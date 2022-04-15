Recent Post
76 comments
If Russia was a country that sort peaceful cohabitation with its neighbors, there wouldn’t be any need for NATO.
Putin just want no NATO in my border simple as that
@Mekus Man Thanks to you a lot!!
We had had to start our military reaction in Ukraine becouse of the great sympathy to russians living in eastern ukrainian regions, to protect them all against anticonstitutional civilian war provided by ukrainian nacionalist forcies which have been tightly supported by US and their satellites
Truer words never spoken….
Along with that, he’s shown the world how incompetent the Russia military is. That bolsters NATO, too, and that makes for a double-whammy.
i upload videos from the russo ukrainian war from the russian perspective thank you
@STALIN Because the USA has troops in too many countries playing babysitter.
Putin also launched Nato’s “special recruiting operation.”
😂
😉😉😆
@RiteMo LawBks Vladimir Poutine .
Putin is the best sales man for NATO.
They are also scared of us ! If not this whole supplying Ukraine thing would have let us to Ww3 already!
😉😉😆
Damn that’s hilarious!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Didn’t putin say everything is going to plan? If so, wouldn’t the expansion of NATO be part of that plan?! 😂
😆
😉😉
Two Neutral Counties have joined NATO and left has turned against Mother Russia, well Played Putler
They haven’t.
Well they haven’t applied yet. Looks like July application for Sweden, no idea about Finland.
@Izznogood76 That is almost certainly never going to happen. At least not officially. Switzerland’s forces are pretty much compatible with NATO logistics and in the event of a large scale invasion pushing through Europe, Switzerland would absolutely cooperate with the surrounding NATO countries, but the concept of military neutrality is so ingrained in this country that official membership is a non-starter.
@Dan Beech I think that Finland will send the application around May or June. At least I hope so.
@Izznogood76 Why would they though? Theyre surrounded by NATO so Russia would have to invade several NATO countries b4 they got to Switzerland. The Swiss get all the benefits of NATO membership without having to pay 2% of GDP to defense spending.
Putin has just made the perfect argument for NATO membership.
@Jan W WRONG. The Budapest Memorandum signed in December 1994 actually never included any section prohibiting Ukraine from joining NATO. In fact Russia as a signatory, agreed to not attack Ukraine.
@WattLife If you can’t see “how” you just won’t ever. Mute point! ☮️
😉😉
10 watt bulb.
It’s absolutely insane that one person can cause this much destruction.
Hitler did the same thing and now we have a new Hitler, a Russian Hitler.
Check Stalin’s biography. You will be surprised.
Its insaner when you realize he just threatened to deploy nukes… that he already has deployed.
He had help from Joe Biden
Putin’s stupidity can’t be going unnoticed in Russia. They need to ‘retire’ him ASAP.
😉😉😆
Those people are out of touch with reality. Unbelievable in this modern era of communication how they are ignorant of what’s going on in the world.
Just because you don’t like the situation that dosen’t mean he was stupid.You don’t like what he does cause he doesn’t decide for the US. He is not a Zelensky.
“Ironically, Putin will be responsible for the expansion of NATO.”
Most ironic.
@Poor White Mike But , unknown people to me said on Facebook that i am entitled to have an opinion , unknown to me people ….
@Poor White Mike i do not understand why americans LIKE Donald Trump , perhaps i did miss a lot , i did not follow politics for years , hence i don t know ….
@Poor White Mike Donald Trump had different speaches about different topics and i doubt that his words are sinscere in general , and if a politicienn is NOT sinscere , well , it means that you cannot TRUST him …. and if you cannot TRUST a politician , there is NO reason to give him a mandate to represent the people ….
@Kartik chandra Dey “What goes up , must come down” .
Putin is that one kid that thinks he can never do wrong – always claiming “I was meant to do that.”
@Ellen Fisher Vladimir Poutine just serves his country since 1999 as Head ….
@Ellen Fisher Vladimir Poutine is divorced for years and apparentlly has NO one near him as wimin in that sense no one we the public are aware of , he is alone ….
@Ellen Fisher Hence D Trump appears to be more “greedy” about life in general than our leader Poutine ….
@Ellen Fisher Therefore i m not sure that we can say they are relatives in any way ….
