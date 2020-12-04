Control of the Senate and the probable success of the Biden presidency turns on the Georgia Senate run offs, argues comedian Billy Eichner, who has been encouraging his large following to back progressives for office. The Billy on the Street star talks with MSNBC’s Ari Melber about his work for Swing Left, his approach to political organizing and comedy and a recent compliment from Joe Biden. This extended interview is a digital exclusive from The Beat with Ari Melber. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/3/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#DemoteMcConnell #Biden #MSNBC
The Dem Plan To 'Demote McConnell' For Biden, & Billy Eichner’s GA Crusade | MSNBC Digital Exclusive
President Joe Biden and
Madame Vice President Kamala Harris!!!!!!!
January 20th,2021
@Doug Smithart You’re talking bs, I’m talking verifiable FACTS. Harris screwed SF Mayor Willie Brown to get her start in politics. You can’t even deny it, you only insult me. At least 50% of the American people know what she is.
@bc28043 then you get to present evidence.
…. 🛎 Anyone who has Witnessed Election Fraud or Anomalies – PLEASE COME FORWARD NOW !
… Democrats, Republicans , Independents – Your TRUTH must be Heard ! . .
So pumped. Definitely gonna watch!
@Warm Violet for 2016 also.
As long as Moscow Mitch is there in Senate America is not going to Prosper. He wants Obama to be one term president but he got his wish with Trump.
Trump has said he will pass it or sign it
But Trump changes his mind with th e wind!😥🙄
@Argo Saha this is what i heard… https://youtu.be/psAsF9gZpa4
babeminzgirlsszz.space
@Dont lie Keep it real what I said was today’s news. Yes I saw that 2 days ago
2020. A culmination of Trumps presidency. It’s been exhausting period.
The end of an error.
A dumpster fire.
GEORGIA YOU CAN DO IT AGAIN.
GO BLUE ALL THE WAY
LIKE ARIZONA DID.
I have faith in Georgia, they turned it blue once, they will do it again.
I’ve got 11 days to vote early and as long as God gives me life, I’ll be there again with my chair in line.
@Annie I will pray and make offerings on your behalf.
Georgia Democrats will be voting! Especially since Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are telling Republicans in Georgia to boycott the runoff… fine with democrats!!!
Republicans should boycott Loeffler and Purdue…2 rich senators that are a waste of space.
@ Lady Luck I agree!
Amen! Go Georgia!! 💯
Georgia Democrats, don’t believe for a minute that they’re boycotting. Could be a ploy to make Georgians wonder if it’s worth voting. YES, it is. Better to feel satisfaction rather than regret.
Coh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
It’s clear. For the people to achieve democracy, they have to turn out in MASSIVE NUMBERS.The electoral college is rigged for the republicans. Minority party.
@AwesomeBlackDude Biden will work do what he can when he takes office. Trump just abandoned us the minute he tweeted no votes for me means nothing for you. And stopped all negotiations. He made a few fake for vote commits of him “wanting” bigger and better for us. We are only waiting because Mitch is still there and Trump doesn’t care.
@Janise Bartlett
https://youtu.be/RM5GInwf108
hold up I’m not selling you nothing Janine Bartlett (you think you’re clever) I definitely not selling you Neera Tanden also everything I post is legit I come with receipts what is the heck is you talking about we have the constitutional right to have free speech.
@Teresa WastingTime
https://youtu.be/RM5GInwf108
Oh I come with with receipts.
@AwesomeBlackDude You’re violating the terms and conditions here, posting the same information, links or sentences, doesn’t matter which, in many places where it’s not relevant. Never thought of myself as clever, but thank you. I’m someone with integrity who has values and stands up for them. You can’t post whatever you want. You misunderstand free speech. If you’re on Youtube or Twitter, they have a say. It’s not your website.
@Janise Bartlett
https://youtu.be/XM4ZxXRZ2kE
I don’t blame you for trying to change the subject, but no love. But if you really need to keep up with that Karen thing about not caring about people losing their jobs and their homes, please do me a favor and leave me out of it. I haven’t breached any rules on YouTube. 😬 😷
We dumped Trump, now it’s time to ditch Mitch!
babeminzgirlsszz.space
@Kelly RichardsonYou’re the one that’s in all CAPS. Looks like somebody’s really mad, hostile with steam coming out of both ears 😠. Hypocrisy is real…check yourself first.
@Kelly Richardson so on Jan 20 are you going to be watching Biden’s inaguration, or will you be crying while watching your “video
evidence ” and Diaper Don whining about his loss? Agent Orange is finished. Trump lost.
@Kelly Richardson There is NO video evidence. Diaper Don is the loser. Say these words: “come get me mother. I’m finished”.
@Kelly Richardson Dude Girl, how ever you identify yourself. The evidence you speak of in these hearings was thrown out of court by republican and democratic judges. Why? Because it lacks merit and most of it was pure fictional. 20k a day Rudy has in no way produce any real evidence to overturn the election results of a county let alone the votes of millions of people. What you should do is google the evidence that was presented in court and then you will see it’s the same stuff that was presented at these hearings and the judges said it was BS. This is why it’s presented at hearings because the courts said you can’t lie under oath. Now if you want to keep living in a lucid dream that’s your choice. The election is over. Move on. You really have to ask yourself what type of human am I to support a fail human such as Trump. Have you look at the country lately? Think of a time in American history during your short tenure when America was so fffff up.
If trump had put half the energy into fighting covid as he has fighting election results, our country wood be better off.
@Jon Huggins SR I can always tell about nasty people like you who don’t care about people who are losing their jobs and have no way to pay the rent, Jon, do me big favorite take your happyass somewhere and keep it moving.
@AwesomeBlackDude Watch Mitch laugh at your pain;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTqMGDocbVM
@AwesomeBlackDude So…. who are you pointing the finger at…? All I read is a bunch of accusations
against so-called liberal people. The GOP is the enemy here. Democrats are bargaining in good faith, meanwhile Mitch is welding the power of his office like a dictator. His favourite word…. NO!
I’ll state the obvious, he doesn’t care about you, or the hundreds of thousands out of work, those losing their home, etc, etc. Oh, and those $1,200 stimulus checks, Mitch thinks $600 a month is fine. At one point he tried to reduce it to $400…. Yeah, he cares.
@Alaina Buchholtz shut up. You talk like Trump, w/ so much POOP! You know trump is incontinent, right.
@AwesomeBlackDude You are mis informed. The Democrats wanted more relief for the American people than the Republicans who controlled the purse strings wanted to spend. They compromised recently and it looks like it is going to be happening. The Republicans have been dragging their feet as usual. Meanwhile many are barely holding on while Don the con continues to screw around
I come home every day praying my utilities are still on
You can volunteer your time to help win in Georgia. Vote Save America is coordinating volunteers online
That is really sad reading that, but fingers crossed life will get better for you all.
Sorry
Omg
Omg
We’re living in scary times. May God bless you and all of us to rise from this catastrophe 🙏🏼
My heart is with you I’m so sad I wish you all the luck but things will get better we can only pray I’ve been in your situation before and you were probably at work coming home wondering if your utilities were still on God bless.
Go Blue Georgia! The time has come!
Remember George Bush asked Trump not to come to his Dad’s funeral…. Interesting
Glen d
President G.W. Bush had introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin to his Scottish terrier, Barney, on a visit to the U.S. presidential retreat, Camp David.
Putin returned the favor when Bush visited Russia and Putin was giving him a tour of the grounds of his dacha.
“A big black Labrador came charging across the lawn. With a twinkle in his eye, Vladimir said, ‘Bigger, stronger, faster than Barney,’”
Bush says he later told the story to the Canadian prime minister, Stephen Harper, who replied: “You’re lucky he only showed you his dog.”
– George Bush – Decision Points
@ThE DuCk I have so many questions… lol
One man who still honors someone even after death vs. someone who has never showed any one respect.
@ThE DuCk Scotties might be considerably smaller than Labradors, but being terriers they have tenacity and attitude. I wouldn’t like mine to bury her knashers in me 😊😊
Cfoh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Need to go and vote Warnock and Ossoff again. It would be great to see that turtle out of power.
yes, Georgia, all of America needs your help to pass a covid relief bill.
oh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
Youre not getting another check, bum. Jesus. And how about you go review what all the Dems want. They want money to fix cities that burnt down. Did you live in one of those cities? Do you want to be taxed so that they can fix their city that you don’t live in? How about giving illegals medicaid? Do you want more taxes to pay that? Do you even live in America??
The best revenge is to let mitch watch while we change the country for the better and he can’t do nothing about it. Let’s go GEORGIA we can do it
McConnell is evil and is purposely killing Americans.
True I think he is truly evil. With no empathy in his soul.
Foh yes
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
As a Canadian, I wishing you folks lots of success at gaining those two Dems seats.
😊🙏
Thank you neighbor. Stay safe out there. 🙏
Thank you , stay safe and stay vigilant 🍀🍀🍀
Thank you for caring. 🙂👍🌟
Many Canadians would like to see the states return to normalcy. I refused to go anywhere in the US as long as Rump remains president and I really had a hard time understanding HOW and WHY this lunatic won.
Yes, ditch Mitch the grim reaper, Georgia Voters we can do it.