64 comments
US has way more oil and gas reserves than Russia. We have more than enough to export in our reserves alone. No reason prices need to go up another 100%.
The issue is that biden decided we don’t need to use our reserves and banned drilling
lol
@Brandon Mc As the guy up top said, the issue isn’t that we don’t have oil, it’s the oil companies trying make up for losses they took during the pandemic, but they’re taking it a bit too far.
They care about money in their pockets, not the people.
True. XBiden has made the US weak.
It’s about time that we become independent from anything Russian. And honestly, the price we are paying is nothing compared to how Ukrainian people are paying. Stand Strong Ukraine 💙💛
@Roetilli Celine he told you the truth, because usa do the same things to Haitian president. But they abt to pay for all they do to haiti
Joe Biden gonna create a massacre in the world world! People gonna starve to death by catastrophic inflation because of ban of Russian oil. Already many countries including europe facing massive wheat shortage. We have to remove Biden in order to stay alive. His every policy is devastating the whole world. He needs to be stopped
@nikhil dhasmana in yr dream ,joe Biden going to do something , just wait in see what pution abt to do
Joe Biden administration is destroying U. S economy, the truth is out there, the majority of U. S people waking up to this democrats mess
Paying the cost for the gas isn’t the problem the problem is is when these oil companies that sell the gas at gas stations make 7 billion dollars in profit so if it’s going to come at a cost to all of us they should pay up in that cost as well as we do
@Test CNN Mbc are simple a fake news.
@jon pork Everyone is a racist in the whole world except you , right! Well Biden started the war in Ukraine by not placing US soldiers in Ukraine and he also refused to give Ukraine the iron dome which could have saved 1000 s of lives and now he is going to make a lot of Americans very poor because of his policies of not drilling in the US and he is making deals with dictators in Venezuela, Iran and Saudia Arabia and he is giving Iran 11 billion$ to finish their nuclear bombs to they can throw them on Israel and you want to tell me Biden is a nice guy?
@jon pork x
@neb I grow and raise my own food, we power our farm off of solar, no mortgage, no utilities, no water bill. No car payments and our farm can completely sustain us so I don’t need to drive if I don’t want to. All I have is taxes and car insurance. I’ll be fine 🤷♀️
@neb I was great during covid shut down when every one was loosing their minds and panic buying. My life didn’t change at all. But we also lived 2 yrs with no running water and no electricity so high prices isn’t a big deal to us. It’s just the way we designed our life. Self sufficient.
Oil companies should be investigated for price hikes. They have strong lobby in government. Prices were ridiculously high even before war
@J L agree with that. That’s the beautiful thing about Capitolism if you don’t want a companies product don’t buy
@JD 23 100% throw the Rhinos in there as well. I can count on 1 hand the politicians and Justices I like. That’s subject to change more less .
This is all XBiden.
@William Frawley exactly nobody’s entitled to anybodys labor or services for free , if a company wants to give away there labor and services to help people then thats on them,
@J L Yep
Everyone has thoughts and prays for Ukraine but the minute it effects their wallets they’re like “Ukraine who?” 💀
They don’t pray for us when we’re already getting fucked..
Then it will be a lot of Ukraine whos in the near future. This will hurt like hell for everyone.
Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains. “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me.
Let us not forget that the world would not be in this unfortunate situation if Trump was still in power.
@Converge jesus christ is the true savior of the world.
Acknowledgement goes a long way, we are pointing the finger when we have been at war for 20 years. US should hold leaders accountable for certain actions the US has taken in the past. And move forward
China will invade Taiwan
If you think gas is high now, with this bipartisan decision gas will increase more within the next day or two. You want to help the Ukrainian people? This is the way us Americans can help the war. By boycotting Russian oil, we essentially take away one of Russia’s main routes of income, so while it hurts at the gas pump, know that we are making this war more bearable for those Ukrainians.
@Brian Dickson That’s not my problem. The rural communities who have farther commutes in life are the ones who put the Republicans in power who been voting down renewable energy since the 70s. We could’ve had this problem solved long ago if not for the Corporate GOP
@F0x H0nd stop warmongering and stop world war three !
@lynda medley I’m guessing you forgot all about the poor innocent Afghanistan people that sleepy Joe turned over to the Taliban didn’t ya.
