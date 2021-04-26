Ben Crump called on North Carolina police to release bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. after an initial planned viewing with his family had been delayed.

Ben Crump Calls For Release Of Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC