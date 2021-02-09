As Congress debates the real world damage of election lies, one of the most vocal mouthpieces for Trump and his election conspiracies, Lou Dobbs, just saw his show canceled. Dobbs had the highest rated show on Fox’s business channel and was not planning on leaving. The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the significance of his abrupt departure and why this matters beyond media. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. . Aired on 02/08/2021.
Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs' High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber
I remember when Dobbs was at CNN. I think he was fired at CNN just like fox after Vicente Fox called him a troublemaker.
He’s on his way to NewsMax
he still has to pay the billion dollars, probably has to work five jobs at once.
That’s what I thought!
I think he’s done.
Bottom line of corporate entities: If you lose us money and bring on fiscal losses, your ratings don’t matter – u are GONE!
Case in point – Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly…
Lou dobbs, sean insanity, Laura withgrams, maria mamalomus, trucker’s calzón, jeanin pierro,theyll soon find out the price for laying…
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”—George Orwell
Yep, please let us know when adobos start speaking the truth, and we’ll deal with it then. 😊
@Kimber B amen
@Kimber B I’m not sure what a Philippine dish of marinated meat or seafood seasoned with garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, and spices has to do with anything but hey whatever.
Trump lies and so did Lou Sobs.
@Kimber B … Adobos = Dobbs with auto spelling? Maybe it’s a metaphor for Republicans? They’ve been marinated in Trumps lies? It’s has to mean something! Are you the new Q? Tell us more!
It’s not thousands,not million but billion😮😮
Foxnews should be banned for the big lie.
Fox News is Corporate controlled just like CNN or MSNBC…
‘How many fingers am I holding up Winston?’ …
Seriously? Why ain’t Tucker and Hannity gone too they lie and deceive just as much if not more than Dobbs.
@Willie Vickers We are just getting started.
@Beak and Claw getting arrested lmao….bunch of losers. You lost…losers.
@Willie Vickers Why are you happy being a Leftist? Are you bringing joy to the world?
@Sam Harris I’m lefthanded but bat righthanded. And He with a capital H brings joy to my world…Serious huh?
@Willie Vickers agree 100%
This proves that as long as we truly love, respect and understand each other the evil around us will slowly die out
The only evil in this world is the baby killing DemonRats.
@Beak and Claw what about the maga terrorist that tried to overthrow democracy
The Fox Propaganda Network definitely should be sued…over and over.
I want hundred percent agree in everyone else should too no one should want this poison anywhere on the media! Howard survive this?? long got me???
Not just fox… MSNBC CNN they’re all have corporate controllers that dictate content..
the ‘news’ now is just a show where news channels bash each other. Ita the old coke, pepsi – east coast, west coast thing… If we all just ignore it. It will go away
lies and lies and sick attacks and it’s a “highly rated show”.
Oh well. When Trump’s shoes are dirty, I guess old Lou now has to break out the shine box.
I guess Loony Lou never learned when you lie with dogs, you wake up with flees.
@Sam Hong good point
“Sometimes” it feels the people that work on Fox are Lying Insultobots.
The Sedition Party is more appropriate. Those insurrectionists and those that incited it are NOT patriots in any way.
“Absolute Ignorance: My Years at Fox Business” would be a good title for a Lou Dobbs autobiography.
or “why i tricked my fans into following a steak salesman who bankrupted a casino”
@Hadwell
With a special dedication by Kim Jong-donnie
The Patriot Party, suits him to a t, He would be head of the pee pee, I wonder if he would make a place for Putin in this venture.