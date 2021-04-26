Ben Crump called on North Carolina police to release bodycam video of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. after an initial planned viewing with his family had been delayed.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Ben Crump Calls For Release Of Andrew Brown Jr. Bodycam Video | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
All police body camera video MUST be public record. Absolute Transparency. No more “personnel issues” excuses.
Raw Footage
No Censorship
Let the chips fall where they may.
Exactly. I still fail to see why police get the right to control body cam video. It’s like letting a robber control the store surveillance camera. Body cam video should be immediately encrypted as it is recorded and stored in an escrow location that no one can open until a formal request is made in court. At which time cops, their lawyers and any suspects and their families, and any other relevant parties can view the videos.
You folks watch these videos and still somehow come to the same conclusion, cops are bad and racist.
Oh and the bad guys family gets all kinds of money and they get murals and t shirts with there face on it. Some backwards stuff going on here. The more and more this happens I feel less and less sympathy for these bad guys making our country turn to crap. Stay out of trouble don’t resist and you will be OK. 10 kids wow mom and dad must have great paying jobs to afford that.
Ben Crump! Is a vibe.
Kkkops
You’d think that most of those “good apples” in the police would welcome showing everyone how innocent they truly are by releasing their bodycam footage. 🤔🙄
The good apples have it rough – Cariol Horne for example.
Here we go again, always the same characters, always the same gold diggers… they hit the jackpot with George Floyd, so now every case is a possible George Floyd, so they think.
These people have the nerve to speak about ´´redacted images“?
The media are the ones redacting images lately… they redact guns and knives etc.
Now they are assuming publicly, what the cops are going to say about this… they are saying: ´´the cops are going to come out and show the criminal record of this man, to discrebelized the integrity of this man“.
Well yeah, if i go to a job interviewm, i will have to bring my curriculum vitae and my criminal record… they want to know who are they employing, right?
wouldn’t NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS want it to see his curriculum vitae and criminal record, before employ him at their facilities?
a trick: you can watch series on flixzone. Me and my gf have been using it for watching loads of movies lately.
@Willie Orlando yup, have been using Flixzone for years myself 😀
Redactions?
We deserve answers. This reeks of murder due to the continued hardcore cover-up. I totally expected more stalling today and nothing more. Yet it’s been even worse than what I was expecting. There should be no redactions. The family and the public have a right to that footage in its entirety. The only alteration should be blurring Mr. Brown’s face on the public release.
I smell a rat…a bunch of them…with 2 legs instead of 4. They Exist!!
@Prophecy & Revelations Indeed. I’m outraged over this. The delay is only making the situation worse. I’m not trying to cast the first stone. But with the mishandling of this matter, we’re left with no other conclusion.
QUIT REDACTIONS OF ANY CRIME
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
SHOW US WHAT YOUR MEN IN BLUE DID
THEY TOOK ANOTHER AFRICAN AMERICANS LIFE
WHITE SISTER HERE IN MISSOURI
Andrew Brown got shot in the back. Dylan Roof got a visit to Burger King.
No, he didn’t get a visit to Burger King. When you’re arrested, they have a duty to meet your basic needs like food, water, care, etc. If you tell them you’re hungry & they don’t get you food, that can be used later in court to benefit the accused.
@SBH99 ill tell you now, that is not nationwide by a long shot. A lot of lockups you eat when its served. I know that for a fact.
@SBH99 You are correct they brought him Burger King instead but it’s funny to read you type about “duty” when it comes to Dylan Roof while ignoring the lack of “duty” here in this case. Gee I wonder why?
There’s only one reason to redact the video and we all know it.
Like how Bill Flintstone had the Mueller Report redacted.
Here we go again, always the same characters, always the same gold diggers… they hit the jackpot with George Floyd, so now every case is a possible George Floyd, so they think.
These people have the nerve to speak about ´´redacted images“?
The media are the ones redacting images lately… they redact guns and knives etc.
Now they are assuming publicly, what the cops are going to say about this… they are saying: ´´the cops are going to come out and show the criminal record of this man, to discrebelized the integrity of this man“.
Well yeah, if i go to a job interviewm, i will have to bring my curriculum vitae and my criminal record… they want to know who are they employing, right?
wouldn’t NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS want it to see his curriculum vitae and criminal record, before employ him at their facilities?
@Bruno Sirigado These comment makes no sense. He wasn’t going for a job interview 😄😄😄
@Nino Brown Maybe he should
@Bruno Sirigado Ur opinion on what he should be doing doesn’t matter to know 1 but you. Thx
I redacted once, she still ended up pregnant. This too will fail, sometimes the “cover up” don’t work
LOLOLOLOL 😂
….! xD
😂😂😂😂😂
The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire!!!…..
They killed that man, that’s why they aren’t releasing the video.
Yup smells like cops want payback for the Chauvin verdict. Just look at the incidents over the past week. Scary.
This video has to be one of the worst of all shootings. This has to be like a Laquan McDonald video (execution style)
The video shows a twenty second execution…in the Jim Crow south.
I still fail to see why police get the right to control body cam video. It’s like letting a robber control the store surveillance camera. Body cam video should be immediately encrypted as it is recorded and stored in an escrow location that no one can open until a formal request is made in court. At which time cops, their lawyers and any suspects and their families, and any other relevant parties can view the videos.
Anytime they don’t want to release a tape of a incident that result in death red flag
Me and my friends are afraid to leave our house you don’t want to be murdered
Crumb ain’t missing a crumb huh.. I hope his heart is in the right place….
This guy is everywhere can’t they hire different lawyer
I think he is a specialises in catastrophic personal injuries and civil rights lawyer, not many high profile ones like him. He would keep popping up, then he rounds up the best lawyers.
📱bystander videos imperative! don’t just watch 🤷🏼♀️ record!!!