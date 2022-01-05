‘Flurona’: What to know about co-infections with COVID-19 and the flu | JUST THE FAQS

Experts warn the double whammy 'flurona' co-infection could be on the rise.

RELATED: COVID-19: A look at the most startling pandemic numbers from 2021

Health experts expect to see more “flurona” as flu cases rise and coronavirus cases continue to surge due to the omicron variant.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.