Recent Post
- ‘There’s a moral imperative for the US to not send money to fund Putin’s war’: Senator Chris Murphy
- ‘Brittney Griner is an icon’ – Journalist weighs in on WNBA star being jailed in Russia
- Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports, but warns it will come at cost
- Grandmother: Is this a liberation if I’m running away?
- Is Joe Biden making a political comeback?
65 comments
Difficult and sad situation, i wish them the best
Double standard. The Americans brown skin people who went to fight in the Middle East were called terrorist. I hope you call this white skin the same names.
Yessirhttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
Question: Is it okay that the Ukrainian government is equipping civilian Ukrainians with military grade weapons/rifles to fight against the Russians?
@Goodday mba What about Russia invaded afghanistan in 1979, Chechyna in 1994?
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
The world is with Ukraine its hard going now at the end of this yous will have your land back homes everything from Ireland wishing yous safe way out of the war zone my hearth is with yous and the world is with yous god bless this will be over soon 🙏❤
The world is NOT with Ukraine, what a racist sentiment that excludes the entire black, brown and yellow part of the world that stands firmly with Russia
Question: Is it okay that the Ukrainian government is equipping civilian Ukrainians with military grade weapons/rifles to fight against the Russians?
@Michigan Prepper 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Pedro The Mexican why wouldn’t It be? They are CHOOSING TO FIGHT! No one is forcing them.
Not American
Today is women day.
Condolences to all the mothers who lost their loved children in Ukraine
@Bird Brain можно подумать Байден сама благодетель
@Labhra The Bog Woman 😘😍 harassment nothing to me ! You jealous Karen !
@Сергей Сергей I’m sorry. I don’t read Russian or Ukrainian and there is no translation offered. 🤷♀️
@The Corner he’s right , aren’t we supposed to De-esculate and not take sides to prevent a nuclear war with Russia ?
@Bird Brain tell me who do you think is going to further escalate this war and cause a possible WW3 Trump or Joe Biden ? ill wait for your answer
Thank you Moldova, from Canada, for helping so unselfishly the refugees.
@Goodday mba are you making a reply to my comment or to someone elses comment? I don’t see any relevance to what you wrote. Helping refugees , is that bad, it should not be done, according to you?
@Donna Dunja Fenton Girl, please tell yourself the truth, if they weren’t white, you would’ve said don’t take them. How many Syria/Afghans refugees did your country take?
@Goodday mba a lot of Afghans did pass through my country, but a small number asked for asylum.
Why? The country is small, poor and recently came out of the war for independence. By the way, there was very little support from the world for my country for the just defence against the aggressor. The migration that took place, I can truly say, that ordinary people helped with what they had. There was no racism, but emphathy for the poor refugees, regardless of colour or religion. We know what it is like to be a refugee, we lived it through.
My outmost respect for any human being on this earth including the Afghans.
I don’t have a respect, white, black, pink or purple, if that person does not respect the human rights of others.
@Pedro The Mexican Ukrainians are defending their nation knowing fully well they may die.
After Ukraine, Putin is going for Moldova, sadly.
Putin has a Hitler complex…. he is still back in the post WW2 thinking.
Stay safe, stay sane, Stay Strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
This is so heartbreaking 💔😭 I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through, my heart hurts for all of them. Sending love and prayers from America 🇺🇸🙏. SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦💪🇺🇦💪🇺🇦🙏
Fake news
We won’t forget it. As we will not forget the cooperation of the British with the Kiev regime and the Nazi forces in Ukraine, the ongoing supplies of British weapons these days, which are used against the civilian population of Donbass and the Russian military”
@Max Bryant Nazism in Ukraine will be destroyed!!! even if the United States and Great Britain support the Ukrainian Nazis….
@Goodday mba Nazism in Ukraine will be destroyed!!! even if the United States and Great Britain support the Ukrainian Nazis….
IM RUNNING FROM MYSELF DO YOU! THINK IM HAPPY no
I’d like to honor the women of Ukraine for their strength, resilience and determination to fight to keep their families and country free
@Labhra The Bog Woman EU and USA can stop putin, first they need to guarantee safety for putin close ally’s in Russia , they need guarantee if they stop putin they won’t be facing charges for working for putin…
Putin close “servants” will not just hurt putin because they are in middle of fire and they know if putin falls they also falll….
@Pedro The Mexican YES, of course.. you do whatever you have to do to protect yourself your country your family Putin doesn’t have a right to do what he’s doing how would you like somebody just to come in and take over your house you defend yourself and your family and your property by any means necessary
I second that honor. we still take the true strength of a woman for granted
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
They don’t really have a choice.
God bless the hospitality of those that give selflessly to help the refugees. Thank you!
Question: Is it okay that the Ukrainian government is equipping civilian Ukrainians with military grade weapons/rifles to fight against the Russians?
@Pedro The Mexican Sure…. Fighting with knives would be more dangerous.
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
Fake news
@Pedro The Mexican Oh Hell yeah . If I could find a way, I would be over there and ask directions to the front. I may be over 70, but I think that I could help make a difference.
I’m glad to see people got out before their homes were destroyed but I appreciate the fact that they didnt leave their pets alone.
I feel ashamed to call myself an Indian. Shame on the government to continue supporting that hellish dictator just for military equipment.
I feel a shamed to call as Rusian
Shamed of putin , he is dictator and serial killer .
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Prayers and love for the people of Ukraine and their leaders 💙💛🇺🇦🙏🏼
Yessirhttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
Question: Is it okay that the Ukrainian government is equipping civilian Ukrainians with military grade weapons/rifles to fight against the Russians?
@Pedro The Mexican When the Russians are killing thousands of innocent Ukrainian civilians in the name of targeting only military infrastructure, then it is also absolutely ok to arm the normal Ukrainian civilians also with weapons. Go and spread your propaganda to you terrorist master Putin 🖕🏼
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
The heart of the women of Ukraine is amazing.
I have packed up and ran from Wildfires a couple of times but I was always able to go home after a day or two.
I can only slightly imagine what it’s like for these people.
I hurt for these people. There is no way for us to know the pain they are going through.
The saddest thing about present conflict is knowing that both most Russian people and most people of Ukraine want nothing to do with this. It’s just the government systems. 🙏🏽 😣 🙏🏽 😣 🙏🏽
A whole LOT OF THANKS to the Neighboring Countries taking in Ukrainian Refugees.
So proud of them 💐 May God give them unlimited support and protection ❤️🙏
I would open my home to them if I was there. I’m praying for all of them
Ay i would open my home as well.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
Fake news
God bless the Moldovans for their selfless gestures of love and kindness.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Heartbreaking and horrific. A crime against humanity. The Ukranians are in my thoughts and prayers.