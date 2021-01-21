Beschloss: Two Weeks Ago We Could Have Lost Our Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Beschloss: Two Weeks Ago We Could Have Lost Our Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

January 21, 2021

 

Historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Michael Beschloss discuss the tradition of peaceful transfer of power from outgoing president to incoming president. Aired on 01/20/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough: Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions that help drive the day's political conversation. Top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers, come together on Morning Joe for unparalleled insight and analysis around the day's biggest stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#MichaelBeschloss #Democracy #MSNBC

Beschloss: Two Weeks Ago We Could Have Lost Our Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "Beschloss: Two Weeks Ago We Could Have Lost Our Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. trueconsumer6 | January 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Yes, finally Trump is gone!!! Good riddance!!!😊

  2. Alpha Slayer | January 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    I can smell the peace in the air.. God bless America!

  3. Dead Endz95 | January 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Thank God 🙏 it’s like the white house received an exorcism! What a poison on this world

  4. Nena Johnson | January 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    God bless you President Biden and Vice President Harris along with your incoming administration.

    • dearl mcpeak | January 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

      Many Americans don’t realize how close we came to becoming a fascist dictatorship. If that cop had not redirected that mob, the second and third in command would’ve been assassinated leaving Trump dictator

  5. larr Larr | January 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    The list of presidents go 43 44 46 47

  6. Jai Norman | January 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    President joe Biden-Harris 💙💙🎉🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  7. Daniel Abraham | January 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Congratulations my American friend you have a really president after 4 years

  8. Edward Krochmal | January 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Yea he’s finally left the WH, and in Florida. Now Trump’s worst fears are to come true. Let the lawsuits start, impeachment, Ukraine, and convicted as a traitor to the US.

    • S/SGen3/426 | January 20, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Don’t forget the Southern District of New York….and the Attorney General….the cases against the orange goon are as thick as a big book…….Leticia James is a real carnivore…..

    • Edward Krochmal | January 20, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @S/SGen3/426 yes the cases will be ridiculous agnaist Trump, and he deserves it. May Trump cry for the rest of his life, or Grimm Reaper Mitch could help him out sooner.

  9. Richard Thomas | January 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Today there is hope , the last four years of daily dumpster fires , lies and chaos from tRump and his administration has left most of us with post traumatic stress disorder , maybe now America can begin to heal .

    • J.V. | January 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM | Reply

      Richard, I can only imagine the relief in the U.S. today. I am a Canadian with family over the border and I too feel battered and tramatized after Trump. I got up early today to watch and say good riddance to that hamburger eating devil.

  10. Nazorine Ulysse | January 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    I’m going to get the best night of sleep in 4 years tonight.

  11. Emmette Bramble | January 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    If there are no penalties/accountability for those who propagated and advanced the lies about the 2020 presidential election, and for the sinister abhorrent behavior of the politicians who knew exactly what they were engaged in, then there is no justice for just actions. There is no shining light on the hill. There is no comfort in the truth, and there is no God.

  12. Herb Nichols | January 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    There’s one thing we all know Trump is devoid of, and that’s “class”!!

  13. Hecubus | January 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Anyone else feel like they shed a two ton block of concern off their shoulders this morning?
    : )

    • The Wolf Blood Warrior | January 20, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

      More like I shat out a 500 lbs turd that had lodged itself in my rectum for the last four years and only now am I finally relieved from that turd.

    • Rebecca Mumford | January 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      Even as a Brit, I felt a real sense of relief when Biden was sworn in and power was transferred to him.

  14. Graycurrent | January 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    The orange nightmare is gone let’s never speak of him ever again.

  15. Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman | January 20, 2021 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    If the last four years have taught us anything worth knowing, it’s that we could lose our democracy to fascism or autocracy at any moment. We cannot take our freedoms for granted.

  16. Kevin Mack | January 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    Even Pence, who almost met his maker at the end of a Gallows Pole and His Own Supporters, Manned Up and Showed Up.

    • Claudia Wenzel | January 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM | Reply

      Yes, and after all that he’s done wrong (and I guess we can agree that was a lot) he came through, showed basic manners (unlike the one who’s name I can’t seem to remember), bowed to the long tradition of the country and – deciding between that and his then-still-boss – decided to do the right thing. Surely will be critisized by cult-members, though.

  17. ralph stephan | January 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    Trump came with a warning label, a huge one. It said: “Beware! This man is as corrupt as they come.” The label was ignored.
    Josh Hawley has a new warning label. It reads: “Beware! This man will do anything to gain great power!” Will we heed this?

  18. JRG2733 | January 20, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Imagine a leader who actually desires good for the nation. Not carnage.

  19. Lam Par | January 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    When you have so many personal private party with communist leaders , you will begin to hate democracy that didn’t give your political party the absolute authority to rule a nation.

  20. alisoun Hunter | January 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    My heart is singing. Hats off to Mike Pence for his graciousness during the past two weeks. Yes, he enabled *t***p for 4 years, but he has been more presidential today than he ever was.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.