Tell me you’re corporate America’s useful idiot without telling me you’re corporate America’s useful idiot…
America showed the whole IRA a test tube with a beggar (Powell) and occupied Iraq.
Compare: Did Russia have the right to occupy Ukraine when a new biological weapon was being developed there?
Here are the facts:
The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that documentation on the emergency destruction of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases was received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories on February 24. “It is obvious that with the beginning of a special military operation, the Pentagon has serious concerns about the disclosure of conducting secret biological experiments on the territory of Ukraine,” the general said.
Briefing by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov
Author: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
The documents received, according to him, confirm that the development of biological weapons components was carried out in Ukrainian biological laboratories, in the immediate vicinity of Russia. And with the beginning of the Russian special operation, in order to prevent the disclosure of the facts of violation by the United States and Ukraine of Article 1 of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health sent an instruction to all biological laboratories on the emergency elimination of stocks of dangerous pathogens stored there.
Now the documents are being analyzed by specialists of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Part of these documents, in particular the instruction of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the destruction of pathogens and acts of destruction in Poltava and Kharkiv biological laboratories, the Russian Defense Ministry has already published.
The chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, spoke in sufficient detail about the US military biological research on the territory of Ukraine. First of all, he stressed that the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly drawn attention to military biological programs that the Pentagon is implementing in the post-Soviet space. In particular, a network has been formed on the territory of Ukraine, which includes more than 30 biological laboratories. They can be divided into research and sanitary-epidemiological.
“The customer of the work carried out is the Office of the US Department of Defense for Reducing the Military Threat (Ditra), Kirillov explained. – A company affiliated with the military department, primarily Black and Veatch (Black and Veatch), participates in the implementation of projects.” The work is carried out in three main directions. First of all, this is the monitoring of the biological situation, as the Pentagon states, in the proposed areas of deployment of military contingents of the NATO bloc states. The second is the collection and export to the USA of strains of dangerous microorganisms. The third direction is research work on the study of potential biological weapons agents specific to this region, which have natural foci and are capable of being transmitted to humans.
I see a lot of people echoing my thoughts here. I’m happy we are cutting off Russia but they make up less than 10% of our imports. We could have and should have been energy independent by now through renewable, nuclear, and yes even our own drilling. Would I prefer renewable and nuclear, yes, by all means yes. That’s a lot easier to do though if we’re first energy independent.
@David Elliott Biden shut down keystone pipeline and immediately lifted sanctions to allow Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to resume construction despite bipartisan opposition in congress. This demented fool cared more about the EU getting Russian oil than America energy independence and national security.
@David Elliott Trump tried to get NATO members to increase their defense spending to meet their obligations to deter Russia, and he warned NATO about the dangers of depending on Russian fuel and tried to get them to wake up and reverse course before something like this happened. Watch him speak to NATO in this video >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O24rulfjA8U
@jon pork Of course it is not ideal. The problem is that there is nothing to replace it in any meaningful way at this point. Energy demand is rising, not shrinking. If you look at any model of a society that is growing in terms of technology, a big part of it is ability to produce energy.
From the perspective of the world being a community, it makes absolutely no sense to import energy from nations with barely any environmental laws and terrible human rights violations. It may make AOC feel good to shut down domestic production because everyone can pretend they have not contributed to the impact, is that really the truth?
Two things. Being energy independent with ethically produced energy is far better than politicians bringing in dirty energy to enrich themselves and pretending they are green. The contribution from the west appears to be less in terms of pollution but world wide it makes it far worse.
Second is that domestic companies who are in the energy business want to make money and they have massive resources. They don’t care what kind of energy they sell as long as it is profitable. Encouraging those who want to continue to do business to use their resources for research and development toward cleaner energy is better than just chasing them to other countries or shutting them down.
Canada and America have more ethically produced energy, which is the cleanest on earth, than we know what to do with. Our politicians are buying dirty energy from others and making us dependent on other nations.
Enjoy your new unnecessary energy prices. I bet Biden and Hunter are enjoying doing business with other nations while stifling your domestic production. It is so obvious, it is actually comedy.
@Iam Iam you understand that gas prices were low in 2019 before we even heard of the Wuhan Flu? The unemployment was also the lowest it’s been in decades. More products, like tools I use, were being made in the United States because of Trump’s tax breaks. Explain how demand of gas suddenly increased in California in the last year to justify almost doubling the price, Before Ukraine was attacked! Our Demonrat Governor still had us in lock down! Some places are still closed!
