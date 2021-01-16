Biden Team Works To Make Inauguration Secure | Morning Joe | MSNBC

January 16, 2021

 

Biden inaugural committee member Adrienne Elrod joins Morning Joe to discuss how the Biden team is working to make the inauguration, most of which is virtual, safe amid threats following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Aired on 01/15/2021.
100 Comments on "Biden Team Works To Make Inauguration Secure | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Trump Putin's puppet . | January 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    5 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house

  2. Ken Simmons | January 15, 2021 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    This is Trump’s America. Running from a pandemic, running from insurrectionists, and running from the law.

  3. Johnny English | January 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Reminder: Donald Trump’s presidential immunity expires on January 20th, 2021, at 12 noon, Eastern Time.

  4. An Druid | January 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Wow that’s quite the line up, can’t wait. Hope everyone stays safe

    • Richard Batchelder | January 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      Oh Boy, a Maduro style inauguration.. How low we have sunk.!! Thanks to massive voter fraud.!!!! and Creepy Joe…

    • Patton Moore | January 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Richard Batchelder … too bad you didn’t get the “Putin style” election trump wanted, right, dicky?…

    • Richard Batchelder | January 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @Patton Moore “Joe Biden gave eulogy at funeral of former Grand Wizard of the Klan – False!” But then they don’t tell you it’s only false because Byrd was an “Exalted Cyclopes” instead of a “Grand Wizard”. Look it up.

    • Patton Moore | January 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @Richard Batchelder …yeah and Byrd condemned the klan and supported progressive legislation, unlike “the Confederate generals were great Americans and deserve our respect” trump, cupcake… but what does Byrd have to do with trump wanting to overturn a legitimate Democratic election because his wittle feelings were hurt?…

  5. Dulmorgoth | January 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    I can already hear the republicans making fun of Biden’s crowd size after inciting an insurrection.

  6. Johnny English | January 15, 2021 at 8:09 AM | Reply

    The majority of Americans will bring music, joy and optimism to the inauguration. Trump supporters will bring weapons, bombs, violence and hatred.

  7. Ann van de Kew | January 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    What does a Trump supporter and a bottle of beer have in common?
    They’re both empty from the neck up.

    • Jeff Baldwin | January 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      Some serious TSDS there…..

    • Ann van de Kew | January 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Baldwin , You know who has TDS? His children. Ivanka Trump jokes “every day is a one handed Gridiron dinner for my father.”
      And: “Being Trump’s Daughter Is the Hardest First Hand Job.”
      And Trump refuses to be photographed with his daughter Tiffany because he thinks she is over normal size
      Wonder where she got that trait from.

    • Jeff Baldwin | January 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      @Ann van de Kew Seth also has serious TDS….and pretty lame jokes

    • Ann van de Kew | January 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Baldwin , A photo is an intellectual challenge for you, obviously.

    • Jeff Baldwin | January 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      @Ann van de Kew Obviously….or just perhaps I wasn’t gifted with devastatingly beautiful eyes…who knows

  8. David Guelette | January 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    Want to really make the country secure? Convict the traitor in chief and his supporting cast.

    • Real Talk76 | January 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @kwokshsee ???? You’re worried about “over lords” so you want to crown an elitist as your over lord? Your duplicity is astounding. Trump drafts economic policy to benefit the elites like himself, by riling up cultural divisions. You’re getting played and what’s worst is that you’re playing yourself!

    • Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives | January 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 they’re all elitists. The sooner you realize that, the sooner you’ll stop watching this crp channel

    • Real Talk76 | January 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      @Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives so…if they’re all elitists, including Trump, what are you fighting for? You just proved my point. You’re playing yourself. This ain’t about Trump, or the election. It’s just anarchy. All you want to do is overthrow the system.

    • Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives | January 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 You made no point. I’ve pointed out how your hyper-partisan parrotted points are BS. I showed you that both parties are the same. But you still persist with “Dems GOOD! GOP BAD!” nonsense in order to sow division. Ffffk off troll

    • Real Talk76 | January 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      @Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives “…both parties are the same.” Your words, not mine. “They’re all elitists.” Your words, not mine. You’re equivocating Trump and the GOP with the Democratic party. They’re all the same to you. So you’re not fighting for a cause other than to overthrow the system. There’s no other conclusion to draw, based on your statements. Your problem is staring back at you in the mirror everyday. Time for some self reflection and I invite you to take your own advice.

  9. Omar YAHU | January 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    There is something about this that bothers me… having everyone at home for the inauguration because of Covid and security. I understand the need and logic but I fear this coup thing.

    • R0swell5104 | January 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Actually it’s a pretty sound idea. With no members of the public around, any riot or further insurrection can be dealt with by security forces with the minimum of innocent bystanders being put at risk.

