The Democratic National Convention Committee announced that all speakers for the upcoming event will be joining virtually, including former Vice President Joe Biden, due to coronavirus concerns. Aired on 8/5/2020.
Biden Will Not Travel To Milwaukee For DNC Convention Due To Covid Concerns | Craig Melvin | MSNBC
Joe is a good guy and with a definite I.Q. advantage over chump!
@Valerie Shutiva Is that why he eats so much junk food? He’s trying to increase his IQ, but it ain’t working.
@cbsundance Yes, Biden is smarter than Trump. Where have YOU been hiding?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HY4Wjqe87t4
Why Trump no save citizens live😭😭😭😭, monster or killer zzzz???? Virus all old need to wait diezzzz, if can…, I go die for change my father life back😭😭😭😭
A sheep would have an IQ advantage :/
No one should be traveling ANYWHERE until covid-19 is under controll!!!
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr
Fred Trump was arrested during a kkk riot in Queens.
Trump was a Democrat…
*Records show bulk of millions raised for Biden cancer nonprofit went to top execs, conventions*
June 25, 2020
*Despite losing his own son to cancer and vowing to cure cancer, it appears presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has done virtually nothing for the cause save for the lining of pockets of top executives who staff his fancy cancer-themed nonprofit.*
“One of several nonprofits Joe Biden created following his tenure in the White House, the Biden Cancer Initiative paid top executives lavishly, with salaries comprising nearly 65 percent of its total expenditures,” the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.
“That is well above the 25 percent charity watchdogs recommend nonprofits spend on administrative overhead and fundraising costs combined.”
BCI was reportedly an offshoot of the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.
Before suspending its operations this year because of Biden’s presidential campaign, BCI reportedly raised $4.8 million 2017 and 2018 combined. However, over $3 million of the raised funds went to paying “salaries, compensation, and benefits,” while $740,000 went toward funding “conferences conventions and meetings.”
Meanwhile, the nonprofit reportedly never once “cut a single grant to any other group or foundation during its two-year run.”
According to the Beacon, the charity’s spending habits raise many questions.
“An analysis of nonprofits by Charity Navigator, which rates charities for effectiveness, found that mid-to-large-sized nonprofits paid their chief executives an average salary of $126,000 per year — far less than what the Biden Cancer Initiative paid its president, Greg Simon, who pocketed $224,539 in 2017 and $429,850 in 2018,” the outlet reported.
“Charity Navigator’s primary criterion for rating charities is whether they ‘spend at least 75% of their expenses directly on their programs.’”
Yet in BCI’s case, it’s not clear that a single dollar was spent on actually helping people.
These findings by the Beacon add to the litany of already known evidence pointing to the whole Biden family being greedy Democrats in it solely for the money.
“Biden’s son Hunter received $50,000 a month to sit on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma despite an apparent lack of qualifications,” the Beacon noted. “James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, joined a construction firm in 2010 that later won a $1.5 billion contract to build homes in Iraq while Biden oversaw Iraq policy.”
But there’s more.
Last year Politico revealed that Biden’s brother James had touted BCI in an investment pitch.
“Joe Biden’s brother told executives at a healthcare firm that the former vice president’s cancer initiative would promote their business, according to a participant in the conversation, who said the promise came as part of a pitch on behalf of potential investors in the firm,” the outlet reported.
“The allegation is the latest of many times Biden’s relatives have invoked the former vice president and his political clout to further their private business dealings.”
Indeed, though nobody could have predicted that even a nonprofit ostensibly designed to cure cancer would wind up being caught up in the Biden family’s shady dealings as well.
Now fast-forward to this past March, when word emerged that the FBI had raided one of James’ businesses in January.
“The raid of an Americore Health hospital represented a deepening of the legal morass surrounding James Biden’s recent venture into health care investing at a time when questions about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s relatives, and their alleged connection to the former vice president’s public service, continue to dog his presidential campaign,” Politico reported.
