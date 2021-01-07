President-elect Joe Biden condemns the actions the mob that has overtaken the Capitol: "This is not dissent, it's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, Now." Biden is calling on on President Donald Trump to address violent protests on national television and demand they end. He called on protesters to leave: "It's not protest, it's insurrection." Aired on 01/06/2021.

Biden Calls On Trump To Call Off Capitol Mob: 'It's Not Protest, It's Insurrection' | MSNBC