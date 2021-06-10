Biden Will Send 500 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Globally 1

Biden Will Send 500 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Globally

48 comments

 

Rachel Maddow shares reports that the Biden administration is expected to announce a donation of 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses over the next year to be distributed internationally by Covax, a W.H.O.-backed vaccine sharing initiative.
