Asian Americans Face Rise In Racist Attacks Amid Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC

February 9, 2021

 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been an escalating number of reports on attacks against Asian Americans. Aired on 02/08/2021.
55 Comments on "Asian Americans Face Rise In Racist Attacks Amid Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC"

  1. Dan Ozomatli | February 8, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Too much hate in this world 😔

  2. E.B Jombo | February 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Asians usually just fall back and make money! I’m glad they’re slowly starting to speak out more!

  3. Jenny Ko | February 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    This was not since last March. It’s been happening many decades ago. Just lately is getting too crazy.

  4. Progressive Humanist | February 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Humankind will never be truly free until everyone is treated equally.

    Thankfully we’re making great strides towards that!

    • Marty Methuselaws | February 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      we are not all equal though…
      you do not race elder with youth
      you do not give a dummy rules of empowerment
      and you certainly do not emasculate your young men at the cost of sensitivity

      ju been tricked into servitude in a ship..legally

    • pakpala1 | February 9, 2021 at 1:07 AM | Reply

      The rich people are busy stealing all the wealth.. they set up churches, media, books to tell the poor to hate the other..

  5. Daniel Ahlert | February 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    What the world needs now is love sweet love and you can tell we are Christians by our love. Satin, Trump, and Franklin Grahm
    have stolen Christianity but not Jesus.

  6. Bob Heck | February 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Entirely because of Donald. He owes China millions.

  7. Carol Pitcher | February 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    People who are found guilty of racism need to go to jail
    This is a melting pot and they need to leave if that don’t suite them but jail time is needed

  8. re up | February 8, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the club my people been going through this since the foundation of this country and it’s not going to change because it’s systemic the people with benefits politicians. Cops. Doctors lawyers. Judges. Congress. Professors. And you’re regular white supremacist. Won’t let it thay will bern the country down first.

  9. Coco Crisp | February 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    I guarantee you that it’s Republikkklans.

  10. Johnny Walker | February 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    A land full of hate

  11. Abstract Dragon | February 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Asian Americans are responsible for building a huge part of America, these people just as American as anyone else. Black, brown, red, yellow and white built this country, lets honor all of those who did the hard work, not just the people who wrote it down.

    • Marty Methuselaws | February 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      first nations built the planet and axis calender and first ecology…
      it allows us all to survive glacial floods so we do not get swept away by that brownie carp…
      so you folks every figure out plumbing yet?..
      sheesh

  12. Drunk people are Violent and Annoying | February 8, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Builders can now cut timber with a laser, which is much safer than an electric circular saw.

  13. Autumn Branch | February 8, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    It might have something to do with labeling COViD the ‘chy-na’ virus.

  14. Vin G | February 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    I’m so glad I’m not living in America.

  15. Dr. Poo | February 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    It’s just demented hate finding someone or something to target.

  16. Hai McK | February 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    It’s because of Trump kept saying “China virus” over and over just like how he had kept saying “if I lose it’s because the election is rigged” way before the 2020 presidential election. An insidious pathological liar will always plan his verbal lies before committing the bad deeds. That is why America is divided and in such a bad shape right now. There are only two kinds of people: the bad and the good. Donald Trump is bad people.

    • Lp78Ch | February 9, 2021 at 12:41 AM | Reply

      And it has nothing to do with the UK variant, the South African variant, the Brazilian variant, and now even a West Coast variant. Calling a disease by the country of origin has been done since the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu, which didn’t exactly start in Spain to begin with. Only morons would find “China virus” offensive.

  17. J.Chan | February 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Exactly, it’s invisible to the biased media. If a black person gets killed by a white cop, race is highlighted by media. Asian person gets attacked = no mention of race or hate crime charges.

    • MINDzz the one | February 9, 2021 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      We don’t know, what we don’t know. Asian Americans need to follow the lead of black Americans and make sure your stories are heard, and it’s also because racism towards Asians is no where close to as systemic as it is against blacks, especially concerning where the police are concerned. Get your leaders to start speaking up or become one yourself and do the speaking on behalf of your community, instead of trying to make it a black vs Asian thing, remember, you also get access to the Civil Rights our leaders and people have died for.

    • pakpala1 | February 9, 2021 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      I am a Black man. I agree there is racism against Asians in America.. Lets join together & fight the people responsible.

  18. HIWAUNIS WISE | February 8, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    These bad people need to be singled out. They definitely make everyone else look bad. But single them out how? Their parents and friends will not report them. Also, some of those who think they are superior are in positions of power. I guess all we can do is hope and pray for the best.

  19. Giretto Outlaw | February 9, 2021 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    ITS NOT WHITE PEOPLE ATTACKING THEM 🤣

  20. Tony Montana | February 9, 2021 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    Until the color of a mans skin is no more significant than the color of his eyes

