Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been an escalating number of reports on attacks against Asian Americans. Aired on 02/08/2021.
Asian Americans Face Rise In Racist Attacks Amid Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC
Too much hate in this world 😔
Some people deserve it
truth makes dummies angry though
that is behavior..not the world
Democrats are filled with such hate 😳
@William H Music 2020 Do your best to destroy others, but Trump has already tagged you are poorly educated.
Asians usually just fall back and make money! I’m glad they’re slowly starting to speak out more!
@psycobleach46 tullis You OBVIOUSLY have the education of a toilet brush… FACT!!!
@psycobleach46 tullis If you follow a Navy Seal like Mr. Ballen then you should also be agreeing with my assessment of your mental aptitude as I outrank him… FACT!!!
@ERIC HAVNEN
And apparently Trumpists are missing 80% of their brains.
Yeah and hopefully stop tearing black people so poorly, Mexicans and others. Welcome to the party 🎉 sometimes you need a rude awakening. 🤷🏾♀️
@William H Music 2020 troll or bot?
This was not since last March. It’s been happening many decades ago. Just lately is getting too crazy.
@ERIC HAVNEN he is a dark ‘project’ from 1619..
@Marty Methuselaws Agreed…
@ERIC HAVNEN he keeps a hairy tale of missing water melons
@Marty Methuselaws Amen my man… You are VERY wise… FACT!!!
Welp 🤷🏾♀️
Humankind will never be truly free until everyone is treated equally.
Thankfully we’re making great strides towards that!
we are not all equal though…
you do not race elder with youth
you do not give a dummy rules of empowerment
and you certainly do not emasculate your young men at the cost of sensitivity
ju been tricked into servitude in a ship..legally
The rich people are busy stealing all the wealth.. they set up churches, media, books to tell the poor to hate the other..
What the world needs now is love sweet love and you can tell we are Christians by our love. Satin, Trump, and Franklin Grahm
have stolen Christianity but not Jesus.
But not Jesus. 🙌🏾✝️👍🏽💜
love can not be defined when you live under a money value
@Marty Methuselaws I am writing a parody for Blowing in the wind. One line is, How much of a profit must the corporations make before their workers beg please pay us more.
@Daniel Ahlert
the ants are my friends too
Entirely because of Donald. He owes China millions.
Don’t forget trump and his family.
America owed China millions if not billions way before Trump… As your SAVIOUR would say C’MON MAN…..
@Edwin Bertelmann America owes China trillions.. but China gave us lots of goods for it.. and the interest is very low..
People who are found guilty of racism need to go to jail
This is a melting pot and they need to leave if that don’t suite them but jail time is needed
There’s not enough prisons to hold all the racist Republikkklans.
what if the race?..was won by a first nation..
Welcome to the club my people been going through this since the foundation of this country and it’s not going to change because it’s systemic the people with benefits politicians. Cops. Doctors lawyers. Judges. Congress. Professors. And you’re regular white supremacist. Won’t let it thay will bern the country down first.
You are OBVIOUSLY a middle school dropout by the look of your grammar… FACT!!! Now shut up and shine my boots… BOY!!! lol
YOU PEOPLE ARE FUNNY TO US EDUCATED FOLK… LMAO
You’re so right @re up
I guarantee you that it’s Republikkklans.
A land full of hate
Asian Americans are responsible for building a huge part of America, these people just as American as anyone else. Black, brown, red, yellow and white built this country, lets honor all of those who did the hard work, not just the people who wrote it down.
first nations built the planet and axis calender and first ecology…
it allows us all to survive glacial floods so we do not get swept away by that brownie carp…
so you folks every figure out plumbing yet?..
Builders can now cut timber with a laser, which is much safer than an electric circular saw.
It might have something to do with labeling COViD the ‘chy-na’ virus.
It is the China virus… STUPID!!!
It is the China Virus
I’m so glad I’m not living in America.
RACISM IS EVERYWHERE
It’s just demented hate finding someone or something to target.
It’s because of Trump kept saying “China virus” over and over just like how he had kept saying “if I lose it’s because the election is rigged” way before the 2020 presidential election. An insidious pathological liar will always plan his verbal lies before committing the bad deeds. That is why America is divided and in such a bad shape right now. There are only two kinds of people: the bad and the good. Donald Trump is bad people.
And it has nothing to do with the UK variant, the South African variant, the Brazilian variant, and now even a West Coast variant. Calling a disease by the country of origin has been done since the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu, which didn’t exactly start in Spain to begin with. Only morons would find “China virus” offensive.
Exactly, it’s invisible to the biased media. If a black person gets killed by a white cop, race is highlighted by media. Asian person gets attacked = no mention of race or hate crime charges.
We don’t know, what we don’t know. Asian Americans need to follow the lead of black Americans and make sure your stories are heard, and it’s also because racism towards Asians is no where close to as systemic as it is against blacks, especially concerning where the police are concerned. Get your leaders to start speaking up or become one yourself and do the speaking on behalf of your community, instead of trying to make it a black vs Asian thing, remember, you also get access to the Civil Rights our leaders and people have died for.
I am a Black man. I agree there is racism against Asians in America.. Lets join together & fight the people responsible.
These bad people need to be singled out. They definitely make everyone else look bad. But single them out how? Their parents and friends will not report them. Also, some of those who think they are superior are in positions of power. I guess all we can do is hope and pray for the best.
ITS NOT WHITE PEOPLE ATTACKING THEM 🤣
Until the color of a mans skin is no more significant than the color of his eyes