Biden Will Send 500 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Globally

Rachel Maddow shares reports that the Biden administration is expected to announce a donation of 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses over the next year to be distributed internationally by Covax, a W.H.O.-backed vaccine sharing initiative.
48 comments
All of the expiring J and J ones guaranteed.
That’s what I was thinking
Lol!
U.S. has to pay for it
Because he won’t give them the formula to make their own. Protect Big Pharma
You mean protect the people that bailed all of us out by creating a vaccine in record time and saving countless lives in the process. You mean those people right? Also Rachel Maddow is a conspiracy theorists nutter.
Morons think that, because Biden is president, he has a sheet of paper with the ingredients to the vaccine.
It is not “his” to give away, dumb*ss
@Ryan Massie Hi Ryan. There are about ten countries with empty lab facilities, ready to crank out the stuff. Trump denied them so naturally Biden mentioned he was considering it. Three days latter he met with Bill Gates. Then he said no. The technique for the vaccine was funded by tax dollars not privately by Big Pharma’s own money. Bill Gates loves capitalism even when it kills people. India could make the stuff and save a few hundred thousand lives.
Never taking that death jab sorry bro
Wow, suddenly my own European Union seems stingy, only exporting a few tens of millions of doses.
They always have been. The US takes care of the world while Europe doesn’t.
You are stingy. That’s why the last president wanted your money for any goodwill.
Super Donkey Kong Lame type deal that’s all I hear, I will not be selling my soul for your agenda
Meanwhile millions await their tax refunds.
Wow I got mine way back in April but I live in Canada
Ive been waiting since early February.
But hey, I got my $1400 in democrat hush money in 2 weeks! Imagine that!
@James DuBois millions didn’t get even that one.
My son had a baby Dec 29.
IRS owes him 5k.
Majority of people waiting for tax refunds are between 25 and 35.
@James DuBois hope you enjoyed it
Still no student loan debt forgiveness from Biden. Oh yeah. He lied
Thunder Belly stopping everything?? I knew something was up. Haven’t seen a bird flying near my home in days.
Don’t expect free stuff.
Todd Wyatt your missing the point. But if I have to explain it. Then am I really doing you any good.
@Elmer Fudd I get the point but others who believe in total student loan debt forgiveness may not. They may think you are on their side and are mad that he lied about it.
@Elmer Fudd You clearly have nothing to say. Pay attention. Try to learn.
Cool someone gave him 10%
Main stream Media should be fact checked and banned.
All of of 1k that dislike this video, censor them as they censor us
There day are numbered. More, and more people don’t believe them anymore. I’m looking forward for the day when MSM reporters will not be able to walk down the street without people throwing food or dog
at them.
Just a political statement ,Nothing more …….
It’s a relief to see so many people commenting that aren’t brain washed.
YouTube will kick them off later if they get to conservative
Facts
Lmao you mean all these conservatives living in la la land
@Dustin Tacohands Good!
This VETERAN has absolutely no problem with losing GOOBERS.
Quicker with rounds though….jes sayin
@Big Smoke Guitar you need to lay off the drugs I know your a veteran user but time to take a break
Got to pay off the campaign donors.
“The good offer goodness from the secret of their heart. The perverse offer perversity from the secret of their heart. That which is expressed is what overflows from the heart.” – Some Guy
The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good fruit…this is a scripture from the bible
Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks!
Ol Joe keeping the $$$ rolling in for big pharma. At YOUR expense US tax payers.
Hopefully the JnJ shots about to expire cause Americans are getting vaccines.
Yeah, because we don’t want that poison, here.
When it comes to like-dislike ratio American media is always impressive!
I mean, he’s already giving away my childrens future with all the other BS spending he’s doing, why not this too?
The rest of the world is the winner of America’s great money giveaway.
hey Pfizer, remember to put away 10% for “the big guy” 🙂