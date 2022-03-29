Recent Post
- Will Smith ‘at his breaking point’: Hill and Champion react to Oscars slap
- Reporters press Biden after he defends Putin comment
- Judge makes ‘remarkable’ ruling about Trump. Here’s what it means
- Avlon: Biden’s gaffe says quiet part out loud about Putin
- Academy ‘strongly considered’ removing Will Smith from Oscars, source says
67 comments
Biden had right!
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
Ukrainian soldiers are shooting at the feet of Russian prisoners of war– https://youtu.be/W6vqBvwJJ1Q«««»»»
He said what us in all our minds, what the hell!
I don’t want to die in a nuclear holocaust. That would be hell. I hope I’m at ground zero so I won’t suffer. Ww3 won’t be thousands of miles away, it’ll be here
Just now! Romania and Bulgaria did not miss the plane with a new batch of Bayraktar UAVs for Ukraine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rulW3TLxzI
Why did we send
a potato overseas ???…👈🤔..
Why did we send
a potato overseas ???…👈🤔..
Biden, you’re a disgusting hypocrite. Why don’t you say the same adjectives you use for Putin to describe the government of Saudi Arabia? Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a journalist and genocidal killer who has murdered Yemeni civilians, children and women. The civilized world knows that your support for the genocide committed by the Saudi Arabian dictatorship in Yemen is due to political interests. Don’t come with this false Christianity saying that you care about the children of Ukraine because you have your hands full of the blood of children from Yemen.
Wasn’t a gaffe.
Said it on purpose.
And he was correct not say it
@sam-online he believes Putin’s propaganda
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
Yes
👉 https://youtu.be/QuL3wlodJC8 😱👍
@sam-online Biden made $30 million off of Ukrainian investments between 2016-2020. I can tell you what Biden’s problem is with dear Vlad destroying the Ukraine
Dealing with Putin is like dancing with a cactus.
It’s a sticky situation.
@M Hall A federal judge ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” attempted to illegally obstruct Congress as part of a criminal conspiracy when he tried to subvert the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” U.S. District Court Judge David Carter wrote.
Carter’s sweeping and historic ruling came as he ordered the release to the House’s Jan. 6 committee of 101 emails from Trump ally John Eastman, rejecting Eastman’s effort to shield them via attorney-client privilege.
Eastman used the email account of his former employer, Chapman University, to discuss political and legal strategy related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and had sued the select committee to prevent them from obtaining the emails from the school.
Carter, who sits in federal court in California, said that the plan Eastman helped develop was obviously illegal and that Trump knew it at the time, but pushed forward with an effort he says would have effectively ended American democracy.
“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution,” Carter wrote. “If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”
The remarkable ruling may be the first in history in which a federal judge determined a president, while in office, appeared to commit a crime. The decision has no direct role in whether Trump will be charged criminally but could increase pressure on the Justice Department and its chief, Attorney General Merrick Garland, to conduct an aggressive investigation that could lead to such charges.
Old fish biden makes me laugh he is like kid😁
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
@The Memo
Over the last 5 years we’ve had Hillary Clinton and the DNC pay for a fake Russian dossier which led to a fake Russian collusion investigation using rogue agents from our corrupt security agencies. Sham impeachment where the president got falsely accused of what the newly-elected president is actually guilty of.
Basically it was a soft coup attempt.
In other words corrupt career political elitist were telling the American people their vote didn’t count and that they run Washington DC and they feel justified in doing whatever they want to get rid of the president that was legally elected.
We have physical evidence and eyewitness testimony to the FBI that Joe Biden was selling the influence of his office making money off the backs of the taxpayers in what amounts to him pimping his son out to corrupt companies in corrupt countries.
In other words, we just elected a traitor to our country.
We just elected someone whose family is under an FBI investigation for money laundering.
So where do you think Biden voters have any room to talk?
Indeed. #Libolongo
I’m ok that he said that. It’s true! Someone needed to say it.
@MD F and? You clearly have not read my comment or lack culture/knowledge, as I have in fact listed enough dictatorship which USA has been holding their coats for you to relate your own reply to. Or is this just the double standards that USA citizens masters at? And therefore prove my previous point.
Biden, you’re a disgusting hypocrite. Why don’t you say the same adjectives you use for Putin to describe the government of Saudi Arabia? Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a journalist and genocidal killer who has murdered Yemeni civilians, children and women. The civilized world knows that your support for the genocide committed by the Saudi Arabian dictatorship in Yemen is due to political interests. Don’t come with this false Christianity saying that you care about the children of Ukraine because you have your hands full of the blood of children from Yemen.
Yes
👉 https://youtu.be/QuL3wlodJC8 😱👍
@Red Patriot
How would you , as a Russian, know what Americans think? In your country Putin murders people on a regular basis for thinking he should be removed.
