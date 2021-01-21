Clintons Arrive At The Capitol. For Joe Biden’s Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 21, 2021

 

Former presidents arrive at the inaugural platform for Joe Biden's inauguration. Aired on 01/20/2021.
43 Comments on "Clintons Arrive At The Capitol. For Joe Biden’s Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Greg Gorman | January 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    He still has all that hair

  2. Gary Samuels | January 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    I bet HC is loving this moment

    • Daniel C | January 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Gary Samuels yeah a warmongerer is better than a guy who sends dumb tweets. Glad we have our priorities in order

    • Mercurial Pierrot | January 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      @Gary Samuels If you think Biden is any better or any worse than Trump, you have some research to do.

    • Reid Earl | January 20, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      @Gary Samuels She has her panties in a knot! I can’t believe this clown got more votes than me!

    • Patti Brook | January 20, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      She won’t when her orange pantsuit arrives. Not her color wheel. Not to mention she lost & this BUFFOON…well he didn’t win either.

    • Patti Brook | January 20, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Gary Samuels that’s right! I mean who the heck wants to be first? Or be in the best economy? Or Securing our boarders? Getting black people back to work and off welfare? Who wants thaaaaat? No a buffoon with no accomplishments other than segregation & corruption is a much better choice! Welcome to the United States of China 🇨🇳

  3. ab vevo | January 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Should have walked out with sunglasses and saxophone 🎷 😎

  4. Shey's TheName | January 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    😤😤😤

  5. Timothy Isham | January 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Moranic Society Network Bout Communists

  6. Emmanuel Vazquez | January 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Ms hillary is looking thick

  7. Fitz Fitzgerald | January 20, 2021 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    “My Whole Soul Is in It”
    by Steven F Gooden

    My whole soul is in it. Not a piece or a part but with all my heart. My whole soul is in it. Not for fame, fortune, vengeance or guilt, but for passion, charity, vision and will. My whole soul is in it, whether I live or whether I die, win or lose, do or try, my whole soul is in it. For what less could I give, when given so much, all those who came before me, their sacrifice my crutch, their legacy their touch upon not part of me but all of me, for my whole soul is in it.

  8. Mike Adams | January 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    At least H.Clinton attendes both the 2017 and 2021 ceremonies

  9. B Bhima | January 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Note to self, if China offers a 10 million dollar bribe, take it.

  10. Notafratdude | January 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    Happy new year y’all ,Please repent because Jesus is coming soon

    Like so more people can see this

  11. Aqua Mina | January 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    He reached for her hand and she said no?

  12. ArcadianCY | January 20, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    I’m gonna throw up

  13. Taffy Kins | January 20, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Well what a surprise! Clinton’s are back. Who woulda thunk….

    • TheCikero | January 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

      Isn’t that the very basic protocol? That the living previous presidents attend? Except the Carters for health reasons here. And The Orange One for what ever reason he gave?

    • Toni Roberts | January 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

      @TheCikero
      It is standard protocol and highly expected of an ex president.
      Only an immature ex president would refuse to go to this historic event of peacefully passing the power along.

  14. Charlie Bones | January 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    She might might take a position in the Biden in the administration but it’s not in the cards….sooo no? Why would you even report that

  15. Anon | January 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Look at The “Likes” there’s 666, how appropriate

    • Herr tRumpenfuhrer | January 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      The dislikes were at 666, too. Even MORE appropriate. rme…

      Biden’s STILL YOUR PRESIDENT! 🤣🤣🤣

  16. anthony magee | January 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Looks like they woke up in an argument today.

  17. madhabitz | January 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    My hope is that Hilary does play a part of this new admin (she’s really good at this stuff), but if that’s the plan, then I am really glad they played these cards close. It would’ve just been turned into more vitriolic fodder.

  18. LongBoardGirlz Team SoCalMAKAHA | January 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    ?? Where was the Good Doctor Tony’ we know he was down in the Lab’ but he Deserved a 19’ Gun Salute with Gifts from the Gods, Horses & Hula dancers’
    Mahalos big Kupuna Doctor Tony’

  19. T A S H A | January 20, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    Really sad President Carter couldn’t be here today. We all understood it was because the risks of flying during a pandemic at his age. He would’ve loved to see Biden get sworn into office. At least he called him the night before, I bet that was sweet.

  20. 580 Mafia Records | January 21, 2021 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    All these trump supporters giving her dislikes is sick! This lady has done more for America than trump ever did or ever will! She predicted everything! I’m glad she’s looks happy stepping in!

