The Democratic National Convention Committee announced that all speakers for the upcoming event will be joining virtually, including former Vice President Joe Biden, due to coronavirus concerns. Aired on 8/5/2020.

Biden Will Not Travel To Milwaukee For DNC Convention Due To Covid Concerns | Craig Melvin | MSNBC