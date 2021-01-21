Former presidents arrive at the inaugural platform for Joe Biden's inauguration. Aired on 01/20/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About MTP Daily with Chuck Todd: Bringing the insight and power of “Meet the Press” to MSNBC every weekday, Chuck Todd looks at the key stories of the day with political newsmakers as they break down and analyze the issues facing U.S. and world leaders. The program features hard-hitting interviews – a hallmark of Todd’s Sunday program – in addition to signature segments such as “I’m Obsessed With,” which highlights topics about which Todd is especially passionate. With an acute understanding of the inner workings of Washington, Todd explains how complex policy issues affect all Americans.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#JoeBiden #Inauguration #MSNBC
Clintons Arrive At The Capitol. For Joe Biden's Inauguration | MTP Daily | MSNBC
He still has all that hair
Nice rug, huh? 😄😄😄
@Taffy Kins looks alot better than trump’s what was that thing on his head anyways?
I bet HC is loving this moment
@Gary Samuels yeah a warmongerer is better than a guy who sends dumb tweets. Glad we have our priorities in order
@Gary Samuels If you think Biden is any better or any worse than Trump, you have some research to do.
@Gary Samuels She has her panties in a knot! I can’t believe this clown got more votes than me!
She won’t when her orange pantsuit arrives. Not her color wheel. Not to mention she lost & this BUFFOON…well he didn’t win either.
@Gary Samuels that’s right! I mean who the heck wants to be first? Or be in the best economy? Or Securing our boarders? Getting black people back to work and off welfare? Who wants thaaaaat? No a buffoon with no accomplishments other than segregation & corruption is a much better choice! Welcome to the United States of China 🇨🇳
Should have walked out with sunglasses and saxophone 🎷 😎
Yeah, only wearing a jockstrap with a few bikini clad strippers dancing around him.
And a blue dress…..😍
And a 18 year old girl giving him a back rub.
😤😤😤
Moranic Society Network Bout Communists
@Timothy Isham How about spelling moronic correctly? Give that a try.
@Agoateeman trolling around. Define trolling for me genius.
Is that the best rebuttal your brain can come up with?
Lincoln/MLK had better views
Now if you had somewhat of a brain I consider having a intellectual conversation but clearly in everything you have said your nothing but brainwashed. This is not 1960s government in which race was used for advantage and if you cant see right though the democratic party than your ignorant and you dont see reality.
Ms hillary is looking thick
“My Whole Soul Is in It”
by Steven F Gooden
My whole soul is in it. Not a piece or a part but with all my heart. My whole soul is in it. Not for fame, fortune, vengeance or guilt, but for passion, charity, vision and will. My whole soul is in it, whether I live or whether I die, win or lose, do or try, my whole soul is in it. For what less could I give, when given so much, all those who came before me, their sacrifice my crutch, their legacy their touch upon not part of me but all of me, for my whole soul is in it.
That’s very beautiful.
At least H.Clinton attendes both the 2017 and 2021 ceremonies
Note to self, if China offers a 10 million dollar bribe, take it.
That is what a fascist would do, that’s for sure. All corrupt af.
If you have proof of criminal activities, you should publish them or go to police?
the saudis gave trump way more
Happy new year y’all ,Please repent because Jesus is coming soon
Like so more people can see this
I thought he was coming last time
He reached for her hand and she said no?
I’m gonna throw up
Well what a surprise! Clinton’s are back. Who woulda thunk….
Isn’t that the very basic protocol? That the living previous presidents attend? Except the Carters for health reasons here. And The Orange One for what ever reason he gave?
@TheCikero
It is standard protocol and highly expected of an ex president.
Only an immature ex president would refuse to go to this historic event of peacefully passing the power along.
She might might take a position in the Biden in the administration but it’s not in the cards….sooo no? Why would you even report that
Look at The “Likes” there’s 666, how appropriate
The dislikes were at 666, too. Even MORE appropriate. rme…
Biden’s STILL YOUR PRESIDENT! 🤣🤣🤣
Looks like they woke up in an argument today.
My hope is that Hilary does play a part of this new admin (she’s really good at this stuff), but if that’s the plan, then I am really glad they played these cards close. It would’ve just been turned into more vitriolic fodder.
?? Where was the Good Doctor Tony’ we know he was down in the Lab’ but he Deserved a 19’ Gun Salute with Gifts from the Gods, Horses & Hula dancers’
Mahalos big Kupuna Doctor Tony’
Really sad President Carter couldn’t be here today. We all understood it was because the risks of flying during a pandemic at his age. He would’ve loved to see Biden get sworn into office. At least he called him the night before, I bet that was sweet.
All these trump supporters giving her dislikes is sick! This lady has done more for America than trump ever did or ever will! She predicted everything! I’m glad she’s looks happy stepping in!