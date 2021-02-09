Rev. Barber Makes The Case For $15 Minimum Wage | The ReidOut | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 9, 2021

 

Rev. Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign joins The ReidOut to make the case for the $15 minimum wage: "The truth of the matter is it will lift millions of people out of low wages and poverty. 62 million people work for less than a living wage." Aired on 02/08/2021.
37 Comments on "Rev. Barber Makes The Case For $15 Minimum Wage | The ReidOut | MSNBC"

  1. Andrew Smith | February 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    That Biden clip was used with minimal context btw. If you haven’t seen the whole thing. Js.

  2. Progressive Humanist | February 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Lost jobs due to businesses automation?! Uh, they are doing that already and have been since the Industrial Revolution. If they could automate every job, even if they only paid workers $1.00 an hour, they would.

    • psycobleach46 tullis | February 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Progressive Humanist they did NOT have robots during the industrial revolution, that is the automation they are talking about.

    • ghostface killah | February 9, 2021 at 2:28 AM | Reply

      So true. Fastfood restaurants are alrady getting the technology to replace all of their workers. They dont want to pay some high school kid $15/Hr

  3. Joe Anderson | February 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    The minimum wage hike only benefits large corporations…….

    • Music Biz Morty | February 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      it only benefits new employees also. not people who started 20 years ago at $5 an hour n jus now making $15 an hour. lol .. so somebody who been somewhere for 20 years is going to make same as some 18 year old new employee… so fair… good thing joe already said its not happening .

    • Pluntch Gunster | February 8, 2021 at 11:55 PM | Reply

      Thats why they choose to pay us pennies. Makes sense, i mean, its not like they could raise it themselves……………………………..
      (Corporate tool)

    • Tony Dinh | February 9, 2021 at 12:16 AM | Reply

      Lmao, how? Please explain.

    • John Brown | February 9, 2021 at 2:15 AM | Reply

      Here we go with the upside down people again. This is what happens when you invite the disillusioned republicans in

  4. Gregory Powell | February 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Tell me. If someone started, let’s say three years ago at seven fifty. Now that person makes fifteen. Is that person to get a seven fifty raise, because the new minimum is fifteen? Or is the plan to have everyone make the same?

  5. Fahq Overitt | February 8, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    The min wage debate is pretty null when you’re turning a blind eye to forced labor, involuntary servitude, and human trafficking.

  6. Brian Edwards | February 8, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    0:24
    von.in.net

  7. WeFightTheCorruption | February 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    So you bash conservatives for their faith and then virtue signal by bringing on your own “reverend” to push the progressive agenda. Despicable.

    • Rigell | February 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      You must be new around here.

    • Jusanotha Person | February 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      Well said

    • Music Biz Morty | February 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      conservatives are brainwashed fools.. jesus is not who you think he is… god is like ghosts, aliens , bigfoot .. etc etc.. thousands of years and no PROVEN evidence

    • WeFightTheCorruption | February 9, 2021 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      @Music Biz Morty Says the brainwashed guy that has no more evidence that God doesn’t exist than those conservatives have that God does exist. It takes a lot of arrogance to tell someone what they believe is wrong when you can’t prove it is wrong. Typical progressive liberal…, they think they are smarter than other people when in reality they are part of a hive mind of illogical, irrational and virtue signaling idiots who have lost all critical thinking skills.

      By the way genius, there is more and more scientific consensus that Intelligent Design is the only explanation for our Universe. Unless you believe a tornado could sweep through a junkyard and build a fully functioning Boeing 747. That’ s about the same odds as there not being a creator or group of creators.

  8. BigMac | February 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    1.5 Million people will lose their jobs over the next 5 years.

  9. Im Gold Leader | February 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Ignorance of economics doesn’t give you the “right” to more money

  10. Charles Johnson | February 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    People will lose their jobs and those who are working the pay may go up but probably get less hours.

  11. Anthony McGrane | February 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Sorry, I like my small businesses. They are an essential part of the economy.

  12. ConservativeRiot | February 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    No, it’ll pull me down from middle class and I’ll be poor again.

  13. Tiffany Conner | February 8, 2021 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    Well time to move from hourly wages to salary wages.

  14. Luso | February 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    This just creates more minimum wage jobs.

  15. Tami Donnell | February 8, 2021 at 11:40 PM | Reply

    The Rev. needs to be concerned with God’s judgement of the Church that’s coming….that’s it. I feel bad for them but I can’t stop God’s wrath.

  16. Sammy Um | February 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    Sleepy joe probably trying to use that for re-election after 4 years

  17. John Cooney | February 9, 2021 at 12:18 AM | Reply

    Never been to school Biden has already increased unemployment

  18. SCUBA Steve | February 9, 2021 at 12:44 AM | Reply

    Teaching financial literacy would go a long way in reducing the amount of conversation surrounding this topic.

  19. Erica Tejas | February 9, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    THEY CAN’T EVEN GET MY #1 WITH CHEESE NO MUSTARD CORRECT AND NOW THEY SHOULD GET MORE MONEY 🤮🤮🤮

  20. ghostface killah | February 9, 2021 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    Well I guess I can kiss my dreams of owning my own club goodbye.

