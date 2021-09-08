Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Restrictive Voting Bill Into Law

The Texas voting law faces a growing number of lawsuits as voting rights legislation remains stalled in the Senate. We discuss with Susan Glasser and Peter Baker.
If it doesn’t favor democrats, its restrictive – the 2021 msm journalism mantra. Brought to you by the DNC.
Voter suppression they are no such thing as voter suppression.Get a ID and go vote they are no such thing as voter suppression
Fresh troll account.
Now quote the section of the Constitution that says anything about voter ID cards.
@Tessmage Tessera They ask for ID to drive buy alcohol buy guns sounds like you like cheating
@Tommy r Westbrook I told you to read the Constitution. Do it now.
Bring your bottle of water
They never tell you what is so restrictive about the bill
That’s because it’s not restrictive.
@IronskullGM You did nothing but support what I said. It’s easier to vote legally than to get a gun legally. What could you possibly be laughing about?
@ScottCleve33 sorry not enough coffee thought you said the opposite lol
@IronskullGM Either not enough coffee or too much. Believe me I’ve voted and have bought a gun. I know which one is more difficult. For them to suggest buying a gun should be as difficult as voting was pure ignorance.
@ScottCleve33 They are just trying to justify the means to cheat.. Anyone who isn’t for securing elections is a cheat, don’t need a degree to see that, just common sense.
@Austin Casey Sure.
Play baby elephant walk in the background when ever you see a Texas Politician’… don’t listen TOO long though, prolonged exposure can included spoons magnetically stuck to your forehead.
WAIT”LL YOU SEE WHAT’S STUCK TO YOUR FOREHEAD WHEN THE PASHTUNES ARRIVE TO LIVE WITH YOU…ACE..
Not 1 thing in this is restrictive.
@John snow
@John snow fox? It’s called critical thinking. Poor people can’t get id’s…. That bs. They expanded mail in voting for the very reasons you cited. If you’d quit regurgitating MSNBC talking points, read the actual legislation, this conversation wouldn’t be at all like talking to a child. Why don’t you look for yourself before spitting out some garbage that a paid tv personality told you. Keep talking.
@Jason Taylor Nothing that you have said resembles anything but propaganda.
You lacked critical thinking the second you assumed you knew what every individual can or cannot do.
Keep regurgitating those Fox talking points
@John snow the only thing I’ve said is truth. You obviously don’t know what your talking about when it comes to legislation. Your an ideologue. Your using false interpretations and emotions over facts. Have a good day. Ignorance is bliss.
@Jason Taylor NO the only things you have said are propaganda.
To ignorant to know the truth if it slapped you in the face.
These laws attempt to turn a constitutional right into a privilege.
Nothing but a Poll Tax under a new name.
Like you said though ignorance is bliss.
Explains why someone so stupid could be so happy about the government infringing on a constitutional right.
What he should have done is sign a law into effect allowing for free lobotomies to select politicians
A report about voting “restrictions” that somehow doesn’t bother to mention any restrictions. Nice journalism, MSNBC.
@David Well gee, Dave, I guess I missed that. Mind filling me in on a few of those “restrictions”??
@J. Noble cool, now biden can provide texas with fine military equipment like he did in afghanistan
@David So, what are they?
Also. If the subject of the news report are the “restrictions,” then, of course, they should mention them.
@Don Koehler
@J. Noble QUOTE one part of the bill that restricts LEGAL voters.
You can’t.
Federal legislation cannot dictate to states how they run their elections. The Constitution specifies that elections are to be held in a manner to be determined by the state legislatures.
So I assume you are fine with the same restrictions for another constitutional right, like Guns right?
Stop making sense. This is YouTube, your going to get banned if you don’t stop being truthful.
@Austin Casey What Constitutional right? As I said, the Constitution says that a state’s electoral college votes are cast by a means determined by the state legislature. There is no requirement to even have an election. A state COULD decide to have the legislature decide how to cast the electoral votes.
Try to find in the Constitution where it says a state must hold a general presidential election . It’s not there.
We have presidential elections because the various states’ legislatures have decided to have elections, but that is not a “right” provided in the US Constitution.
Unlike the Second Amendment.
Here is what the Constitution says about how electors are selected. Note that it says nothing about having elections:
“Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”
@Austin Casey “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”
Don’t worry about what Texas is doing yall keep making all those ridiculous laws in NYC and LA. Just remember for 10years we did everything on our own.
Whats restrictive about it snowflakes?
There’s NOTHING restrictive about it. Your journalism however, is mentally restrictive.
Lies from this network but the ignorant people that still watch believe it all and are being fooled, lying Brian
Voting should be restrictive, just like it’s restrictive to buy alcohol or get on a plane. We don’t just let anyone do it, how they want, when they want.
Pls enumerate part of the bill that you say is restrictive.
My favorite part is when they called it restrictive when it really isn’t.
God bless you Governor Abbot!
Here in Missouri, the state I.D. costs $11, unless you state you need it to vote, then it’s free,. We still have useful idiots in this sta- well cities, that are protesting.
Can’t say I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t have an ID
the bill is so restrictive they cant even talk about the restrictions…
Nothing restrictive about having rules.. I live homeless Even I have a id and voted… Especially when they have free bus transit for everyone on those days