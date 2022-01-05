Betty White Challenge: How fans are honoring the legendary star | USA TODAY

Fans found a way to honor Betty White after she passed away just before her 100th birthday.

Since the first week of 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has become a trending hashtag throughout social media. The challenge is simple: donate to any local or national animal shelter, rescue or agency in White's name leading up to or on Jan. 17 on what would have been her 100th birthday.

