no end. So he has to go.
I agree. It’s idiotic.