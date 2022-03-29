67 comments

    1. I don’t want to die in a nuclear holocaust. That would be hell. I hope I’m at ground zero so I won’t suffer. Ww3 won’t be thousands of miles away, it’ll be here

      Reply

    5. Biden, you’re a disgusting hypocrite. Why don’t you say the same adjectives you use for Putin to describe the government of Saudi Arabia? Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a journalist and genocidal killer who has murdered Yemeni civilians, children and women. The civilized world knows that your support for the genocide committed by the Saudi Arabian dictatorship in Yemen is due to political interests. Don’t come with this false Christianity saying that you care about the children of Ukraine because you have your hands full of the blood of children from Yemen.

      Reply

    5. @sam-online Biden made $30 million off of Ukrainian investments between 2016-2020. I can tell you what Biden’s problem is with dear Vlad destroying the Ukraine

      Reply

    1. @M Hall A federal judge ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” attempted to illegally obstruct Congress as part of a criminal conspiracy when he tried to subvert the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.
      “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” U.S. District Court Judge David Carter wrote.
      Carter’s sweeping and historic ruling came as he ordered the release to the House’s Jan. 6 committee of 101 emails from Trump ally John Eastman, rejecting Eastman’s effort to shield them via attorney-client privilege.
      Eastman used the email account of his former employer, Chapman University, to discuss political and legal strategy related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and had sued the select committee to prevent them from obtaining the emails from the school.
      Carter, who sits in federal court in California, said that the plan Eastman helped develop was obviously illegal and that Trump knew it at the time, but pushed forward with an effort he says would have effectively ended American democracy.
      “If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution,” Carter wrote. “If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”
      The remarkable ruling may be the first in history in which a federal judge determined a president, while in office, appeared to commit a crime. The decision has no direct role in whether Trump will be charged criminally but could increase pressure on the Justice Department and its chief, Attorney General Merrick Garland, to conduct an aggressive investigation that could lead to such charges.

      Reply

    4. @The Memo
      Over the last 5 years we’ve had Hillary Clinton and the DNC pay for a fake Russian dossier which led to a fake Russian collusion investigation using rogue agents from our corrupt security agencies. Sham impeachment where the president got falsely accused of what the newly-elected president is actually guilty of.
      Basically it was a soft coup attempt.
      In other words corrupt career political elitist were telling the American people their vote didn’t count and that they run Washington DC and they feel justified in doing whatever they want to get rid of the president that was legally elected.
      We have physical evidence and eyewitness testimony to the FBI that Joe Biden was selling the influence of his office making money off the backs of the taxpayers in what amounts to him pimping his son out to corrupt companies in corrupt countries.
      In other words, we just elected a traitor to our country.
      We just elected someone whose family is under an FBI investigation for money laundering.
      So where do you think Biden voters have any room to talk?

      Reply

    1. @MD F and? You clearly have not read my comment or lack culture/knowledge, as I have in fact listed enough dictatorship which USA has been holding their coats for you to relate your own reply to. Or is this just the double standards that USA citizens masters at? And therefore prove my previous point.

      Reply

    2. Biden, you’re a disgusting hypocrite. Why don’t you say the same adjectives you use for Putin to describe the government of Saudi Arabia? Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a journalist and genocidal killer who has murdered Yemeni civilians, children and women. The civilized world knows that your support for the genocide committed by the Saudi Arabian dictatorship in Yemen is due to political interests. Don’t come with this false Christianity saying that you care about the children of Ukraine because you have your hands full of the blood of children from Yemen.

      Reply

    4. @Red Patriot
      How would you , as a Russian, know what Americans think? In your country Putin murders people on a regular basis for thinking he should be removed.

      Reply

    5. @John Muthan
      Are you high? Do you really think the leader in power here in America uses nerve gas on his political opponents like Putin does in Russia? On the same level? That’s bs. You also conveniently omit all the countries in Eastern Europe who had their countries looted and enslaved by the Russians. Lying by omission is not very convincing.

      Reply

  6. Condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.
    Everyday children, women and men are losing their lives in Ukraine.

    Reply

    2. @Christine
      Why did it take so long, you’re GRU disinformation division concocted them before the invasion began?

      Reply

    3. @Дмитрий
      Get off YouTube if you don’t like the fruits of our democracy then. What would you know about democracy in any way, Putin murders all of his opponents.

      Reply

    4. @Владимир Михайленко
      What about you offering condolences to all the Hungarians,Polish,Checnyans, Czechoslovakians, Ukrainians,etc, that you Russians have killed?

      Reply

  7. He should have said it from the first bomb. We should embrace this and help Ukraine push the rest of the bandits out!

    Reply

    2. Это мой президент и Путин останется там где он есть!

      Reply

    3. @salt in the wound Putin is a cancer. What you need is a woman as new president like many Eastern Europeans already have already taken that path instead of the senile fascist you have.

      Reply

  10. Maybe they should be trying to get Putin to “walk back” an ACTUAL attempt at a regime change?

    Reply

    3. The world aggressor: The USA has interfered in the affairs of 50 countries over 130 times! Do Americans really have the right to teach democracy to others?

      Reply

  12. So strong words on saturday evening here in Poland. Word coming from the heart of a US President after be confronted with what is happening in Europe. Sadly now he says he did not said that… What should the Ukrain people think now about your president? So sad…

    Reply

    1. @Jeremy Allen there’s no club. Just some extremists who enjoy rabidly partisan politics. The little gift you give Uncle Vlad.

      Reply

    2. @Robyn Shiels I see that in the USA more than 55% of the population have become “extremists” …) Let’s Go Brandon

      Reply

    3. @Владимир Михайленко your figures are out of date. There has been a noticeable shift in the public mood and clear signs of healing. Hence increasingly extreme nonsense from Republican extremists like a few senators who tried to hijack the Supreme Court nomination process. But that nonsense stands out so much more clearly now. So it’s ‘thank you Brandon’ if you MUST stoop to that simplistic level. Is that in your trolling contract? Are you Moscow based? Military? What rank do they give you? Are you paid well?

      Reply

    5. @Robyn Shiels that’s because no one listens to Biden speak just other people talking about Biden speaking.

      Joe Biden has a 53% aggregated disapproval.

      There’s a reason YouTube got rid of dislikes after Afghanistan.

      “If you have a word like ‘good,’ what need is there for a word like ‘bad’? ‘Ungood’ will do just as well–better, because it’s an exact opposite, which the other is not.” -1984

      Reply

  13. Do you simpletons at CNN really believe it was a gaffe? It was deliberate and the people that needed to hear it heard it.

    Reply

  14. Give all the weapons to Ukraine 🇺🇦 Tanks,planes,stingers,surface to air misiles, make Putin loose the war and he will be removed from power automatically.

    Reply

  15. Hilarious. Your reactions, I mean referring to a “gaffe,” calling it a distraction that’s been talked about for 2 days…
    Do you have a shred of self-awareness?
    You’re the “media.” YOU ARE THE PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT IT!

    Reply

    1. The world aggressor: The USA has interfered in the affairs of 50 countries over 130 times! Do Americans really have the right to teach democracy to others?

      Reply

    2. @D Lowery Not sure if serious?
      You are talking CNN, the protector in Chief of all things Biden right?

      Your president is a lunatic and will get us all killed.

      Reply

    5. @Дмитрий hijacking someone else’s comment to make your point is lame. Go post your own thread.

      Reply

  16. Very good point from Bianna – unfathomable that russian mothers and fathers are not claiming the bodies of their children. How rotten a society it must be!

    Reply

  17. It was 100% appropriate for the President of the United States to express his personal, moral outrage. WH Staff can provide an official translation w/context to ensure that there’s no question abt meaning.

    Reply

  18. I absolutely despise him😅 but, i do love how he doesnt back down from a question and answers even a by stander in the street.

    That said, Vladimir is not tryna fight the West, rather trying to protect russia when the west tries to attack. Unfortunately it involves overtaking those nearby countries and building 6500+ nuke arsenal.

    The USA and Russia equally do not hope to ever have to deploy those rockets. We are talking about a total of 12000+ nukes flying over our countries. Absolutely no one wins, USA might be last man standing but on What?

    Effectively leaving middle man China as the new most powerful country in the world.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.