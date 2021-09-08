Biden: Climate Change Is An “Existential Threat”

Pres. Biden toured Ida damage in New Jersey and New York today, and suggested he will visit California to see wildfire damage. There are now more than 40 million confirmed Covid cases in U.S. And Secy. of State Antony Blinken says the Taliban has assured him that those with valid visas will be able to depart Afghanistan.