  10. Discourse Motion | January 15, 2021 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    America’s foreign enemies have 80 million reasons to just leave America to its own devices. A kingdom fighting amongst itself will eventually collapse in ruin

  11. FactsFirst | January 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM | Reply

    Strzok should be immediately re-hired into the Biden admin, as should ALL the ones that Trumpf fired.

  12. Real Talk76 | January 15, 2021 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    The anti government sentiment that has been sewn into right wing consciousness has given anarchists the fuel they need to try and reset the system back to feudalism.

    • Shahnul Islam | January 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      Well makeamericagreatagain is about bringing the country back to the white race. These idiots don’t know enough about their own country

    • Real Talk76 | January 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      @Shahnul Islam they’ve distorted history and even reality in an effort to give themselves more value in a system that is designed for equality.

  13. SCOTUS says BidenWon | January 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    America is finally going to have a President after 4 extremely long years without one.

    • Wearethedivineone Earth | January 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Word👍

    • Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives | January 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

      @xiaoka COVID was a gift to the DNC. Even with Donnie’s terrible handling of it, Biden still didn’t manage more than barely squeaking by. And you may point to a 7 million voter difference. BFD when the entire voting population is just under 240 million

    • Corporate Democrats Hate Progressives | January 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM | Reply

      @Shahnul Islam Yes, nice that Donnie is out. But we’re looking forward here…aren’t we?

    • Jonathon Sakks | January 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      LOL no. Joe is a ccp asset.

    • Richard Batchelder | January 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      Oh Boy, a Maduro style inauguration.. How low we have sunk.!! Thanks to massive voter fraud.!!!! and Creepy Joe…

  14. Ρrσηατσr тεηδση | January 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    “The hope of impunity is a strong incitement to sedition; the dread of punishment, a proportionably strong discouragement to it.”

    —Alexander Hamilton, Federalist 27

    • HJB | January 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      Great quote. But it only works if you are dealing with people who do not think they are a god, or do not sacrifice their minds in worship and support of such a person.

      Trump pardoning himself, his family and his advisors.

      Imagine if Hitler had written a full pardon for all his generals before he ended his life.
      Do you think the judges at the Nuremberg Trials would have accepted it?
      Do you think the approximately 6 million Jewish men, women, and children, and millions of others, who died in Hitler’s extermination camps would accept it.

      Do you think the judges Trump and McConnel put on the Supreme court would accept it?

      Will we American citizens . . . . accept it?

    • Tracey Edwards | January 15, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      Wow I like that… people are being shamed and losing jobs and going to jail.

  15. Give Me Five | January 15, 2021 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    Can we also have Robert Deniro punching an inflatable Trump doll, please?

  16. Ocean Rock | January 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    We do NOT need a Hollywood Spectacle Inauguration. All the Generals think it should be virtual to be safe. And that’s just fine.

  17. Give Me Five | January 15, 2021 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    I hope Justin Timberlake performs “What goes around comes around”.

  18. Canuck Fundy | January 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    They need to be prepared for attack drones too.

  19. conductor | January 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    As long as trumpists and magas are around Biden and Harris, they will never be safe. I expect the worst and hope for the best.

  20. Jared Moss | January 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Translation: No, of course we are not going to detail the president’s movements for you.

    • Roman Ward | January 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM | Reply

      This why LINDSEY GRAHAM voted on over turning the election:
      The election voting machines should of and must be examined!! Dominion voting machines are missing vital SD cards @ 47 and @ 24 times reinserted. Think about it?? That’s were all the hidden election corruption maybe found. The way to inspect them is to get a electronic forensics expert. Focusing on the ballots recounting was meaningless. Its all about these machines in the key states. If not the democrats got away with a fraudulent election. All this craziness was started 4 years ago by: The democrats, MSNBC, CNN, and CBS. They mocked and attacked President Trump every single day! People are not stupid these media’s created treasonous acts against President Trump. Now everyone will understand why President Trump is acting and feeling the way he is and all of us who are supporting him, just a reminder!! I welcome everyone reading this to continue to fight, don’t ever give up!! President Trump has accomplished more positives than any other president in our history. Watch “Arizona State Rep. Farnsworth gives update on Az. election audits” on YouTube

    • Patton Moore | January 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM | Reply

      @Roman Ward …and because it’s nonsense lies is why Lindsey and all the other ku klux kultists changed their tunes when faced with lawsuits by Dominion, cornflake… but please feel free to keep the STUPID going… I will love it when you get sued or better yet arrested for sedition…

    • Jon R | January 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM | Reply

      @Roman Ward Trump lost bro. Deal. 60+ court cases threw out Trump’ nonexistent evidence. This country is a country of laws, you don’t get to substitute your personal judgement for the courts’.

