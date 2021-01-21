Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Arrive For Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 46th inauguration. Aired on 01/20/2021.
Swagg on 1000%😁!!!
Yes!!!! Lol
🤣😂 well said. YES!!
Dementia 1000%
@Tim Smith interesting you can manage such a comment 👎
Wonderful inauguration speech…AND Biden has been sounding very much on top of things for a long time now…
Of course, recognizing the situation, listening to others , planning, co operation, chosing experienced experts wisely who can also listen & co operate and take knowledgable advice if needed….all signs of mature adults…..ALL willing to actually step up and try to begin repairing and helping the enormous nightmare left behind
the whole world has been watching dt completely unravel in jealousy & fury as he foresees what is around the next corner for him….all created by…..him👹
perhaps HE himself has abit of dementia ‘ setting in ‘
Oh no….I guess it is just greed , to the point of absolute insanity
Michelle’s hair is always amazing!
She is naturally beautiful
@Janet Clough beauty and brains. Harvard Law school grad, top of her class.
She did not come to play tuhday… her whole finesse was fire!!
Our last sane grown up adult responsible President.
Donald J Trump
@Tim Smith *Fired!!!*
@john smith 😄😁🙂👌🏼
🔥1.7 Billion Cash Drop to Iran?
🔥ISIS?
🔥Uranium 1 Deal?
🔥Italy Voter Fraud?
🔥Benghazi?
🔥Burisma?
🔥Ukraine?
🔥Where is Hunter?
Sheep
OMG so good to see the Obamas!
Poor baby. Obama is a rich happy man and you are looking to blame someone for your shortcomings. Two term never impeached best President.
Finally DC has class again.
Now its a classy swamp. Chomp Chomp.
The dislike is from Donald trump’s sons🤨🤨
no, actually he seems to be very intelligent and i would say abused by him too. just my gut feeling, i can explain or prove it
& the rest of America!
Gotham City will return to normal.
The Joker will leave a disgrace. Nothing new.
Oddly enough, It wasn’t Batman who saved us, it was Alfred…
hahaha I am dead!!!
Y’all dress warm out there… *It’s gonna be **_MINUS 45_** tomorrow!* #ByeDon!
Lol I still remember how cold it was during Obama’s inauguration. It was freezing!
Looks like the fog has lifted and clarity has resumed!
I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I feel energized and much more motivated. These last 4 years, and especially the last year adding this virus from Wuhan, made me feel mentally exhausted. I’m happy to finally hear an adult like Biden not struggling with difficult words. The ADHD temper tantrum nasty kid T…p has been replaced by the responsible grown ups. THANK YOU AMERICA AND WELCOME BACK TO THE WORLD. Our European leaders would love to meet President Biden and Dr.Jill Biden. 🤗😍😘
The whole world is breathing a sigh of relief to see the inept Trump out of power.
Actually there was a black cloud in the supernatural world!
This is it everybody. Let’s hope some good change will come.
Now that’s how one should carry thier ”MANA” (inner strength)
It’s official: WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
GOD BLESS THE USA!!!
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Get ready for four dollar a gallon gas and another war
@Jerry Griffin which president started the last war and who ended it? Not to blame bush because they deserved it.
I’m wish gas prices was the biggest problem I have to face. Man you must have it easy.
Wrong! ILLIGITIMATE president!
hope you get what you asked for
@Tim Smith ….oh, the illegitimate, FAKE PRESIDENT left today!!!!!
Queen Michelle Obama’s hair is serving bounce body for dayz! lol
Yasssssssssss the outfit and hair she did that!!!!! Bringing style to the White House
And beyond
Its called sew in with leave out makes it look very natural!!
It is easy to see why the Obamas are far more popular than the couple who followed them into the White House. Compassion for others has been absent in the White House for four years.
Michelle never disappoint come thru First class lady
We won’t ever find naked pictures of Ms. Obama published in a magazine and she speaks perfect English in a very poised manner.
So glad that 45 did not attend cuz he’ll be the thorn amongst the roses, 45 just don’t belong in the group. I’ll always see him as an outsider & would never fit in cuz he is not capable of fitting in.
God bless them. And Michelle – the hair and that getup – looks FIRE!!!!!!!!!!!
Democracy has won again in US president-elect Joe biden congulation.
Michelle is even more beautiful as she gets older … unbelievable love her lots🤩
The Obama’s are THAT couple! Love seeing them!
Michelle is such a queen!