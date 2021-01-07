Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC 1

January 7, 2021

 

NBC's Pete Williams reports that at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the Capitol grounds. Correspondent Garrett Hake, reporting from inside the Capitol building, says law enforcement authorities are beginning to clear rioters out. Aired on 01/06/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#CapitolHill #MobRoamsBuilding #MSNBC

Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

110 Comments on "Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC"

  1. RennocIsCool | January 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    This is pure chaos, impeach Trump immediately.

  2. Mike Murphy | January 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    trump is at fault for all of this he is such a disgrace for all of this

    • JJ Strumr | January 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @The Truth Is Out 777 <<<< stupid bot. Obviously he couldn't afford to go to DC. How is Mommy's basement these days?? Pansy.

    • Usksu - | January 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      this is why you will never “make money” because u’re brainwashed and blame everything including ur issues on someone else

    • Bojan and Cat Pika | January 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      Trump is sociopath. What’s happening in your country right now is the same situation as with nazis and Hitler in Germany 80 years ago! So sad

    • Linda Sims | January 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      @Bojan and Cat Pika
      trump is desperately trying to stay in power so he can ” construct a gas chamber”

    • Bojan and Cat Pika | January 6, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Linda Sims Yep. I wouldn’t be surprised at all.

  3. Chantra ol | January 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Some of these folks are armed on Capital grounds. Must be nice to be White.

    • Dustin Olsen | January 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      @Kelly Fehr implying race is the only factor for a particular behavior is jumping to conclusions by any standards. Just because you may feel you get treated differently because you are white does not mean that is the case for every other white man. Ive spent a lot of my life in the hood and other places plagued with socially constructed problems myself, so don’t think I’m one of those stiff a-holes that believe and live by supremacy, I love everyone no matter their color. But I don’t see the benefit of saying ” it must be nice” when in fact that is just as destructive as what they claim to stand against. It only offends any white man that knows evils for what they are, but now feel targeted just for being white.

    • Kelly Fehr | January 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Dustin Olsen What’s being said is that the authorities are racist. First thing I do when pulled over. Reach into my pocket for my licence, then the glove compartment for my insurence and registration. Because I’m white that is what he assumes I am doing.
      We’re two white guys. I’ll put it to the black guys. Is that how that goes for you?

    • Dustin Olsen | January 6, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Kelly Fehr I went to jail over an expired registration sticker on my vehicle, idk you tell me. That is a class c misdemeanor and should be a citation by most departments. If there was systemic racism it would be written law but that is not what we see. What we see is a failure in cultural settings, not judicial.

    • Kelly Fehr | January 6, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Dustin Olsen George tried to pass a couterfeit 20 and DIED while being arrested. When you die during an arrest you can argue they treat everyone the same.

    • Jaylani Hamza | January 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM | Reply

      It’s undeniable some kind privilege what those folks at the capitol have done compare the BLM protest were law enforcement with their helicopters present. That said nobody has an explanation or answer for that! stop defending the indefensible.

  4. Damien Darko | January 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Treason, huh? So, we’re here now. Wow.

  5. Larry Kay | January 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    How much want to bet these Trump supporters will take home lots of ‘souvenirs’ from all the offices they are trespassing in.

    • Blue Victory | January 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      None of the tRUMP supporters work, they live off of the state and steal other peoples property.

    • Overall Great Idea | January 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Blue Victory That’s just a dumb comment. Every Trump supporter I know works except one, except for one in county government they are all in private sector., and I know several. Please don’t spread your nonsense any further, it’s toxic..

    • rgw1380rw | January 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      @Overall Great Idea This has zero to do with BLM, asshat! Let’s focus on what’s going on here😂.

    • Ford Prefect | January 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      Overall Great Idea You’re creating a fantasy this isn’t blm doing this and blm isn’t a left or right group you’re the one attaching it to politics.

    • Godfather | January 7, 2021 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      like the way BLM did.

  6. colm ivers | January 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    If all protestors were black they’d be dead over an hour ago 🤦‍♂️💔

    • F8-4-4N-FIGHTER | January 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @S Lordd I’m an American patriot. I’ve read the entirety of the mueller report. The Russian collusion was proven to be made up completely.

    • Brian Holmes | January 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @bruh but you do have Playlists, Channels, and Discussions not to mention information About yourself. AL has nothing but a two letter account. All I was doing was asking if he/she/it exists or not since it’s pertinent to the comment made. You’re in Canada and are nothing but an audience but he/she/it said they were at the US Capitol as a Black representing Trump, I call B.S..

