TOPICS:
January 21, 2021

 

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 46th inauguration. Aired on 01/20/2021.
49 Comments on "Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Arrive For Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Millyonz 258 | January 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Swagg on 1000%😁!!!

    • E.B. G | January 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      Yes!!!! Lol

    • Tiger lily55 Ocean waves | January 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      🤣😂 well said. YES!!

    • Tim Smith | January 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      Dementia 1000%

    • Katherine Raven | January 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Tim Smith interesting you can manage such a comment 👎

      Wonderful inauguration speech…AND Biden has been sounding very much on top of things for a long time now…

      Of course, recognizing the situation, listening to others , planning, co operation, chosing experienced experts wisely who can also listen & co operate and take knowledgable advice if needed….all signs of mature adults…..ALL willing to actually step up and try to begin repairing and helping the enormous nightmare left behind

      the whole world has been watching dt completely unravel in jealousy & fury as he foresees what is around the next corner for him….all created by…..him👹
      perhaps HE himself has abit of dementia ‘ setting in ‘

      Oh no….I guess it is just greed , to the point of absolute insanity

  2. Wayzor | January 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Michelle’s hair is always amazing!

  3. Life is better when I do something. | January 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Our last sane grown up adult responsible President.

  4. PCamp | January 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    OMG so good to see the Obamas!

    • proud Liberal | January 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      Poor baby. Obama is a rich happy man and you are looking to blame someone for your shortcomings. Two term never impeached best President.

  5. R H | January 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Finally DC has class again.

  6. Right Way | January 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    The dislike is from Donald trump’s sons🤨🤨

  7. ernstbtmn | January 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Gotham City will return to normal.

    The Joker will leave a disgrace. Nothing new.
    Oddly enough, It wasn’t Batman who saved us, it was Alfred…

  8. Greyareas27 | January 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Y’all dress warm out there… *It’s gonna be **_MINUS 45_** tomorrow!* #ByeDon!

  9. david zero | January 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Looks like the fog has lifted and clarity has resumed!

    • Idris Surana | January 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I feel energized and much more motivated. These last 4 years, and especially the last year adding this virus from Wuhan, made me feel mentally exhausted. I’m happy to finally hear an adult like Biden not struggling with difficult words. The ADHD temper tantrum nasty kid T…p has been replaced by the responsible grown ups. THANK YOU AMERICA AND WELCOME BACK TO THE WORLD. Our European leaders would love to meet President Biden and Dr.Jill Biden. 🤗😍😘

    • John Swo | January 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      The whole world is breathing a sigh of relief to see the inept Trump out of power.

    • Tim Smith | January 20, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      Actually there was a black cloud in the supernatural world!

  10. DKEN | January 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    This is it everybody. Let’s hope some good change will come.

  11. Flim Flam Man | January 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Now that’s how one should carry thier ”MANA” (inner strength)

  12. Jon Doe | January 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    It’s official: WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
    GOD BLESS THE USA!!!
    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  13. J&TB Transport | January 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Queen Michelle Obama’s hair is serving bounce body for dayz! lol

  14. John Swo | January 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    It is easy to see why the Obamas are far more popular than the couple who followed them into the White House. Compassion for others has been absent in the White House for four years.

  15. Sweetblack Smith | January 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Michelle never disappoint come thru First class lady

    • John Swo | January 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      We won’t ever find naked pictures of Ms. Obama published in a magazine and she speaks perfect English in a very poised manner.

  16. MJR | January 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    So glad that 45 did not attend cuz he’ll be the thorn amongst the roses, 45 just don’t belong in the group. I’ll always see him as an outsider & would never fit in cuz he is not capable of fitting in.

  17. hockeyfan131993 | January 20, 2021 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    God bless them. And Michelle – the hair and that getup – looks FIRE!!!!!!!!!!!

  18. samwel odongo | January 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Democracy has won again in US president-elect Joe biden congulation.

  19. maame boatemaa t | January 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Michelle is even more beautiful as she gets older … unbelievable love her lots🤩

  20. Asiaod | January 20, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    The Obama’s are THAT couple! Love seeing them!
    Michelle is such a queen!

