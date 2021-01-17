Biden says he’ll sign dozens of executive orders within his first 10 days in office, building on the policies outlined in his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” MSNBC Political Reporter Ali Vitali and Guardian reporter Kenya Evelyn join MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the President-elect’s ambitious agenda and whether he can win over Congressional Republicans after calling for unity on the campaign trail.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Biden’s Ambitious Agenda: Dozens Of Executive Orders Planned For First 10 Days | MSNBC