NBC's Pete Williams reports that at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the Capitol grounds. Correspondent Garrett Hake, reporting from inside the Capitol building, says law enforcement authorities are beginning to clear rioters out. Aired on 01/06/2021.

Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC