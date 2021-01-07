Biden Calls On Trump To Call Off Capitol Mob: ‘It’s Not Protest, It’s Insurrection’ | MSNBC

President-elect Joe Biden condemns the actions the mob that has overtaken the Capitol: "This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, Now." Biden is calling on on President Donald Trump to address violent protests on national television and demand they end. He called on protesters to leave: "It's not protest, it's insurrection." Aired on 01/06/2021.
Pls go live here!!! I’m outside the US and I would rather see your coverage than any other!
This doesn’t make any sense
@Katie H I don’t get MSNBC coverage where I live, so I would love for them to broadcast through YouTube on days like this. Hope that makes it clearer.
For 10 to 20 years, many signs and symptoms were appearing, the USA is at the breaking point. No matter what happens in the next 10 to 20 years. God bless you all over there in America
@Eva Grant I’m not American and watching this with so much trepidation from afar but sadly everything you say is true.
DJT is the only one who can save America – from behind a bulletproof glass (quite ironic) but I don’t understand why when he has been recorded saying that the corona virus was airborne and dangerous and ignored it and that “perfect” phone call he had to Georgia amongst other things. I don’t understand that people can’t see that he is just a self absorbed con man and everything that Mary said about him has proved to be right.
Please stay safe : ) I do so hope that 2021 turns out to be a happier year for you.
Funny how none of you can put aside your pride and realize there is a middle ground here. Everyone has become so blinded, so sensitive to EVERYTHING, and so naive that whatever any man or woman in a 2 piece or 3 piece suit says to them, they’ll eat it like it’s spoon fed. Everyone needs to take a good look at themselves, and stop acting like our political ideals are anything more than just politics, not ways to self identity ourselves.
If any if you believe that only Antifa, MAGA, , Republicans, Democrats, Trump, Biden or BLM were the real problem here, than you’re blind. Yall think we’ve never had a divisional president before? Racial division? Or a two party system? No it’s the way we’ve all handled these issues and how we’ve carried ourselves in thos country the past 5 to 6 years. I’d argue now that these issues have dramatically risen since then, and not due to one person, but all of us. Yall are so quick to blame oje man or one group before taking a hard look at yourselves in the mirror. We did this to ourselves, and now we have to live with the consequences, unless everyone is willing to change there ways, which we all know won’t happen
try for 40 years. Regan was the beginning of the downfall. A populist and inciter.
I remember Watergate: Conservatives then said all politicians are crooked and it was unfair to single out Nixon for punishment. They all said that. They never believed in democracy.
Am I the only one who’s waiting for Bill Maher to say I told you so when his show comes back😂
@AtlFalcon11 bill is pro freedom of religion, even when he had a friend that was anti Islam he defended Islam
@Elite Animations that’s funny. He agreed with Sam harris that Islam was the “motherload of bad ideas.” I think you need to watch more bill. Bill doesn’t defend Islam at all. Just the opposite.
@Elite Animations Give this a watch and get back to me on how he defends islam.
https://youtu.be/vln9D81eO60
New Rule…..
He called that a long time ago.
“Borders on sedition”? How is this not straight up sedition? This is what Trump wanted and preached. He puppeteers a mass cult that clings to his every lie.
Its the very definition of sedition…and insurrection also.. Which makes a person ineligible to ever hold office in this country. So everyone who backed him and had a hand in this dumpster fire should be kicked out of office and prosecuted and Trump should certainly be disqualified from running again in 2024. Hopefully he’s rotting in a jail cell at that point.
America, we are praying for you. May God see you through this
Thanks. Hopefully we can overcome this, as we have so many things before.
@Rob Dine that’s a bit to much credit for trump. But yes he is horrible
@Michelle Foulkes He is a communist/Socialist. Fact
No imaginary friend who lives in the clouds is going to fix anything.
Thank You 🙏🏾
WHAT IS HAPPENING IS ALL ON THE GOT, MOSCOW MITCH, PENCE … THEY ARE THE ONES THAT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPENED! THEY KNEW HOW HE WAS AND WHAT HE WOULD DO! THEY KNEW~! THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE
Ted Cruz, thanks for nothing.
@พัสตราถรณ์ ศรอิทนร์ ee kwai
This is so true both of them allowed this, how Mike Pence can allow this with his Christian values to happen
There all layers to the American people and all parties involved including the media should be shut down for allowing this to happen.
no! the leftist lunatics are at fault. they never should have stolen the election
Trump is going scorched earth now. Obviously, his ego’s more important than the constitution.
HER EGO, TRUMP IS A WOMAN
@Patrick Gragg you dems confuse me
@I like turtles how so?
@Desert Dragon how do you think? Wake up
This is what Trump thinks about the White House. People said he would trash it if he couldn’t stay there.
@gary moore Your entitled to your opinion ✌️
Fake news rubbish!!
@Ray Hays fake news and rubbish!!
