Control of the Senate and the probable success of the Biden presidency turns on the Georgia Senate run offs, argues comedian Billy Eichner, who has been encouraging his large following to back progressives for office. The Billy on the Street star talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about his work for Swing Left, his approach to political organizing and comedy and a recent compliment from Joe Biden. This extended interview is a digital exclusive from The Beat with Ari Melber. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/3/2020.

About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

The Dem Plan To 'Demote McConnell' For Biden, & Billy Eichner’s GA Crusade | MSNBC Digital Exclusive