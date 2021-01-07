Maddow: Trump Supporters Moved Past Politics With Criminal Violence At Capitol | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 7, 2021

 

Rachel Maddow discusses the legal and political consequences Donald Trump supporters in the wake of the incitement of insurrection and breach of the U.S. Capitol. Aired on 01/06/2021.
88 Comments on "Maddow: Trump Supporters Moved Past Politics With Criminal Violence At Capitol | MSNBC"

  1. contactpq | January 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    And blsck folks were shot and gased for protesting in the streets …. where’s that same aggression now towards unrest?

  2. Dwayne Hall II | January 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    All the politicians who helped promote this sedition should be charged.

  3. Hei C | January 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    When native americans went to protest building of pipelines, they were dragged, shot with water cannons. There guys are just walking in like nothing happened. Go figure.

  4. Charles Bronson | January 6, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    If those were black people stalking those officers, the “protestors” would be dead.

  5. King T'Challa | January 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    If they were black, Seal Team 6 would be chopping them down left and right.

    • LATONDIA Johnson | January 7, 2021 at 4:30 AM | Reply

      @louis vicroy i was in the military and the first comment was correct

    • Sandra Stevens | January 7, 2021 at 4:34 AM | Reply

      I have two boys in the Army, one in the special forces. The U.S. military takes an oath to defend against enemies foreign or domestic.
      However they are not policemen and in this case it is up to the national guard to take control. Not the U.S Military. It is against the UCMJ to follow unlawful orders.
      The Military takes an oath to Defend the constitution. Not the president.

    • Apex88888888 | January 7, 2021 at 5:19 AM | Reply

      @Darrel Leeseeing I live few blocks away where the biggest riot occurred and I can walk and see all business still closed down from damage. Good one 🙂

    • Apex88888888 | January 7, 2021 at 5:25 AM | Reply

      @Tuck Frump all I want you to know is this. You are weak and pathetic. And if it ever came to a civil war for your leftish views, you would be swallowed up quickly…enjoy your soy milk little boy

    • Michael Petrovich | January 7, 2021 at 5:37 AM | Reply

      We don’t need seal team 6 for such a low taget. We would send Buford T Justice. He can take care of them.

  6. Dennis Smith | January 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    They’re being what their leader is……….criminals, who’s surprised?! 🙄👈🏽

  7. Chika Chika | January 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    This is a crime. A bomb in the capital. How us that even possible?

    • monika Romo | January 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      It didnt happen. But americans came to show who is yhe real boss the politicians work f0r US! And we wont buy the bull and we will not.allow comminists.to steal our election. Let freedom ring. And stop watching CNN FOR NEWS. They stopped reportiing the facts

    • John Smith | January 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      TRUMP wins after all.. 2 Georgia seats upset, reversing the senate vote ..2 seats upset ALL VOTERS MATTER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbU5-NkbZ1A

    • Sopadecalavza Caballero | January 6, 2021 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @John Smith Fake news

    • monika Romo | January 7, 2021 at 2:01 AM | Reply

      @shkspr 78 yes it was until Antifa. Showed up and started took up the cause and went way off from the intent of the real protesters. Just like BLM. Except there are more Patriots that don’t follow like sheep. We dont want to destroy businesses. Or burn our government’s buildings or hurt our police. So it’s easy to tell us apart from the instigators. I bet that scared those politicians like pelosi a Mitch. Tho!

    • dijoyjoe | January 7, 2021 at 5:55 AM | Reply

      @mark Evans it was the RNC HQ.

  8. James Sean | January 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Oh, that’s what they mean by ‘deplorables’.🤔

  9. abdenbi CHIKOUN | January 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    A woman who was shot inside the Capitol building after it was overrun by a pro-Trump mob has died.

    • Sarah | January 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @The Truth Is Out 777 that sounds like the kind of BS a Trump supporter would say.

