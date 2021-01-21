Historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Michael Beschloss discuss the tradition of peaceful transfer of power from outgoing president to incoming president. Aired on 01/20/2021.
Beschloss: Two Weeks Ago We Could Have Lost Our Democracy | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Yes, finally Trump is gone!!! Good riddance!!!😊
Hi Trueconsumer, but at what cost. Our country is ripped in half.
@Pat Mahinie
It doesn’t have to be. if people would restrict their disagreement to WITHIN the bounds of law and reality
@Jock Young Hi Jock Young, how is that possible if both sides behave the same way?
@Pat Mahinie what are you even on about?
@Me Me Hi Me Me, I guess I’m about treating each other fairly. Neither side’s intentions were to do that.
I can smell the peace in the air.. God bless America!
I’m sorry that’s not piece that you smell
✌☮
@youknow what?
Oh, I know I know, you’re a MAGAT
@youknow what You know what? You’re sorry.
Thank God 🙏 it’s like the white house received an exorcism! What a poison on this world
God bless you President Biden and Vice President Harris along with your incoming administration.
Many Americans don’t realize how close we came to becoming a fascist dictatorship. If that cop had not redirected that mob, the second and third in command would’ve been assassinated leaving Trump dictator
The list of presidents go 43 44 46 47
President joe Biden-Harris 💙💙🎉🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
😁
Congratulations my American friend you have a really president after 4 years
a really president ? 😂
Yup congratulations America. You have a real and functioning president after four years with a lazy golfing grifter.
Yea he’s finally left the WH, and in Florida. Now Trump’s worst fears are to come true. Let the lawsuits start, impeachment, Ukraine, and convicted as a traitor to the US.
Don’t forget the Southern District of New York….and the Attorney General….the cases against the orange goon are as thick as a big book…….Leticia James is a real carnivore…..
@S/SGen3/426 yes the cases will be ridiculous agnaist Trump, and he deserves it. May Trump cry for the rest of his life, or Grimm Reaper Mitch could help him out sooner.
Today there is hope , the last four years of daily dumpster fires , lies and chaos from tRump and his administration has left most of us with post traumatic stress disorder , maybe now America can begin to heal .
Richard, I can only imagine the relief in the U.S. today. I am a Canadian with family over the border and I too feel battered and tramatized after Trump. I got up early today to watch and say good riddance to that hamburger eating devil.
I’m going to get the best night of sleep in 4 years tonight.
I’m going to have the bender of benders tonight!!!!
@wnose Already started with breakfast.
If there are no penalties/accountability for those who propagated and advanced the lies about the 2020 presidential election, and for the sinister abhorrent behavior of the politicians who knew exactly what they were engaged in, then there is no justice for just actions. There is no shining light on the hill. There is no comfort in the truth, and there is no God.
There’s one thing we all know Trump is devoid of, and that’s “class”!!
Anyone else feel like they shed a two ton block of concern off their shoulders this morning?
: )
More like I shat out a 500 lbs turd that had lodged itself in my rectum for the last four years and only now am I finally relieved from that turd.
Even as a Brit, I felt a real sense of relief when Biden was sworn in and power was transferred to him.
The orange nightmare is gone let’s never speak of him ever again.
PLEASE!
Been months since I even wrote his name in comments, might have forgotten it already….
You can speak of it again, when it’s carted off in handcuffs to spend years in prison.
If the last four years have taught us anything worth knowing, it’s that we could lose our democracy to fascism or autocracy at any moment. We cannot take our freedoms for granted.
Even Pence, who almost met his maker at the end of a Gallows Pole and His Own Supporters, Manned Up and Showed Up.
Yes, and after all that he’s done wrong (and I guess we can agree that was a lot) he came through, showed basic manners (unlike the one who’s name I can’t seem to remember), bowed to the long tradition of the country and – deciding between that and his then-still-boss – decided to do the right thing. Surely will be critisized by cult-members, though.
Trump came with a warning label, a huge one. It said: “Beware! This man is as corrupt as they come.” The label was ignored.
Josh Hawley has a new warning label. It reads: “Beware! This man will do anything to gain great power!” Will we heed this?
Imagine a leader who actually desires good for the nation. Not carnage.
When you have so many personal private party with communist leaders , you will begin to hate democracy that didn’t give your political party the absolute authority to rule a nation.
My heart is singing. Hats off to Mike Pence for his graciousness during the past two weeks. Yes, he enabled *t***p for 4 years, but he has been more presidential today than he ever was.