Recent Post
- Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate’s same-sex marriage bill
- Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
- Berman calls out Kevin McCarthy’s response to Trump’s dinner with White nationalist
- Stephen Miller testified in front of federal grand jury, CNN reports
- CNN analysts break down Oath Keepers verdict
70 comments
The idea that Trump did not know that Nick Fuentes would be attending dinner and that he didn’t know who he was is absolutely ridiculous and should be used only with the most gullible in our society.
He had a black and white guy there but both are racist lmfao
@Krissykriss are the Kremlins paying in rubles still these days for trolling 3? or 4?..or is it mandatory clean licking Trump’s butt crack neck?
Of course any two years ago the same time Trump was evicted and many russian bots opened YouTube accounts wouldn’t know.
@Coreena Burke again, for the learning impaired his security detail should have vetted him , if you idiots don’t understand that you are proving there are far too many safety labels
That’s what already happened.
@Krissykriss
I didnt know who the hell he was
Even if that was true, why has Trump NOT condemned Fuentes? It would be so easy for a normal person to do so. Three words: I condemn Fuentes. But Trump can’t even do that.
Expecting the GQP to change and confess that they’re wrong is the definition of insane. As if they are going to let complete strangers come around the orange clown.
Wrong about what? What was Kanye wrong about?
@BRUCEwayneISsober69 ZOOM! 🤣
Is GQP a typo or is the Q for Qanon? If that was on purpose that was clever.
All Show!!
@Chiclet yep. Im not a drinker but the day he faces justice i will get drunk in celebration! 🎉 🍹 🎉 🍹
Perhaps if the people Trump has deceived actually saw him before a judge, and being charged with every crime, where he would then plead not guilty to every charge, one at a time, just like he pled the fifth 440 times in NewYork recently, they might begin to understand just how far from the norm that he has taken them.
Crimes? Good news is, Nasty Pelosi won’t be Speaker anymore 👏👏👏👏👏👏
@Krissykriss you would have to remove your head from his rear to see them
@H Viz nope. won’t fall for that. Do your own research. The truth is out there.
@Krissykriss Learn how to read a warrant. Or better yet, listen to the hour long conversation with Brad Raffensperger. If you can’t read or hear, I don’t know what to tell you……
@Krissykriss 👈 YouTube account started the sametime Trump got tossed out of office and the russian bots opened accounts…
McConnell “let me say it again, because if I say something meaningless twice, you might believe me when I am lying to you. “
@krissykriss, And before you laugh at my English, how many you speak
I like your observation 😉
@Krissykriss On this occasion. he said something meaningless that sounded positive, so that WHEN HE DOES LIE, people might believe him. Do you understand now?
Example: “There should be no Supreme Court Justice nominations in an election year”.
@Krissykriss YouTube account is 2yrs ago the same time many of those wittle russian bots opened accounts…
Very well said!!
If the Republican party had not given them a home, these are the people screaming in the grocery store parking lot that we would walk by shaking our heads and thinking “How Sad”
😠 Fuk Jay Goren what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
What in the holy hell are you talking about? 😳
@Krissykriss something obviously any 2yrs ago YouTube account wouldn’t understand, especially when it’s the same time many of those wittle russian bots opened accounts after Buttneck Trumpy was evicted…
Well it’s no different than having dinner with Marjorie Taylor Green
@Marie LucasBot off.
Bam!!
Really trump grand kids are jewish agaa as in the lies they know trump isnot a Jew hater these devils know it.😂
Ivanka is- a. Kushner Kushner Family History
Kushner Name Meaning
Jewish (eastern Ashkenazic): occupational name from Belorussian kushner ‘furrier’ a word of German origin (see Kurschner ).
Source: Dictionary of American Family Names 2nd edition, 2022
@Lora Larose sure 1yr ago YouTube account…that’s why Ivanka doesn’t want anything to do with her father anymore… he already has her involved with NY tax evasion charges…
Its hard for them because… THEY DON’T WANT TO SAY WHAT HE DID WAS WRONG
😠 Fuk Martian Martian what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
But they clearly denounced White Supremacy and Anti Semitism. 🙄
Exactly
Sounds like their saying it!
McConnell is trying to walk around the egg shells and not disturbing it! Forget about McCarthy he is afraid to say anything at all.
McCarthy still believes Trump will be president again and Kevin will be his VP.
@Krissykrissand lied and said Trump denounced it but he didn’t. How are you going to deflect the lying
Do NOT underestimate McConnell. That was a clear warning to trump.
@Krissykriss But McCarthy clearly did NOT denounce Trump’s having dinner with white supremacists and anti-semites. He lid about Trump doing something he didn’t. Why do you think he did that?
@Krissykriss 👈 YouTube account opened at the same time many russian opened accounts
Every reporter going forward needs to hound McCarthy on his freaking lie.
Kevin McCarthy is absolutely FOS. He is giving Trump a run for his money as the biggest liar in the GQP. Such a sad sycophantic bootlicker.
@Krissykriss Watch this video on repeat
Shows what we are in for if he gets the leadership role 🤮
@Krissykriss 2yrs ago this account started. At the same time, many of those wittle russian bots opened accounts when Buttneck Trump finally got evicted…
@Krissykriss Jesus! McCarthy is lying. Come on! Where has Trump ever condemned Fuentes? You got a link or quote from Trump?
It is refreshing to see you taking a stand and responding to the dancing that is going on with GOP leaders. More need to do exactly this! We are tired of watching talking heads allow them to deflect from stating clearly and unequivically that hate, white nationalism, and anti- semitism are totally unacceptable in this beautiful diverse nation!
😠 Fuk Carolyn Sumners what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
They clearly denounced white supremacy and anti semitism though 🤔
Trump grandkids are Jewish trump is north a racist Biden called a kkk recruiter Dem congressman in 2010 his mentor and guide Robert byrd
Condemning And Standing Against The Evil Is A Requirement.
I can’t imagine ANYBODY would want to sit down with those two unless they have similar views. I would find it unbearable.
A guy who picks the Best People.
Hey Trump, so the next time I visit Florida, can I just sit down and have a diner with you? Seem like you’re an easy going guy, just sitting and eating diner with strangers, or person you have absolutely no idea who’s that person was. Wow… Wow … wow!
Also, I was just wondering what happened to your secret service guys? Are they now there with you?
😠 Fuk AnhThành Thống Soái what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
lol I actually laughed out loud involuntarily
Why would he know him trump doesn’t hang out with people like that trumps grandkids are Jewish t who know people views I see my coworkers everyday don’t kno there views
I wish the reporters in front of traitor Mccarthy would call him out when he lies, it makes them as bad as him then!!! Come on news outlets, you’re really not helping….. Most of the time.
😠 Fuk Rainy H-jay what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Trying to cover their own butts and trying to keep their power!
😠 Fuk Clara Schuld what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
McCarthy and McConnell do this all the time
😠 Fuk Rod what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
I can’t believe that these people can get away with all this BS a,l the time,
😠 Fuk Gustie de Maaijer what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de