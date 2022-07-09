Recent Post
Their torn over inflation? What, some for it, others against it?? Those battleground states will be torn apart!!!
Obtuse be thy middle name
I’d rather deal with the temporary price increases than to be told what to do by our government forever!
@Tessmage Tessera and what was caused by greedy and irresponsible democrats??
No one’s telling you what to do, leave
@Shabum bumbum It eased up with the second world war.
if the democrats get their way it won’t be temporary they are working to get the great reset up and going
*SADLY, “battleground states” has a literal meaning nowadays.* 😢❤️🇺🇸
*All this every day violence frightens me.*
Not me I have a gun.
(Reuters) – More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a
historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices
were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and
sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs.
@Romance with the Past One facet of a prism. Yeah, another refinery is supposed to shut down in August, or October at the latest. Your numbers are all wet btw. 5% of our refinery capacity is nothing like 1mbb per day – is it? Do we refine 20mmb of finished fuel or even sour crude a day? I think not.
Anyway, what’s your point. So we send five days worth of sour crude reserve release overseas out of how many mmb? You don’t understand the global economy or oil anyway – it’s the lube that keeps it all firing. Yeah, we could service our own needs and have been able to since 2014, but that ain’t how it all works. One Village – 8 billion people, and oil is killing us.
What’s your stake? Ideological, financial, political? I don’t get it
The part with Trump saying someone is “trustworthy”… I shot soda out my nose…
Ok Jussie. Ok.
Wow, common sense does exist in America. Just move to Nevada. It’s none of any governments business what you lady’s want to do with your life and your body.
Simple….inflation is a global issue that the federal government can’t do much about. Abortion is law which is exactly the government’s job.
But then again never underestimate the ignorance and stupidity of voters.
@nunya business where in the constitution is your right to travel or your right to privacy? They are not enumerated rights.
Learn and grow.
@Vlad the Inhaler if the government does something about inflation their solution will result in a recession. Are you ok with a recession? Or have you changed your mind about the reality if the invisible hand of the market? I which case you have turned your back on capitalism.
@Deborah Freedman You’re really doing those degrees justice sweetie.
Nobody cares.
Hmm… a temporary increase in prices… or a fundamental right to privacy and bodily autonomy against religious zealots who are coming for other rights? That doesn’t sound equivalent to me.
@Christian 153 that’s weird, the people on the left were just saying that trans woman can get pregnant lol That would be the exact opposite to you saying your boyfriend cannot get pregnant
@MuchoEd Bingo
@JoAnne Packus Try and understand it effecting the cost on everything. Hurting the poor and elderly. They can’t pay energy bills to warm or cool their homes. Check the cost of food. They can’t afford to eat health.
Torn on inflation?
Wow you people sure do like to spin 🙄
Would you rather, lose more of your rights
Or things cost 20% more
@Ryan Elliott Wrong question. Where in the Constitution does the state have power to regulate reproduction and a woman’s body.
@Upper 90 the 2nd amendment doesn’t mention the word ammunition dummy
The funny thing about this is that the states that are proforced birth will have major financial issues as more people will need to be on welfare. Or if they don’t take care of those people they will have very very high crime rates, poor neighborhoods, and just low quality of life overall because everyone else who can afford to will move away from that situation. So, the long-term implications of these laws surrounding the abortion issue will be devastating to the people living in those states. Inflation may be a problem now but things are only going to get much much much worse for those states Sooner than later. And about 9 months or so
Wow sounds like LA, SF, Portland, and New York.
these aren’t two different issues. having a baby is signing up to pick up the check on a whole additional person for 18 to 25 years. (assuming good health.) don’t like gas prices now? imagine what 2 or 3 unwanted kids will do to your budget.
Sexual health not just with birth control. But test every month Hcg hormone levels can first be detected by a blood test about 11 days after conception and about 12-14 days after conception by a urine test. Typically, the hCG levels will double every 72 hours. Good habits you beat the heart beat.
Then be responsible and use protection. Abortion should never be used as birth control. It should only be used if there is danger to life.
@M Roselli I’ve never been pregnant by accident and have always been incredibly responsible with my body. I’ve abstained from sex for a long time compared to most despite having many many opportunities not to. I’m pregnant with my first child, who is very wanted, and this is the first time I’ve ever been pregnant. I’m married, educated, have a good job, a husband who is loving, supportive and also has a good job. I knew Christian people in college who would go to church every Sunday and I’d see the Bible on their breakfast table in the morning, open, highlighted , with worn out pages. And yet, that Christian girl that read the bible every day… She also cheated on her boyfriend that she lost her virginity to. She constantly messed around. She’s vehemently pro forced birth. The other Christian girl I know… The one who isnt promiscuous (although many Christian girls actually are fyi)… Got married super young, skipped college and didn’t get an education. This trend I notice often with Christian girls that want to be virgin brides. They get married so early and aren’t educated. They then also are pro forced birth. They also tend to be hypocrites. This Christian girl I’m talking about does not care about poor people. She acts as if they are all lazy and stupid. Not very Jesus like of her is it? I’m not the most giving person but at least I don’t pretend to be Christ like and I don’t go to church every Sunday singing his name and posting praise Jesus and Bible quotes on my Facebook all day. Yes, I think I’m more intelligent and educated than both of those girls. Yes, I think I’m more Christian than them without actually subscribing to the religion. And yet I am pro-choice, because I’m more insightful and smarter and more empathetic than them and this is a trend I see with a lot of anti choice people. Not well educated, hypocrites, and generally not that bright.
I’ll respect the Christian Right’s stance on birth control when I see them demand that “men keep it in their pants” instead of telling women and little girls to stop rape by “keeping their knees together”.
@Intercat Except yes you are, and yes it is. You don’t have to like it bro, but facts aren’t negotiable
First young girl must be taught they have no shame if raped not their fault. 2 Sexual health not just with birth control. But test every month Hcg hormone levels can first be detected by a blood test about 11 days after conception and about 12-14 days after conception by a urine test. Typically, the hCG levels will double every 72 hours. Good habits you beat the heart beat.
@Intercat No Uterus, No opinion. Stay out of women’s issues.
were you born a beta or made into one?
“I never thought leopards would eat MY face”
Seems like people want a government that will grant them freedom from all moral responsibility and also make them free of all repercussions of bad choices. I hope they are happy when the time comes when all they can do is set in their homes and look out through the bars on the windows because of all the danger out side. Think about this before you vote.
No, we just want to government the FOUNDING FATHERS PROMISED US if we could keep it. We’re going to keep it, like it or not talibani cristo
“The unborn” are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don’t need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It’s almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
@Romance with the Past good advice.
We all know they actually despise really helping people.
@Me You’re right on this.
Honey, I understand.
Thing is; high inflation is a global thing thanks to corporations striving to increase profits from the COVID-19 😷 lockdowns, I understand it to be mostly price gouging. USA has got cheap fuel and energy costs compared to other equivalent economies.
As for the abortion rights of women to chose when and how many children to have and more specifically with whom, is a right the majority of civilised countries have codified into National Law.
Now this is the kind of sense that I like to see in people. Not the one where you’re blinded by party affiliation, but one where your choice is driven by the genuine values you believe in. There may be hope for you yet, America.
The Father, Son and Holy Spirit have The Final Say in Roe vs. Wade being overturned as it was God Who did it.
“The wicked NOW SEE it and ARE grieved.”
Anyone who doubles down in resistance and defiance to what God has ordered, including ANY STATE LIKE NEW YORK, will have The Living God deal with them face to face.
The Roe versus Wade ruling isn’t even on most people’s top 10 list of concerns