Yes, we could use our own drilled oil to be energy independent and develop the infrastructure to move toward renewable and nuclear energy.
Biden destroyed that possibility.
We should NEVER be dependent on a potential enemy for vital reasources
We could be independent but nooooo “GLOBAL WARMING!!!”
@GuessWHOsGoing2Jail2Nite Yet we don’t even get it from here thanks to Joe
Yet everything is made in China xD
@Magic Studios where does the US get its oil from?
@Magic Studios Funny part is, there were couple American oil/gas corporations trying to help Ukraine extract their natural gas and oil a few years ago. Ukraine is sitting on a fck load of it.
Contrary to popular believe, American politicians don’t give a flying hoot about those people over there. This is more or less about protecting their financial interest – as per usual. Controlling the cookie jar, so to speak. Then they wonder why this happens.
If people knew how little intelligence rules this world, they would be terrified and this is just one example…🧐🤔😂
The ones of us who do, who have been watching this unfold, i predicted this years ago, we are terrified.
Russia and china will be the new world power leaders very, very soon.
And the road there will be a red river…hope yall have canoes.
I could care less who is in charge…if they fight for rights and good for all people and not just the vile, capitalist rich.
Meanwhile US oil tycoons are living comfortably in their mansions and on their ranches, regardless of the oil prices
Why no condemnation of Europe for not banning Russian energy?
That’s what I thought, gouging by Oil Companies, not using existing capacity and leases to artificially inflate the price is the main reason for high gas prices since we import less than 8% of Russian oil and gas.
So, it’s going to hurt Putin if we ban Russian oil. But it won’t hurt Americans if we ban US oil? Democrat logic…
Democrat Logic: We can’t pump more oil and be energy independent CAUSE THE CLIMATE
ALSO DEMOCRATS: Please pump more oil Saudi Arabia….. as if they’re on another PLANET LMAO
“You’ll own nothing, and be happy” – Biden’s boss, Klaus Schwab.
Klaus the fish?
If the US were truly energy independent, the price of oil could never affect it.
World oil prices affect the US because it depends on oil.
Getting it out of the ground faster is an illusion of independence because the supply will always run out until all reserves are gone.
If our national energy portfolio was weighted more heavily with renewable energy, then oil would have less impact and energy prices would be more stable over longer periods.
Why are we crazed by gasoline prices that roller-coaster through the years?
Tesla (Elon Musk) has demonstrated that electric automobiles are viable.
The world could have reached this stage of electrified vehicles a half-century ago except that Big Oil wanted to maintain demand for its products.
There’s nothing wrong about using oil but it does and will ultimately run dry in the long term. Then, the world will have to address the concern it can already address today.
What alternatives can we use to move forward without oil?
Solutions are possible because the world in time will be forced against the concern.
Musk ernestly ventured to produce one solution and it is also profitable. So, green solutions are not profitless.
This moment of crisis could give impetus to move more aggressively to develop more renewable energy solutions.
I don’t think one solution will necessarily fill the void that the shift off petroleum will leave.
So, It maybe electric cars, hydrogen-fuel mass transit, and a mix of electrical generation solutions on the back-end to reduce demand for and dependence on oil.
The problem with your argument is that we are dependant on energy in all forms. We need oil for energy because that IS our most viable form today. We cannot go 100% electric anytime soon because we still depend on traditional forms of energy to produce electricity. Even if we can all trade in our gas vehicles for electric cars today, our infrastructure cannot charge all our cars to run our daily lives. Its a fallacy and fantasy to think we can be “green.” It will take another 20 to 30 years to convert. Its not possible to source enough lithium today to meet all of our electrical vehicle wet dreams! Biden is a complete moron. Trump was right all along. At this stage, we need to relax our ICE vehicle emission regulations. Everyone is convinced that electric IS our future. Lets ease our way into it as future technology catches up to resolve our lithium supply shortfall.
How about US employers offering workers to work from home for now which would decrease demand for gas and bring prices down
I didn’t think this would actually happen seeing that many are reluctant for prices to go up, most likely a lot of things will go up. Control the prices so poor people don’t suffer!
Smart now he can blame the gas hikes on “helping Ukraine” smart move joe