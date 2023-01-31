Attorney predicts likeliness of other Memphis officers being charged

Recent Post
62 comments
Anyone who stood by and did nothing is complicit
WHEREVER LIVE YOU ,TRUMP IN YOUR HEART.
@Eduardo Oliveira seems relevant right now.
Where were you that night Barnboy?
I disagree! I wouldn’t have jumped into that Fight/Beat Down.
Seeing them all standing around was horrific. As a former member of the health care system the neglect and failure of duty of care was disgusting.
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes… atleast you all can’t Blame this one on “wHiTe sUpReMaCisY” altho I’m sure the haters will try to.
@RBS and in truth the only danger around was from their pals on the pd.
@LotsOfFun..FIGHT?..IS THAT WHAT IT WAS??..LOOKED MORE LIKE A LYNCHING TO ME! #WAKEUP
@Havis4ever #COWARDS
They simply used their power to murder an individual without justification or provocation. They did it because they could.
It was a quiet night, maybe. They were looking for some sporting action.
“Inaction” is another form of “action” especially when a life is in danger !
In this case, their “brutal action” followed by their “cruel inaction” took away the life of Tyre Nichols !!!
Anyone, whether a citizen or a police officer must be held accountable before the law for their mistakes.
Held accountable for Deliberate Crimes….
Stop running from the police and maybe you won’t get bch slapped. Now there’s a radical concept nobody is talking about. 😆 But seriously folks, just have over your DL, registration and insurance card. Follow the commands. This guy was definitely on something, no way he’s going to squirm his way out of being held down by 3 or 5 decent sized dudes and even tased and he keeps running. I feel bad for him but you know what, I’ve been pulled over and I cooperate, there’s been times that I knew I was in the right and I know it’s a shake down MV stop. I just tell them what they want to hear, massage their ego… I get to go home to my family. Not everyone thinks like that, I know.
That means that Tyre should be held accountable for not complying as well. If only he had complied, he’d be alive and none of this would have happened. By not complying, they escalated the use of force which eventually led to his death.
@John there you are again John….R U a copper???
@Isaac Daniell Not a copper but one who views things from both sides.
If three robbers go into a bank to rob it, and a fourth robber stays in the getaway car, and then one of the robbers in the bank shoots and kills a bank teller, if caught, all four robbers are tried for murder, even though the fourth robber never stepped foot inside the bank. Every single person present at Tyre Nichols’ murder holds some level of shared responsibility. This case is extremely important to finally establish that in such situations, if you do not take steps to stop the killing, you become someone who shares responsibility in the death, legally.
Sounds reasonable,… however lives were lost at the January 6 assault on the Capital. It was labeled an illegal act so why aren’t all of the rioters being charged with murder or manslaughter?
Hundreds of police officers are caught yearly of rape/sex crimes, assault, domestic violence, murder, perjury, planting of drugs and evidence, etc…
Police think they have God-given authority over man is the work of Satan and narcissism, not of law, Romans 13, or of God!
QUALIFIED IMMUNITY PERVERTS HUMANITY and JUSTICE!
— Turtletruth (Semper Fidelis)…….
Life sentence for all as deterrent.
Agreed, everyone let him and his family down.
Not all, everyone except the snitch
This was not a traffic stop. This was personal. They went after him These police officers did not ask for ID, registration or anything. They stopped him and pulled him out without asking one question. The department confirmed that there was no reason for the stop so forget the cover up of reckless driving or going for an officer’s gun. The charges speak for themselves. These police officers are being charged with kidnapping. Police officers detain you , they don’t kidnap you. So someone knows the truth other than the victim and these officers. Give it time.
This was demented
@Mzuri Beauty your smart
@kelsie ellington they both worked at FedEx together that`s how they meet and she liked Tyre hell the officer was taking pictures of Tyre after the beating and sending it to her
@kelsie ellington please elaborate! Like how can this be confirmed?
@LAWRENCE FRAZIER that’s correct. The officer told the other officers a description of Tyre and his car. To look out for him. They also knew where tyre lived. When Tyre realized what was going on, he broke free and ran. Trying to make it home. He not far from his house when he ran him down in his neighborhood. Tyre knew that pole cam was there.
if the stop was illegal from the beginning, everything else they did to him was also illegal. look at everything they were charged with.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they were allowed to plea to lesser charges, like the cop who pulled down a guy’s pants and tased his testicles, and was allowed to plea down to disorderly conduct. The prosecutors and judges don’t want cops to face justice.