“In the weeks since the raid, two small medical firms that did business with James Biden have claimed in civil court proceedings to have obtained evidence that he may have fraudulently transferred funds from Americore “outside of the ordinary course of business,” and a former Americore executive has told POLITICO that James Biden had more than half a million dollars transferred to him from the firm as a personal loan that has not yet been repaid.”
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/06/25/records-show-bulk-of-millions-raised-for-biden-cancer-nonprofit-went-to-top-execs-conventions-939041
It was til (what is on day 70 now) the protests and riots.
You know what’s happening now? Other diseases that we had pushed down are coming back because everything is Covid Covid Covid. 4400 people die each day of TB. AIDS is starting to go up again.
Charles T go back under your bed sweetie before you get a chill 🙄
This is what a smart man would do!! Wake up Republicans.
@C W aand then the party’s basically switched and now (for a long long time) has become the reuplikkkan party. Not hard to tell the difference which party supports america and which supports white supremacy and a dictatorship. Unless your an ignorant nazi fool
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr
If you want to see the true Biden, check out his 1993 rant in the Senate about how blacks are dangerous and must be incarcerated and removed from white society. The precursor to the 1994 crime bill that imprisoned thousands of blacks over pot seeds and don’t forget the three strike rule, a Biden exclusive. Jimmy Dore has the video on his web site. It’s mind boggling how the left gives a pass to this lifelong racist.
@Michelle E country over party dude. 2020 election is ypur choice between democracy (Biden) or dictatorship under drump
@Manuel haha…where have you been baby nazi…lol
Victoria Nyteshade exactly!! I wish more people realized this included members of my own family. Country over party💯
LOL! Biden is just sitting back and letting Don of the Dead lose against himself!!
✌ BIDEN PRESIDENT 2020 ✌
That’s what I’m sayin 😂
Keeping that legacy going huh
For the last four months I have taken that same approach, if its not absolutely necessary, I’m avoiding the public as much as possible…
I dont know. Its so confusing. All these doctors and nurses and microbiologists and epidemiologists and other scientists and researchers keep saying Covid is dangerous, but all these dudes I went to high school with and barely passed science say it’s not dangerous.
It’s hard to know who to believe anymore.
I’ve been doing the same since February. When I do go out it’s to the doctor or get perishable groceries. I have noticed so many people not wearing a mask. It makes me sad for the hospital workers as they are working overtime to stop this virus and all we are asked to do is wear a mask. Stay safe, Stay well.
Ali B listen to the doper
🇬🇧Yes over here to, alot of people now buying online. Food etc..
Trump has announced that he will be accepting the Republican nomination via satellite from Moscow.
@Marilyn Reallon So you give the typical , triggered response but no factual response. How original. It’s no wonder you lefties fall face first at every task. Drink your coffee and relax. Let the adults fix your messes. 😁😁
@SouthSide Chicago You’re a pervert!
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr trump betrayed america. Next case?
@Ding Bat Your screen name says it all.
@Tina San Good one Tina, you sure fired up all the brain cells for that zinger. 👍🏻😁😁
“Just remember… It’s not a lie, if you believe it.”
✌ BIDEN PRESIDENT 2020 ✌
Good, Biden and Trump at their age don’t need to be taking a risk with COVID, especially Biden since Trump needs to go
That was an eloquent way to state your oppinion, void of insults or poor jokes and compassion for both sides. Very well said and earnest. Good on you.
Joe Biden is a racist…he eulogized sen. Robert Byrd KKK member of west Virginia
Biden called Obama clean and articulate and had issues of bussing with kamela look at Biden voting record
@Pam Deshane One term clown- a good description of Donald Trump
@Pam Deshane Better question, why did you vote for the current one term CLOWN? You should be embarrassed for making such an ill informed choice, but here you are trying to justify it with pathetic “whatabout” excuses. Cognitive dissonance is strong with you.
The only place Trump can do it is from the White House, until he pays his bill’s to all the states he held rally’s in they dont want him back.
Trump also talks of other NATO countries not paying their way.., Trump owes people and banks billions because he never paid, his hypocrisy knows no limits.
Meanwhile Trump had a rally that killed herman Cain.
@Pam Deshane
You are trying really hard but nobody will be swayed by you.
#JoeBiden2020
#VOTEBLUE2020
#DitchBunkerBitch
#ByeDon
#Foxymorons
Pam Deshane I’m voting Biden so i don’t have to deal with four more years of trump and his army of sheep
You guys really want to go there? Of course you do. Changing the subject is your go to when you’re in trouble. Old Joe isn’t going to make it to the election. You just want to have him make it past the primary acceptance part, so Bernie or Warren can’t say anything. Stay on subject
Haze39 i took a screenshot of your comment so i can come back to it and laugh when I’m voting for joe Biden November 3rd
Smart move on Biden’s part. Why take a risk at his age. Much more to lose by going to Milwaukee than gain.😷
✌ BIDEN PRESIDENT 2020 ✌
Why risk it? He is still running for President right?
@bryanatwku Trump’s last rally killed Herman Cain. “It is what it is.”
Max Covfefe, so if a woman wanted to see Angkor Wat but gets killed on the dangerous streets of Cambodia, does that mean King Suryavarman II killed her for having Angkor Wat built? Because that’s the logic your using now.
A wise decision. Why would ANYONE want to travel in a Covid hotspot?
Annie Palmier
Good deflect you not answering the question. Just FYI, “White Glove Treatment simply means handling your client’s needs with exceptional care and attention. The most important aspect of giving a client the White Glove Treatment is communication. Any hiccup in communication can send ripples that can be difficult to correct.” Yes kid glove is ok, but in Biden’s case any reference to a kid and gloves will send off alarms to most caring parents…..📯
Annie Palmier
White Glove Treatment simply means handling your client’s needs with exceptional care and attention. The most important aspect of giving a client the White Glove Treatment is communication. Any hiccup in communication can send ripples through the client relationship that can be difficult to correct.
@BlondeGypsy And, I was responding to you~which alludes to the `other’ respondent as being nothing more than a `glom on’ Troll. Have a nice day.:)
Trump would
Annie Palmier, you are the troll that trolls the troll that trolled your troll. 😂😂😂 I crack myself up.
Meanwhile Trump Toddler in chief is throwing tantrums cuz he cant hold his regular cult rallies
Trump can’t get even his most misguided supporters to show up for his beer hall rallies. The Tulsa meeting was a total bust.
@Eva Martinez Trump 2020 this is what Trump stands for 🇺🇲 this is what creepy stinkie Joe’s stands for 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳👹👹👹👹🙈🙉🙊👬👬👬👭👭
Doesn’t need to hold his “cult rallies”…. his cult is a solid 93%.
Nothing’s changing that.
Biden’s lead in the polls is a hoax, perpetrated so the Dems can scream Russian interference again so they can start the impeachment BS…. again.
@Abolish democrats Abolish communism are the Icons so that trump supporters can understand? I know words are an issue, pictures are easier
@Abolish democrats Abolish communism I could not read your full tag. Was it ending with “Abolish common sense”?
Do you need two hands to hold the cup of Kool Aid?
Trump is damaging himself. Every time he opens his mouth during this pandemic he has damaged his chances for re-election. And continues to do so with every statement, every tweet and every interview.
He’s open with his public 🙈
@V the only time binden isn’t blowing and sniffing is when he is sleeping .
Lets hope he amps it up a few notches..lol
Only in the ears and eyes of the sane,..
Only delusional left wing psychopaths think that everyone in the country is a delusional left wing psychopath.
Your going to have your heads handed to you when reality comes crashing down on you like a wrecking ball from outer space.
tRump should have his acceptance speech in front of Lafayette Park at St. John’s Church he cleared it out once with no problem practice makes perfect
✌ BIDEN PRESIDENT 2020 ✌
Let trump travel we Don’t want our good president to die! Trump… who cares!
@bryanatwku Joe Biden right..🤪
Listen to all the deflecting going on
@BlondeGypsy killroy the boy isn’t that bright.
