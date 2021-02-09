Rev. Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign joins The ReidOut to make the case for the $15 minimum wage: "The truth of the matter is it will lift millions of people out of low wages and poverty. 62 million people work for less than a living wage." Aired on 02/08/2021.
Rev. Barber Makes The Case For $15 Minimum Wage | The ReidOut | MSNBC
That Biden clip was used with minimal context btw. If you haven’t seen the whole thing. Js.
Lost jobs due to businesses automation?! Uh, they are doing that already and have been since the Industrial Revolution. If they could automate every job, even if they only paid workers $1.00 an hour, they would.
Progressive Humanist they did NOT have robots during the industrial revolution, that is the automation they are talking about.
So true. Fastfood restaurants are alrady getting the technology to replace all of their workers. They dont want to pay some high school kid $15/Hr
The minimum wage hike only benefits large corporations…….
it only benefits new employees also. not people who started 20 years ago at $5 an hour n jus now making $15 an hour. lol .. so somebody who been somewhere for 20 years is going to make same as some 18 year old new employee… so fair… good thing joe already said its not happening .
Thats why they choose to pay us pennies. Makes sense, i mean, its not like they could raise it themselves……………………………..
(Corporate tool)
Lmao, how? Please explain.
Here we go with the upside down people again. This is what happens when you invite the disillusioned republicans in
Tell me. If someone started, let’s say three years ago at seven fifty. Now that person makes fifteen. Is that person to get a seven fifty raise, because the new minimum is fifteen? Or is the plan to have everyone make the same?
😂😂😂😂😂
Get ready for a lot of people out of work
The min wage debate is pretty null when you’re turning a blind eye to forced labor, involuntary servitude, and human trafficking.
0:24
von.in.net
So you bash conservatives for their faith and then virtue signal by bringing on your own “reverend” to push the progressive agenda. Despicable.
You must be new around here.
Well said
conservatives are brainwashed fools.. jesus is not who you think he is… god is like ghosts, aliens , bigfoot .. etc etc.. thousands of years and no PROVEN evidence
@Music Biz Morty Says the brainwashed guy that has no more evidence that God doesn’t exist than those conservatives have that God does exist. It takes a lot of arrogance to tell someone what they believe is wrong when you can’t prove it is wrong. Typical progressive liberal…, they think they are smarter than other people when in reality they are part of a hive mind of illogical, irrational and virtue signaling idiots who have lost all critical thinking skills.
By the way genius, there is more and more scientific consensus that Intelligent Design is the only explanation for our Universe. Unless you believe a tornado could sweep through a junkyard and build a fully functioning Boeing 747. That’ s about the same odds as there not being a creator or group of creators.
1.5 Million people will lose their jobs over the next 5 years.
More than that.
He’s not making christianity any better.
And just as many businesses will go bankrupt and shutdown.
Ignorance of economics doesn’t give you the “right” to more money
Agree, let them see how it worked for comrade bernie. Had to lay off people.
@Tu Madre exactly.
People will lose their jobs and those who are working the pay may go up but probably get less hours.
Sorry, I like my small businesses. They are an essential part of the economy.
No, it’ll pull me down from middle class and I’ll be poor again.
Well time to move from hourly wages to salary wages.
This just creates more minimum wage jobs.
The Rev. needs to be concerned with God’s judgement of the Church that’s coming….that’s it. I feel bad for them but I can’t stop God’s wrath.
Sleepy joe probably trying to use that for re-election after 4 years
Never been to school Biden has already increased unemployment
Teaching financial literacy would go a long way in reducing the amount of conversation surrounding this topic.
THEY CAN’T EVEN GET MY #1 WITH CHEESE NO MUSTARD CORRECT AND NOW THEY SHOULD GET MORE MONEY 🤮🤮🤮
Well I guess I can kiss my dreams of owning my own club goodbye.