If they are allowed to plea they will. They don’t wanna watch that video with a jury
@jddmmabbott True.. I just hope the DA doesn’t offer up some bs like agg assault or something that gets them some minimal sentence with probation on the end of it like they tend to do. These guys need to be punished and a message needs to be sent that the people are through with these cops running rampant like the damn Taliban or something.
They all deserved to be FIRED once they we’re looking at the victim without rendering aid!!✌🏽🙏🌎🇧🇿🇺🇸☮️
They deserve alot more than a firing.
the Police higher ups hopefully know so much more than they are saying, unless they are covering that up too
Of course they do. That’s the nature of investigations that require interviewing a lot of people, looking at records, videos, etc etc. It’s only been a few days.
At one stage, when backup arrived, there were 9 -10 cops around the car and not 1 gave any aid or attention to Tyre Nichols as he sat propped against a cop car – DYING – following a lynching by those meant to protect and serve – SCUMBAGS!!!!🤬
I don’t know what aid they could have done. Typically, police are trained for CPR and to stop bleeding. They wouldn’t have equipment to deal with internal injuries.
@S Y maybe not beat him to death? maybe arrest those that beat him instead of stand there and act like nothing was wrong
@liquidfiretibby I’m not defending the cops actions, I’m just saying there wasn’t any medical aid they could give.
@S Y Not true. They waited so so so long b4 calling for ambulance. I think all pigs involved were starting to realize that they tuned him up too good
@S Y cmon atleast pick him up and take the cuffs off thats a start. He aint going no where
Yes!!! That’s FACTS!!! Make the officers pay!! But we must have it to them paying in their public and private capacity 💯💯💯 #UCC1 #UnLearn2ReLearn
My grandpa used to say ” the guy that holds the bag during a robbery is as guilty as the guy filling it with money.” Everyone that participated, witnessed and chose to look the other way, stood by and watch that man pretty much die without rendering him aid, that fabricated a story or helped doing so etc…everyone involved needs to be held accountable for their complete disregard for life and lack of humanity
“The guy that holds the bag during a robbery is as guilty as the guy filling it with money”. -LMFAO
Yes DEFUND THE MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT AND FIRE CHIEF DAVIS
#YESSIIRR
@Tyrone Brown..BRA!..CHILL.!!! NONE OF THIS JUSTICE WE ARE SEEING THUS FAR WOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED IF NOT FOR HER SWIFT ACTION. NOW IF IT HAPPENS THAT SHE NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR SOME FAILURES W/IN HER POSTION SO BE IT. BUT IT DOES’NT HAVE A DAMN THING TO DO W/HER SEX..!!! #STAYFOCUSEDPLEASE
@Sebastian Liebmann #SOUNDSABOUTWHITE
This will keep happening 😞 as long as Qualified Immunity is alive 😞
What are the other two officers’ names? They should all be held responsible for what happened, every person there who took part or failed to act should be charged and convicted.
These cops didn’t think there would be any repercussions.
Some had their cameras on some didn’t… This is NOT an isolated incident. The people of Memphis must feel terrorized by this incredibly cruel and narcissistic and military-like Cop Culture… Even pouring over into the EMTs and more.. Wow. Mind blowing. Shocking. And Evil.
The 👮🏾♂️ know how to limit the data recorded. There’s 5👮🏾♂️ but only 1 view from one body camera and it would appear that when the blows were being made this officer just happened to be looking away. Coincidence? It does however have audio and you can hear the poor man keening in pain each time that he’s hit. Awful! 😔😔😔🥺
I can’t even comment on this whole event. It just upsets me so much to think this poor kid died for no reason at all. These officers should never see the light of day.
TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU 💯💯
Such a waste for what? Now all there families have to go through this ordeal for what? What a shame
Mis condolencias a la familia de Tyre, es grave y preocupante por el racismo de la policía norteamericana.
Ojalá se logre justicia por Tyre.
Saludos desde Santiago de Chile, Sur de América.
One thing that should have been asked is what happens when one takes a plea deal to incriminate the others!! There was a lot of people involved and I wouldn’t doubt that someone decided a to give in to get a lesser sentence.