    • Marty Kopka | January 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      So true

    • Godfather | January 7, 2021 at 3:03 AM | Reply

      if they are Black that means this capitol were burned and looted already. does it ring a bell?

    • M Tabin | January 7, 2021 at 5:48 AM | Reply

      Again, wrong narrative. Smollett walked away free after his/her fake paid attackers. BLM burn/looted small businesses – free pass and named as peaceful protest. The same BLM movement who defaced the public roads with a giant graffiti of BLM and the city allowed it!!!

      Just validate the votes and get done with it. Make sure that no undocumented immigrants voted. Plain and simple. No unregistered voters should have voted.

  7. Allan Burns | January 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    This insurrection was provoked by the 100% false narratives of Trump, Cruz, Hawley, etc., and they need to be held accountable for sedition.

  8. The Bastard Gift | January 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    “Our world is surreal or maybe this is what we look like with the lights on.” Winter Jones , horror author

  9. H Browning | January 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Bombs and breaking windows isn’t a “protest” it’s a riot.

  10. jorerk1 | January 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    They should be treated as terrorists. Is Trump really insane when he say he love the people that attacks Capitol hill.

  11. Dr. V. | January 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    “The law and order” president.

  12. G. Moeller | January 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Investigate, identify, prosecute.

  13. steez ceez | January 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    We can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Nobody did anything to prevent it.

    • Raul Garcia | January 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      Um… Democrats impeached him but didnt have majority to remove. Retrumplicans didn’t do anything to stop him…

    • createone100 | January 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Steez ceez yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

    • Steven Groom | January 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Falconface 223 HE LITERALLY INCITED THE MOB

    • topgrain | January 6, 2021 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Brian Holmes BLM would only have needed to say “We plan to assemble, peaceably,” and there would have been 5,000 armed officers in full riot gear waiting.

    • Jonathan Mol | January 6, 2021 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      Funny how unprecedented this is all is? 😳
      Do something about it! Set the precedent. These people can just walk all over our chambers willingly?

  14. Sheila Bush | January 6, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    Traitors put them in jail and put them on trial.

    • madgodloki | January 6, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      Absolutely, these deluded idiots need to realize they can’t kick and scream and get what they want. They’re not just traitors they’re terrorists.

    • Peeka Xu | January 6, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      agree 100%….no need for trial what excuse would they have to do such horrible act…no insanity plea should be given as an excuse.

  15. Incredulity Magnet | January 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Looking like Trump had a personal hand in ‘defunding’ the police and National Guard response.

    • CONFIDENTIAL CONFIDENTIAL | January 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

      @MatchesMalone jethro Trump pardoned the rv guy so maybe Roger stone yakooza tattoo of Nixon on his back

    • Wade S | January 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      No, not the Law & Order President.

    • Overall Great Idea | January 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      @FireFlame gamer BLM’s own website unless they’ve changed it; “defund the police” is like a major plank in BLM creed. Where’ve you been?

    • Mike M | January 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Overall Great Idea No, defund the police and the military is a major plank in Trump’s creed. As well as “Riot and loot”.

    • Overall Great Idea | January 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      @Mike M I was going to do your homework for you but I see BLM decided to take the “Defund the Police” off of their website. They are learning their political craft no doubt. That is still one of the things they support, unless you can show me they have recanted.

  16. Sam Dog | January 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Once again we show the world how inept our security is.

    • Pedro | January 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      Sam Dog: _Once again we show the world how inept our security is._
      Honestly, to me it’s more concerning the level of corruption that encourages politicians to support crazy conspiracy theories. This is just the result of Trump and the GOP’s rhetoric for the past four years.

    • louis vicroy | January 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      WHITE PEOPLE are Entitled so they were allowed to mass close to the buildings .

    • Jo Diamond | January 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      Someordinarygamers already looked into this n passed it onto fbi 1wk ago

    • rwqre | January 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      nah, theres no way the security was this pathetic. im pretty sure a certain orange guy did some things beforehand to make it easier for anyone trying to disrupt a senate trying to certify an election.

    • Jamie Cottam | January 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      It’s not your security that the world is looking at, it is the insurrection committed by the President of the USA and his supporters with disgust.

  17. Auntie Neci Joness | January 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    If this was black people everybody would be teargassed and in jail

  18. Mario | January 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Federal officers condoning this stupidity by taking “selfies” with rioters should lose their jobs and be banned from law enforcement.

  19. James Drynan | January 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    These people are not patriots. They are terrorists. Pure and simple.

  20. Dr.Bright | January 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    It is well past time for these people to be declared domestic terrorists.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.