NBC's Pete Williams reports that at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the Capitol grounds. Correspondent Garrett Hake, reporting from inside the Capitol building, says law enforcement authorities are beginning to clear rioters out. Aired on 01/06/2021.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Latest On Capitol Hill: Explosive Device Found, Mob Roams Building | MSNBC
This is pure chaos, impeach Trump immediately.
@StrawHatWolffy knob
@Andrew Forgie you are talking rubbish
It’s what he thrives on: chaos. Psychopath as president. Wow.
Why impeach when removing him from the WH immediately would be a lawful thing to do!
@StrawHatWolffy go cry a river somewhere else snowflake nobody care about your butthurt 🙄
trump is at fault for all of this he is such a disgrace for all of this
@The Truth Is Out 777 <<<< stupid bot. Obviously he couldn't afford to go to DC. How is Mommy's basement these days?? Pansy.
this is why you will never “make money” because u’re brainwashed and blame everything including ur issues on someone else
Trump is sociopath. What’s happening in your country right now is the same situation as with nazis and Hitler in Germany 80 years ago! So sad
@Bojan and Cat Pika
trump is desperately trying to stay in power so he can ” construct a gas chamber”
@Linda Sims Yep. I wouldn’t be surprised at all.
Some of these folks are armed on Capital grounds. Must be nice to be White.
@Kelly Fehr implying race is the only factor for a particular behavior is jumping to conclusions by any standards. Just because you may feel you get treated differently because you are white does not mean that is the case for every other white man. Ive spent a lot of my life in the hood and other places plagued with socially constructed problems myself, so don’t think I’m one of those stiff a-holes that believe and live by supremacy, I love everyone no matter their color. But I don’t see the benefit of saying ” it must be nice” when in fact that is just as destructive as what they claim to stand against. It only offends any white man that knows evils for what they are, but now feel targeted just for being white.
@Dustin Olsen What’s being said is that the authorities are racist. First thing I do when pulled over. Reach into my pocket for my licence, then the glove compartment for my insurence and registration. Because I’m white that is what he assumes I am doing.
We’re two white guys. I’ll put it to the black guys. Is that how that goes for you?
@Kelly Fehr I went to jail over an expired registration sticker on my vehicle, idk you tell me. That is a class c misdemeanor and should be a citation by most departments. If there was systemic racism it would be written law but that is not what we see. What we see is a failure in cultural settings, not judicial.
@Dustin Olsen George tried to pass a couterfeit 20 and DIED while being arrested. When you die during an arrest you can argue they treat everyone the same.
It’s undeniable some kind privilege what those folks at the capitol have done compare the BLM protest were law enforcement with their helicopters present. That said nobody has an explanation or answer for that! stop defending the indefensible.
Treason, huh? So, we’re here now. Wow.
Big Smoke Guitar Chill out You basement warrior
@Big Smoke Guitar I hope someone’s gonna track your comments here since you’re clearly a threat to the people around you.
Sedition is the charge they should face. Interfering w/govt action. They violated security protocal.
@Ria Somers True.
Toh great
How much want to bet these Trump supporters will take home lots of ‘souvenirs’ from all the offices they are trespassing in.
None of the tRUMP supporters work, they live off of the state and steal other peoples property.
@Blue Victory That’s just a dumb comment. Every Trump supporter I know works except one, except for one in county government they are all in private sector., and I know several. Please don’t spread your nonsense any further, it’s toxic..
@Overall Great Idea This has zero to do with BLM, asshat! Let’s focus on what’s going on here😂.
Overall Great Idea You’re creating a fantasy this isn’t blm doing this and blm isn’t a left or right group you’re the one attaching it to politics.
like the way BLM did.
If all protestors were black they’d be dead over an hour ago 🤦♂️💔
@S Lordd I’m an American patriot. I’ve read the entirety of the mueller report. The Russian collusion was proven to be made up completely.
@bruh but you do have Playlists, Channels, and Discussions not to mention information About yourself. AL has nothing but a two letter account. All I was doing was asking if he/she/it exists or not since it’s pertinent to the comment made. You’re in Canada and are nothing but an audience but he/she/it said they were at the US Capitol as a Black representing Trump, I call B.S..
So true
if they are Black that means this capitol were burned and looted already. does it ring a bell?
Again, wrong narrative. Smollett walked away free after his/her fake paid attackers. BLM burn/looted small businesses – free pass and named as peaceful protest. The same BLM movement who defaced the public roads with a giant graffiti of BLM and the city allowed it!!!
Just validate the votes and get done with it. Make sure that no undocumented immigrants voted. Plain and simple. No unregistered voters should have voted.
This insurrection was provoked by the 100% false narratives of Trump, Cruz, Hawley, etc., and they need to be held accountable for sedition.
@S Lordd ok Nazi
@madgodloki hey ….that’s what should happen to Antifa and BLM
@Todd Chase love how you totally believe some organization by the name of antifa with no actual structure is to blame for everything but the commander in chief is on record telling people to do it and then they do it on video and you’re like huhhhhh I didnt see anythinggg
@njs2 so, you’re saying Biden is just like trump…
@MCMLXXXIV worse hes sold out our country and constitution
“Our world is surreal or maybe this is what we look like with the lights on.” Winter Jones , horror author
Lmao
This is what we look like with the lights on.
I hope congress approve blanket bombing of terrorist strongholds. Most of these radicals live in Texas perhaps? We could start from there
Bombs and breaking windows isn’t a “protest” it’s a riot.
Its insurrection
And blm did it to
Fernando da man It’s time to stop you’re not being a “troll” anymore you’re supporting sedition.
@Fernando da man This has nothing to do with BLM. Let’s focus on what’s going on at the US Capital☝️😂!
@Fernando da man The Proud Boys claimed that they did it, so carry on with that website denying space travel.
They should be treated as terrorists. Is Trump really insane when he say he love the people that attacks Capitol hill.
@invalid username where have you been?
@StrawHatWolffy BLM had a real reason to be upset
@D SP hope you are right
@Doonan Simpson wym
We can start with the BLM.
“The law and order” president.
“Law and Order” has been the political code phrase for racists since Jim Crow.
Only when the law is on their side…
War time president
Investigate, identify, prosecute.
dont worry, we’re going to investigate your illegal election
Including Trump… he needs to be arrested..
@Capture It Live 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤❄️❄️❄️soon you racist psychopath Trumpanzees will be dealt with Hard.
Hi
We can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Nobody did anything to prevent it.
Um… Democrats impeached him but didnt have majority to remove. Retrumplicans didn’t do anything to stop him…
Steez ceez yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.
@Falconface 223 HE LITERALLY INCITED THE MOB
@Brian Holmes BLM would only have needed to say “We plan to assemble, peaceably,” and there would have been 5,000 armed officers in full riot gear waiting.
Funny how unprecedented this is all is? 😳
Do something about it! Set the precedent. These people can just walk all over our chambers willingly?
Traitors put them in jail and put them on trial.
Absolutely, these deluded idiots need to realize they can’t kick and scream and get what they want. They’re not just traitors they’re terrorists.
agree 100%….no need for trial what excuse would they have to do such horrible act…no insanity plea should be given as an excuse.
Looking like Trump had a personal hand in ‘defunding’ the police and National Guard response.
@MatchesMalone jethro Trump pardoned the rv guy so maybe Roger stone yakooza tattoo of Nixon on his back
No, not the Law & Order President.
@FireFlame gamer BLM’s own website unless they’ve changed it; “defund the police” is like a major plank in BLM creed. Where’ve you been?
@Overall Great Idea No, defund the police and the military is a major plank in Trump’s creed. As well as “Riot and loot”.
@Mike M I was going to do your homework for you but I see BLM decided to take the “Defund the Police” off of their website. They are learning their political craft no doubt. That is still one of the things they support, unless you can show me they have recanted.
Once again we show the world how inept our security is.
Sam Dog: _Once again we show the world how inept our security is._
Honestly, to me it’s more concerning the level of corruption that encourages politicians to support crazy conspiracy theories. This is just the result of Trump and the GOP’s rhetoric for the past four years.
WHITE PEOPLE are Entitled so they were allowed to mass close to the buildings .
Someordinarygamers already looked into this n passed it onto fbi 1wk ago
nah, theres no way the security was this pathetic. im pretty sure a certain orange guy did some things beforehand to make it easier for anyone trying to disrupt a senate trying to certify an election.
It’s not your security that the world is looking at, it is the insurrection committed by the President of the USA and his supporters with disgust.
If this was black people everybody would be teargassed and in jail
There are black Republicans. LOL you’re crazy.
I hate to think
And beaten to a bloody pulp.
@Kandice Giselle Honesty from Trump supporters would be nice, but it’s not going to happen.
And by tear gassed you mean dead fellow sista!
Federal officers condoning this stupidity by taking “selfies” with rioters should lose their jobs and be banned from law enforcement.
and the name Trump should be banned from running for public offices forever
@Tech ti more like the DIVIDE STATES OF AMERICA…
@None Given no .I live in d.c. this is 100% Trump MAGA idiots.
So where’s the tear gas and riot police?
@d loren Easy, easy…I don’t think JaJB’s comment was sarcastic, pretty sure it was literal.
These people are not patriots. They are terrorists. Pure and simple.
Terrorists are the ones that infiltrated American Military Bases and killed American citizens, they had to be in prison FOR LIFE and Hussein Obama pardoned before living the WH
Treasonous traitorous terrorists
@Ada Mary Curtis nope
If you wanna see terrorists look at the politicians sending your kids to die in deserts 10 thousand miles away, you have no idea
It is well past time for these people to be declared domestic terrorists.
True. I understand at least one bomb was found there today.