@John Muthan
Are you high? Do you really think the leader in power here in America uses nerve gas on his political opponents like Putin does in Russia? On the same level? That’s bs. You also conveniently omit all the countries in Eastern Europe who had their countries looted and enslaved by the Russians. Lying by omission is not very convincing.
Condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.
Everyday children, women and men are losing their lives in Ukraine.
@Odin Frey
You’re on the wrong story, Brody,this is about the Russia -Ukraine war
@Christine
Why did it take so long, you’re GRU disinformation division concocted them before the invasion began?
@Дмитрий
Get off YouTube if you don’t like the fruits of our democracy then. What would you know about democracy in any way, Putin murders all of his opponents.
@Владимир Михайленко
What about you offering condolences to all the Hungarians,Polish,Checnyans, Czechoslovakians, Ukrainians,etc, that you Russians have killed?
Everyday, men, women and children are losing their lives in every country.
He should have said it from the first bomb. We should embrace this and help Ukraine push the rest of the bandits out!
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
It certainly got Putin’s attention now he wants to go into negotiations with Ukraine.
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
He only said what we all feel!! Putin needs to go!!!!
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
Это мой президент и Путин останется там где он есть!
@salt in the wound Putin is a cancer. What you need is a woman as new president like many Eastern Europeans already have already taken that path instead of the senile fascist you have.
Biden and the Satanic Democrat Party needs to go.
@Montreal MUFC Germany funded this war LMAO
Maybe they should be trying to get Putin to “walk back” an ACTUAL attempt at a regime change?
Ukrainian war crimes against Russian POW’s surfaced on plain video today.
EXCELLENT POINT!
The world aggressor: The USA has interfered in the affairs of 50 countries over 130 times! Do Americans really have the right to teach democracy to others?
@Christine where are these videos?
But Biden is Right 🤷♂️
https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao https://youtu.be/260IMiaw7ao
So strong words on saturday evening here in Poland. Word coming from the heart of a US President after be confronted with what is happening in Europe. Sadly now he says he did not said that… What should the Ukrain people think now about your president? So sad…
@Jeremy Allen there’s no club. Just some extremists who enjoy rabidly partisan politics. The little gift you give Uncle Vlad.
@Robyn Shiels I see that in the USA more than 55% of the population have become “extremists” …) Let’s Go Brandon
@Владимир Михайленко your figures are out of date. There has been a noticeable shift in the public mood and clear signs of healing. Hence increasingly extreme nonsense from Republican extremists like a few senators who tried to hijack the Supreme Court nomination process. But that nonsense stands out so much more clearly now. So it’s ‘thank you Brandon’ if you MUST stoop to that simplistic level. Is that in your trolling contract? Are you Moscow based? Military? What rank do they give you? Are you paid well?
He didn’t walk anything back, he’ not worried about offending a man who is murdering children.
@Robyn Shiels that’s because no one listens to Biden speak just other people talking about Biden speaking.
Joe Biden has a 53% aggregated disapproval.
There’s a reason YouTube got rid of dislikes after Afghanistan.
“If you have a word like ‘good,’ what need is there for a word like ‘bad’? ‘Ungood’ will do just as well–better, because it’s an exact opposite, which the other is not.” -1984
Do you simpletons at CNN really believe it was a gaffe? It was deliberate and the people that needed to hear it heard it.
Give all the weapons to Ukraine 🇺🇦 Tanks,planes,stingers,surface to air misiles, make Putin loose the war and he will be removed from power automatically.
Hilarious. Your reactions, I mean referring to a “gaffe,” calling it a distraction that’s been talked about for 2 days…
Do you have a shred of self-awareness?
You’re the “media.” YOU ARE THE PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT IT!
The world aggressor: The USA has interfered in the affairs of 50 countries over 130 times! Do Americans really have the right to teach democracy to others?
@D Lowery Not sure if serious?
You are talking CNN, the protector in Chief of all things Biden right?
Your president is a lunatic and will get us all killed.
@cacambo Your issues with comprehension are not my problem.
@Дмитрий This has absolutely nothing to do with my comment
@Дмитрий hijacking someone else’s comment to make your point is lame. Go post your own thread.
Very good point from Bianna – unfathomable that russian mothers and fathers are not claiming the bodies of their children. How rotten a society it must be!
It was 100% appropriate for the President of the United States to express his personal, moral outrage. WH Staff can provide an official translation w/context to ensure that there’s no question abt meaning.
I absolutely despise him😅 but, i do love how he doesnt back down from a question and answers even a by stander in the street.
That said, Vladimir is not tryna fight the West, rather trying to protect russia when the west tries to attack. Unfortunately it involves overtaking those nearby countries and building 6500+ nuke arsenal.
The USA and Russia equally do not hope to ever have to deploy those rockets. We are talking about a total of 12000+ nukes flying over our countries. Absolutely no one wins, USA might be last man standing but on What?
Effectively leaving middle man China as the new most powerful country in the world.