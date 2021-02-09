As Congress debates the real world damage of election lies, one of the most vocal mouthpieces for Trump and his election conspiracies, Lou Dobbs, just saw his show canceled. Dobbs had the highest rated show on Fox’s business channel and was not planning on leaving. The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the significance of his abrupt departure and why this matters beyond media. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. . Aired on 02/08/2021.

Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs' High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber