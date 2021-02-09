Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs’ High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber

TOPICS:
Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs' High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber 1

February 9, 2021

 

As Congress debates the real world damage of election lies, one of the most vocal mouthpieces for Trump and his election conspiracies, Lou Dobbs, just saw his show canceled. Dobbs had the highest rated show on Fox’s business channel and was not planning on leaving. The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the significance of his abrupt departure and why this matters beyond media. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. . Aired on 02/08/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#ElectionLies #Trump #MSNBC

Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs' High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

46 Comments on "Cancelled: Fox Ends Lou Dobbs’ High-Rated Show After Election Lies | The Beat With Ari Melber"

  1. cathy Ainsworth | February 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Evilness

  2. sp808801 p | February 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    I remember when Dobbs was at CNN. I think he was fired at CNN just like fox after Vicente Fox called him a troublemaker.

  3. kalbs89 | February 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    He’s on his way to NewsMax

  4. Fahim Ahmad | February 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Bottom line of corporate entities: If you lose us money and bring on fiscal losses, your ratings don’t matter – u are GONE!
    Case in point – Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly…

  5. José Gutierrez | February 8, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    Lou dobbs, sean insanity, Laura withgrams, maria mamalomus, trucker’s calzón, jeanin pierro,theyll soon find out the price for laying…

  6. Beak and Claw | February 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”—George Orwell

  7. stlion | February 8, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    It’s not thousands,not million but billion😮😮

  8. Joe P | February 8, 2021 at 11:57 PM | Reply

    Foxnews should be banned for the big lie.

  9. Phylum | February 9, 2021 at 12:08 AM | Reply

    ‘How many fingers am I holding up Winston?’ …

  10. David Glen Chynoweth | February 9, 2021 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Seriously? Why ain’t Tucker and Hannity gone too they lie and deceive just as much if not more than Dobbs.

  11. Keenu Khang | February 9, 2021 at 12:16 AM | Reply

    This proves that as long as we truly love, respect and understand each other the evil around us will slowly die out

  12. SkyCloud Traveler | February 9, 2021 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    The Fox Propaganda Network definitely should be sued…over and over.

    • the guy robbie | February 9, 2021 at 1:24 AM | Reply

      I want hundred percent agree in everyone else should too no one should want this poison anywhere on the media! Howard survive this?? long got me???

    • Richard Barry | February 9, 2021 at 2:21 AM | Reply

      Not just fox… MSNBC CNN they’re all have corporate controllers that dictate content..

  13. Corey Slater | February 9, 2021 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    the ‘news’ now is just a show where news channels bash each other. Ita the old coke, pepsi – east coast, west coast thing… If we all just ignore it. It will go away

  14. albert angeloro | February 9, 2021 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    lies and lies and sick attacks and it’s a “highly rated show”.

  15. Sam Hong | February 9, 2021 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    Oh well. When Trump’s shoes are dirty, I guess old Lou now has to break out the shine box.

  16. Sam Hong | February 9, 2021 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    I guess Loony Lou never learned when you lie with dogs, you wake up with flees.

  17. oscarowski | February 9, 2021 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    “Sometimes” it feels the people that work on Fox are Lying Insultobots.

  18. Karynn MacKinnon | February 9, 2021 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    The Sedition Party is more appropriate. Those insurrectionists and those that incited it are NOT patriots in any way.

  19. Sean Patrick | February 9, 2021 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    “Absolute Ignorance: My Years at Fox Business” would be a good title for a Lou Dobbs autobiography.

  20. Justin Chapman | February 9, 2021 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    The Patriot Party, suits him to a t, He would be head of the pee pee, I wonder if he would make a place for Putin in this venture.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.