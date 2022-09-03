Recent Post
- Meadows supplied texts to National Archives within one week of Mar-a-Lago search
- ‘That’s not America’: Idaho locals push back on book ban
- Biden: I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat
- SE Cupp: Fetterman is getting a pass in the Pennsylvania Senate race
- Bill Barr “skeptical” Trump declassified Mar-a-Lago papers
48 comments
End of quote. Repeat the line.
@Relentless Living oh….and add “fear” that’s a big one for the big “D” party.
@Relentless Living I would have called you crazy a few days ago but after last nights speech anything is possible.
@Cheecher Chonger trump said he’d make America great but spent 4 years doing the opposite and made America worse lol
So why didn’t he say that to begin with? Oh yea, his handlers told him what to say.
Life long democrat here. Last night was the last straw though….. Change maga to jews
@ben schaly dark Brandon is they are calling him now? 😂 Is that why they did the hitler background? stop it😂😂😂
Triggered. Cope.
Please. We all know what you think. No need to walk it back now.
@Eric 👈 Foreigner.. nice try Brandon 😂😂
@Eric he doesn’t talk about us like we are citizens when they call us deplorable, maggots, a threat to democracy, racist, and semi fascist. I mean im not sure what horrible names are left. So what its off to the gulags? We’re talked about like we’re not even human… be grateful of what??? that he allows 74 million of us live? where does this kind of hatred end?
@Eric – That’s HILARIOUS!
“Willing to treat you like a citizen as long as you are reasonable and stick to the issues”
I detect a Russian accent 👂
@Eric so basically you want us to shut up and fall in line with the regime
So… did his stunt double make his speech for him last night?
So what you’re saying that the speech last night was so good that it couldn’t of been Biden?
@Anna Myer typical bot response
The joke was that the double did speech the last night and nobody told Brandon the day after. In reality he’s just a dementia riddled geezer who shortly forgets whatever message he’s tele-prompted to say.
Dark Brandon is haunting your dreams. It must be nice to have him living rent free in your head.
Grandpa Joe, tell me the stories of ‘ol Crawfish and Back Peddle.
I heard they were bad dudes!
@Andrea Madden ah yes, the CNN shadow Bot
Biden told the truth!
I’M SO CONFUSED.😵
Labeling the political opposition as enemies of the state to have the system thrown at them ensuring no one challenges you, when has that happened before?
Sends the FBI on his political opponent and the get his daughters diary back. We live n a banana republic
@Relentless Living really?
Flip flop plain and simple, just more spinelessness from a fail president.
REEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!
That’s what you should have typed. Because that’s all you said.
Down south we call that “taking back water”…..what was on his teleprompter last night?
He’s lied in the past and giving me no reason to believe him. The answer is, not buying it.
I agree with what you said about trump lying in the past
@Just A Hair Yeah, it’s just that Bad Noxin is one of those trolls who switches sides every 5 minutes. There are other posts and comments where he swears his undying support for Trump! It’s kinda his act. It’s weird.
C’mon Joe we all heard what you said at Independence Hall.
The only Trump supporter who was a threat was Ashli Bobbitt, and the only Capitol cop who did his damn job that day put her down.
He pissed off his future impeachers
Riiight
Biden’s speech turned me from a Democrat to a Republican!
Joe ain’t no JFK.
#walkaway
Sure honey. You didn’t have that idea before, judging your other comments.
Are we still pretending that his brain functions properly?
The one thing that should end the whole conversation is that Brandon showered with his teen daughter
Yawn
😂 I can’t,he’s feeling his pills.
This sheeps in Media can’t go against their master’s
Now he just looks weak . Yo Joe, if you’re gonna buck up, buck up