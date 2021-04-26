Ben Crump Calls For Release Of Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

April 26, 2021

 

Ben Crump called on North Carolina police to release bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. after an initial planned viewing with his family had been delayed.

Ben Crump Calls For Release Of Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

42 Comments on "Ben Crump Calls For Release Of Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

  1. Make Racists Afraid Again | April 26, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    All police body camera video MUST be public record. Absolute Transparency. No more “personnel issues” excuses.
    Raw Footage
    No Censorship
    Let the chips fall where they may.

    • innertubez | April 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      Exactly. I still fail to see why police get the right to control body cam video. It’s like letting a robber control the store surveillance camera. Body cam video should be immediately encrypted as it is recorded and stored in an escrow location that no one can open until a formal request is made in court. At which time cops, their lawyers and any suspects and their families, and any other relevant parties can view the videos.

    • Jason Pepper | April 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      You folks watch these videos and still somehow come to the same conclusion, cops are bad and racist.

    • Jason Pepper | April 26, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Oh and the bad guys family gets all kinds of money and they get murals and t shirts with there face on it. Some backwards stuff going on here. The more and more this happens I feel less and less sympathy for these bad guys making our country turn to crap. Stay out of trouble don’t resist and you will be OK. 10 kids wow mom and dad must have great paying jobs to afford that.

  2. The Godfather | April 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    Ben Crump! Is a vibe.

  3. Dee Pittman | April 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Kkkops

  4. Ro G | April 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    You’d think that most of those “good apples” in the police would welcome showing everyone how innocent they truly are by releasing their bodycam footage. 🤔🙄

    • David Apeji | April 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      The good apples have it rough – Cariol Horne for example.

    • Bruno Sirigado | April 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      Here we go again, always the same characters, always the same gold diggers… they hit the jackpot with George Floyd, so now every case is a possible George Floyd, so they think.
      These people have the nerve to speak about ´´redacted images“?
      The media are the ones redacting images lately… they redact guns and knives etc.
      Now they are assuming publicly, what the cops are going to say about this… they are saying: ´´the cops are going to come out and show the criminal record of this man, to discrebelized the integrity of this man“.
      Well yeah, if i go to a job interviewm, i will have to bring my curriculum vitae and my criminal record… they want to know who are they employing, right?
      wouldn’t NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS want it to see his curriculum vitae and criminal record, before employ him at their facilities?

    • Willie Orlando | April 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

  5. Allison Gilbert | April 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Redactions?

  6. Eliminator | April 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    We deserve answers. This reeks of murder due to the continued hardcore cover-up. I totally expected more stalling today and nothing more. Yet it’s been even worse than what I was expecting. There should be no redactions. The family and the public have a right to that footage in its entirety. The only alteration should be blurring Mr. Brown’s face on the public release.

    • Prophecy & Revelations | April 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

      I smell a rat…a bunch of them…with 2 legs instead of 4. They Exist!!

    • Eliminator | April 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @Prophecy & Revelations Indeed. I’m outraged over this. The delay is only making the situation worse. I’m not trying to cast the first stone. But with the mishandling of this matter, we’re left with no other conclusion.

  7. Teresa Wilson | April 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    QUIT REDACTIONS OF ANY CRIME
    ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
    SHOW US WHAT YOUR MEN IN BLUE DID
    THEY TOOK ANOTHER AFRICAN AMERICANS LIFE
    WHITE SISTER HERE IN MISSOURI

  8. Chris ONeill | April 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    Andrew Brown got shot in the back. Dylan Roof got a visit to Burger King.

    • SBH99 | April 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      No, he didn’t get a visit to Burger King. When you’re arrested, they have a duty to meet your basic needs like food, water, care, etc. If you tell them you’re hungry & they don’t get you food, that can be used later in court to benefit the accused.

    • Akitsu Maru | April 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      @SBH99 ill tell you now, that is not nationwide by a long shot. A lot of lockups you eat when its served. I know that for a fact.

    • Sardo Numspa | April 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      @SBH99 You are correct they brought him Burger King instead but it’s funny to read you type about “duty” when it comes to Dylan Roof while ignoring the lack of “duty” here in this case. Gee I wonder why?

  9. James Brudnick | April 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    There’s only one reason to redact the video and we all know it.

    • Insignificant360 | April 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Like how Bill Flintstone had the Mueller Report redacted.

    • Bruno Sirigado | April 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      Here we go again, always the same characters, always the same gold diggers… they hit the jackpot with George Floyd, so now every case is a possible George Floyd, so they think.
      These people have the nerve to speak about ´´redacted images“?
      The media are the ones redacting images lately… they redact guns and knives etc.
      Now they are assuming publicly, what the cops are going to say about this… they are saying: ´´the cops are going to come out and show the criminal record of this man, to discrebelized the integrity of this man“.
      Well yeah, if i go to a job interviewm, i will have to bring my curriculum vitae and my criminal record… they want to know who are they employing, right?
      wouldn’t NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS want it to see his curriculum vitae and criminal record, before employ him at their facilities?

    • Nino Brown | April 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Bruno Sirigado These comment makes no sense. He wasn’t going for a job interview 😄😄😄

    • Bruno Sirigado | April 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Nino Brown Maybe he should

    • Nino Brown | April 26, 2021 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Bruno Sirigado Ur opinion on what he should be doing doesn’t matter to know 1 but you. Thx

  10. Prophecy & Revelations | April 26, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    I redacted once, she still ended up pregnant. This too will fail, sometimes the “cover up” don’t work

  11. Trevor Mortis | April 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire!!!…..

  12. Carmen Walker | April 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    They killed that man, that’s why they aren’t releasing the video.

    • innertubez | April 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      Yup smells like cops want payback for the Chauvin verdict. Just look at the incidents over the past week. Scary.

  13. Liberia Spencer | April 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    This video has to be one of the worst of all shootings. This has to be like a Laquan McDonald video (execution style)

  14. Santana 34 | April 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    The video shows a twenty second execution…in the Jim Crow south.

  15. innertubez | April 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    I still fail to see why police get the right to control body cam video. It’s like letting a robber control the store surveillance camera. Body cam video should be immediately encrypted as it is recorded and stored in an escrow location that no one can open until a formal request is made in court. At which time cops, their lawyers and any suspects and their families, and any other relevant parties can view the videos.

  16. Bajan Life | April 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Anytime they don’t want to release a tape of a incident that result in death red flag

  17. Jess Baby | April 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Me and my friends are afraid to leave our house you don’t want to be murdered

  18. D Nice | April 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Crumb ain’t missing a crumb huh.. I hope his heart is in the right place….

  19. Saskia Moni | April 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    This guy is everywhere can’t they hire different lawyer

    • ItsEsta_Ann | April 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      I think he is a specialises in catastrophic personal injuries and civil rights lawyer, not many high profile ones like him. He would keep popping up, then he rounds up the best lawyers.

  20. autumn rain | April 26, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    📱bystander videos imperative! don’t just watch 🤷🏼‍♀️ record!!!