    • John Smith | January 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      WE win after all.. 2 Georgia seats upset, reversing the senate vote ..2 seats upset ALL VOTERS MATTER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbU5-NkbZ1A

    • Bernes McBernes | January 6, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Mo jed dont feed the The Truth Is Out 777…… fail troll is fail

    • Baby Teano | January 6, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Mo jed 😀😀😀😀😀

    • 1844junkercars | January 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Its ok to burn and intimidate other people’s homes businesses and livelihoods and be called peaceful protesters… But when it hits home people legitimately fighting for the integrity of their vote and constitution they are called violent mobs, rioters, criminals, thugs and insurrectionists…we are living in the twilight zone where the media cartel who has a monopoly on truth spins warps and twists the facts to suit their agenda

  10. Simply Beautiful | January 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Who are these people that they took theirs kids to this disgusting act?

  11. Ramon Herrera | January 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe how easy they stormed that place they let them in 🤦🏽‍♂️

    • Scott Morgan | January 7, 2021 at 12:42 AM | Reply

      @Tuck Frump Ahh, racist, AND a Democrat. Imagine that! LOL

    • blake jones | January 7, 2021 at 12:43 AM | Reply

      i thought that they showing a re-run of the seattle protests….it’s the winter of love

    • Scott Morgan | January 7, 2021 at 2:04 AM | Reply

      @blake jones You think today looked like Seattle in 2020? WOW, that’s some imagination!

    • Guillermo Hernandez | January 7, 2021 at 2:47 AM | Reply

      IT WAS PROVED WITH FACE RECOGNITION : *Antifa infiltrators entered Congress pretending to be Trump supporters to stop the electoral challenges* They entered the building TOO EASY almost unchallenged which means it was all planned by the Democrats to disrupt the Electoral votes challenge and blame Trump. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60TLCfN1mWM Please share. AmericaVsBigTech.com

    • ICIP13 | January 7, 2021 at 6:01 AM | Reply

      @Scott Morgan
      1.Not a fan of BLM (the organization) but I support the slogan.
      2. Are you putting the Klan in the same plate with BLM?

  12. l s | January 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    *THIS WAS AN INSIDE JOB*
    *THE SOONER BIDEN GETS IN THE SOONER TRUMP WILL STOP AND ALL INVOLVED WITH TRUMP SHOULD BE ARRESTED*

    🍃 *MAY YOU REST IN PEACE* 🍃
    🕊 🕆 🕊
    🍃 *DEAR YOUNG LADY* 🍃

  13. Eric Wright | January 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    See them laying about. Like they won. Surround the Capital. Go get these dispicable creeps off The Property sacred ground

    • Vangelina Barrow | January 6, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      Don’t they look relaxed? as chill as if at a music festival or something! 😟

    • Eric Wright | January 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      @Vangelina Barrow I’m like. What in the name… And we act like Trump’s not the Problem. He’s so Horrendous

    • Vangelina Barrow | January 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Eric Wright yeah but he’s really not the problem. He’s a symptom. There’s a much larger issue to uncover. Take a look at 2Tim 3:1-5 and note the attitude of people in “the last days” it identifies what we now know as the Karen’s, Chads and Ken’s and all hypocritical narcissists so prevalent worldwide. And then connect that to the ultimate narcissist who is in control right now 1John 5:19. These people have adopted his spirit his personality and they are so clearly marked by it as if they have a glaring tattoo on their forehead.
      So while we marvel at this and watch in horror. Keep in mind that these things are foretold to happen and there is light and hope at the end of this path. Check out jw.org for more info. Stay safe! x

    • John Smith | January 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      TRUMP wins after all.. 2 Georgia seats upset, reversing the senate vote ..2 seats upset ALL VOTERS MATTER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbU5-NkbZ1A

  14. muge0711 | January 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Hey something positive!
    Donnie just destroyed the GOP for many years to come.
    NOBEL price?

  15. Blitz Roehre | January 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Breaking news: Tweetlers account just got blocked!!! YAAAY!!

  16. HeisenbergCertainty | January 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    America: Zero days since the last right-wing attack on democracy

  17. scafgal | January 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Dear SUSAN COLLINS, so do you still think “he’s learned his lesson”???

  18. John Jordan | January 6, 2021 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    All this is gonna do is push more and more “moderate” Republicans away from their own party….great!

  19. billy rubin | January 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” – Samuel Johnson

  20. Shamimul Huq | January 6, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Rachel “I am done” – so should be the rest of US.