@Ray Hays he’s doing what’s best for people n the country and the whole world Amen!!
@Ray Hays You are so full of crap. You’re the ons drinking that koolaid. 😂
Are we living in Venezuela???!!
@Daryl Garrett no the one dump sold the fake patriots the bridge to fascism
@Maria Solange Viloria not so !
@Edward Duda headed in that direction with BIDDEN
If Biden gets in, we will be… Not only will we have their Socialism, we have their Dominion!
@negra lopez You really see the whole world upside down
Nation of laws or a banana republic? It’s getting hard to tell from overseas …
@sihat shahaj what?
@Sumner Svensson I’m literally shaking in fear Summer….🤣
You sound extremely uneducated so, I think your time would be better spent familiarizing yourself with the Constitution. You know that document written and signed by some pretty intelligent men to save your ignorant a**
You ignorantly think any of this is going to affect me…you know absolutely NOTHING about me…this will not affect me darling…this is going to affect you and all your spoiled rotten millenials friends…..enjoy communism!!!
@bob beyrand she’s definitely NOT the intellectual type…check her out, she’s CLULESS…..
@Sumner Svenssonalso called Planets of the Apes…,
@Wilson Enad ah, so it’s a racist thing. Got it. Thanks.
Throw there leader in jail.
ALFALFA
@John Lindberg and anti-fascists like my grandparents.
@John Lindberg showing your age, I always wondered how that single but of hair stayed up, a simpler, decent, honest and more innocent time in humanities time line in a few ways
If this was happening in another country, America would be there ready to drop bombs,
in the name of democracy.
its just karma for all the coups that america has instigated in other countries. the ironic part is that its not even russia or china thats at the fault of all this but the countries own president. you cant write something so unbelievable.
@Allenor — or precious metal or stones
Trump wasn’t a warmonger but Biden is.
@James O’Brien True. Look at his history. Trump drew some hard lines but they were reasonable to draw. He pulled some stuff where an embassy was attacked etc but that was, honestly, as much as I hate war, a reasonable response. Biden advocates for war but would have ignored that and even repressed reporting on it in media, because that’s what he’s historically done. Wars for his personal gain and big oil companies… That’s Bidens Jam an we should all be afraid for that.
Biden is good for china and russia even but not for USA.
I hate that this particular comparison forces me to admit that Trump was good with something, even if it was simply doing something reasonable when our people are blatantly attacked and even slaughtered outright.
Lol this is nothing. The political wars in other countrys dont involve holding up signs and marching down a street yelling out the top of their lungs. They involve assassinations on major leaders. Firefights in the streets with 50 cals and tanks
As Canadians, we are frightened being on the same continent. Mexicans should be as well, especially cartels must think of swiftly moving their operations.
@Ana Jones Always laughing as youre terrified, eating like royalty. I suppose youd confuse racial insecurity with fear if white men sheltered you from it your entire life
@lenka cfk SOME people, you mean. A slim majority of us Americans have some sense, as the election proved. But you’re right, weak minds are easily brainwashed, how I don’t know. It is, indeed, scary
as in moving operations into lawless US?
@Mary Devonshire Alright im brainwashed. Convince me that the Supremacy is real
The Mexican cartels will… Once Biden opens up the borders… That means Canada will now have Mexican cartels with their drugs, human trafficking, and slave trade all over Canada… Canada will be happy to share their “free” horrible health care with them…
Oh… And they will also have their guns, Obama gave them during the Fast and Furious…
Now Canada will be trilingual!
EXACTLY!! The whole world is watching unbelievable Mafia politics at work in America!!!🤭🤭🤦
@The PNolandS our capital
@Alaska Jack Yes, it is *our* capitol, and there are rules in *our* capitol, and those rules do not allow *anyone* to force their way in, shoot people, and vandalize the place!
edit: Just realized you may just be trying to correct my grammar thinking that I meant to say “our” and said “the us”. I mean US as in United States to be clear.
Not completely. The trump judges followed the law, instead of trump. He did not expect that.
@The PNolandS Guy obviously has no clue what happened today.
90% courupt congress ,demarates cause this fraud election!!
If they didn’t punish these rioters, is going to be a normal thing now and the capital ll never be the same again!!
People climbing over the buildings wow
25th Amendment needs to be applied.
It will be, 5 minutes after Biden takes office. That’s been the plan all along.
@Mike H hope you go for high treason so that they can put you to a wall.
@Mike H good luck little man
The rest of the world already knew it took us a while to figure it out
I am a grown man and I weep for this country. It’s so Sad
Stay strong, America. Wishing well from Australia
Well wishes and messages of support from around the world, which we’ve been receiving since Trump moved into the WH, are deeply appreciated, and will be remembered. Thank you and all the best wishes Australia from South Carolina, USA.
Thank you guys!!
Joe, realistically he won’t; it is all he wanted and set out to do!