@Earnest T Bass We’re an aquired taste.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HY4Wjqe87t4
bryanatwku
Did you see that secret camera where one of his staff had to lead him out of his basement holding on to his arm and avoiding reporters. It is scary.
Yay Joe Biden—RESTORE DECENCY!
Is this a joke??
Biden is a racist he eulogized KKK member senator Robert Byrd of west Virginia
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr Trump praised both sides of the Charlottesville demonstrations, said only blacks could ruin Chicago (Michael Cohen’s testimony), called Africa a bunch of shithole countries, said the majority of Mexican immigrants were drug dealing rapists and murderers….Jesus Christ the list goes ON, maybe racism isn’t the best issue to try and take Biden down with?
@Lewis Fraser You’re completely off. Trump said there are good people on both sides of Charlottesville demonstrations and specifically pointed out that white supremacists are bad, just so that it wouldn’t be taken out of context, but yet here you are. I’m not even going to bother with Michael Cohen’s testimony because everyone with eyeballs attached to a brain knows that’s nonsense. Trump said that countries in Africa were shithole countries……in relation to DENMARK when he was talking about immigration, stop using half-quotes. Anybody with a brain could easily say the same, it doesn’t make you racist. If you say you’d rather have immigrants from a DEVELOPED country, vs a 3rd world country, that doesn’t make you a racist, use your brain. My goodness. Finally, he didn’t say “majority of Mexican immigrants were drug dealing rapists and murderers”. He said that illegal immigrants are bringing drugs, bringing crime, rapists, etc and then in the same sentence said that some are good people. Don’t use half-quotes, this is NOT that hard.
Let’s compare to Biden now. Biden has OPENLY on camera referred to black people as the N word while talking in the Senate, look it up. Biden literally partnered with segregationists in the late 20th century to keep black and white schools seperated. Biden has said in 2007 that Barack Obama is the first mainstream black guy who’s articulate and smart. Biden has said that you can’t go to a 7/11 of Dunkin Donuts unless you have an Indian accent. Biden has said in 2020 that if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for him or Trump, that you ain’t black.
Now, be honest with yourself. How can anyone with this knowledge still pedal this line of Trump being a racist, when actual racist is right in front of your face? These two men are literally incomparable when it comes to “racism”. You cheapen victims of actual racists when you grasp at these pathetic straws of half-quotes from Trump.
@Lewis Fraser bro I’m black. And Biden literally has said actual racist things. That and his mouth has socially distanced from his brain. Hes in the basement and cant find his way out. Thinks he running for senate. They should just be nice, put him in a room and tell him hes President.
Trump was going to North CarolinaFlorida for the convention yet he wouldn’t take a 5 minute drive to the Capitol Building to pay his respects to the first elected African American to lie in State in the Rotunda. Real Presidential (NOT).
He wasn’t wanted there.
@mothgirlwings He’s the President of the United States. Show the rest of the world the proper way to conduct yourself and go representing ALL Americans who could not attend.
NYC to Impose COVID Checkpoints to Enforce Quarantine Order
@dwill123 For tRump to have any sense of decency, a minimum of two things are required: empathy and humanity. Because tRump was created in a petri dish, he possesses neither.
You’re never satisfied. Get over yourself
Who can be surprised by this? Trump is actually running Bidens campaign very well. Joe doesn’t need to do much.
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 why the pinocchio’s.
one thing that trump faces once ought the WH that’s
The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
to be Criminally indicted, Criminally charged.
embezzling, laundering money , fraud, tax fraud, the list is long.
Pathetic Biden does not even know what day it is how sad 😞 mire crap from the looney left
Shadow Wolf and trump tells you what day it is and you believe it. Awww poor baby. So sad.
cruz silva umm maybe inform yourself. I’m talking about his 1988 campaign. He had to drop out because he was LYING about his past and STEALING other people’s work. 🤥🤥🤥🤥 Lyin‘ Basement Biden I call him!
@Phil Burton why are Democrats so stupid?
Russian trolls are angry today. Out in full force. Must earn those rubels.