Pretty good and succinct history lesson. Always good when CNN has people who know the history, rather than simply those with an opinion and a theory.
@Bill SS The fact that you think a news station is never biased says a lot about your biases my friend
Except that Finland didn’t beat the soviet union in the end…casually excluded that bit to fit a narrative…
As a Swedish veteran who was trained to fight the Russians when I first joined the army in the 1980s I can confirm this. I have been against Sweden joining NATO my whole adult life. The current situation in Ukraine changed my mind. If there is a referendum on this, I shall vote JOIN. The irony in that someone like Vladimir Putin finally convinced me, boggles the mind. 🇸🇪🇪🇺
im curious: Why were you against joining before?
One American’s opinion: We’d love to have Sweden and Finland join NATO. Two great countries that will only make the alliance stronger.
I would be glad to defend Sweden as if it were my own homeland 🇺🇸🇸🇪
youre just adding fuel to the fire!
It is fully indisputable that Russia is an aggressively expansionist power. That being the case, containment of an aggressively expansionist power is the only sane response to that posture. The other choice is appeasement. Putin has PROVED the need of a strong containment mechanism – EVERY nation that borders Russia would be wise to make itself a fortress – or resign itself to eventually being absorbed…
Russian are like the Borg from Star Trek.
Ukraine knew why it hoped to be in nato years ago. Naive two countries insisted it should wait (Merkel and Sarkozy 2008).big mistake!!
Why all neighbouring countries wanted to join NATO while they wanted to distance themselves from Russia? There’s something deep…about this…🤭says a lot about what Russia, Putin is. NATO did’nt ask or invite any country to join it. It’s their very own choice🤍💙💛❤
Every single supporter is guilty. No hiding behind Putin, I would judge every single guy who trespassed into Ukraine, every single shooter, killer, home destroyer etc.
I’d draw the line above the conscripts. But anyone over 22 career military has probably committed war crimes and killed or ordered killed civilians.
Indeed, and India’s Modi needs to take a step back as well.
Así es
Other Russian “logic”:
– Bombing cities to rubble is not a war, and illegal to even say, but economic sanctions are an act of war
– Conscripts are not being sent to Ukraine, despite their dead bodies ending up there
– Russia was forced to defend itself from Russian genocide orUkrainian troops who were coming to invade them and/or went as a noble mission to remove Nazis and help the people, while standing up to NATO and West, and all reasons are going exactly to plan despite Russia withdrawing from much of the country, including the Capital
– All of many bombs and undisciplined soldiers never hurt a child or civilian, but if there evidence of it…it is both fake photos, but if real a dummy, and/or that the Ukrainians tied up/shot or exploded themselves, despite our many bombs and bullets going by
– America is not a “real” democracy, like in Russia where Putin was just elected President the 37th time
– Russia has committed no crimes, but if it did International law has no consequences against Russia/we intend to sue over companies leaving and other sanctions
– A good way to keep border countries out of NATO is to brutally invade and destroy border countries not part of NATO
(Stolen from a longer list by someone else)
Don’t forget the part when Putin expected his military to be welcomed in Ukraine with open arms after he had illegally annexed a sizable portion of their country for eight years. And then got buttmad when the opposite happened.
@Mia199603 The obvious solution to ease up on the sanctions and preserve what little dignity they have left would be to ease up on the military actions, but Putin has a incredibly twisted view of what “power” entails and thinks it’ll make him look weak. Then again, everything his military has done so far has made them look weak and pathetic in every conceivable way, but he’s too stubborn and vain to admit that.
@HelloChief117 Good one….Or Chernobyl. The fact that after Chernobyl alone, that they thought any Ukrainian would say “Thanks for making a large part of our country uninhabitable for the next 10,000 to 20,000 years! So glad you are back!” is bizarre.
Russia is aggressively intimidating Sweden and Finland, hardly the action of a friendly neighbour. Which could make their choice to join NATO less of a tough call.
I dont see how its a tough call Putin did the same threats to Ukraine they tried to appease him and he still invaded. That sounds like an easy choice for them to make
😉😉
Phenomenal piece, CNN. Keep bringing in historically-founded speakers like this guy
😉😉😆
Use Fox News for your cat’s kitty litter.