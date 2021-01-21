Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 46th inauguration. Aired on 01/20/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About MTP Daily with Chuck Todd: Bringing the insight and power of “Meet the Press” to MSNBC every weekday, Chuck Todd looks at the key stories of the day with political newsmakers as they break down and analyze the issues facing U.S. and world leaders. The program features hard-hitting interviews – a hallmark of Todd’s Sunday program – in addition to signature segments such as “I’m Obsessed With,” which highlights topics about which Todd is especially passionate. With an acute understanding of the inner workings of Washington, Todd explains how complex policy issues affect all Americans.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#BarackObama #MichelleObama #MSNBC

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Arrive For Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC