Biden says he’ll sign dozens of executive orders within his first 10 days in office, building on the policies outlined in his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” MSNBC Political Reporter Ali Vitali and Guardian reporter Kenya Evelyn join MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss the President-elect’s ambitious agenda and whether he can win over Congressional Republicans after calling for unity on the campaign trail.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Biden’s Ambitious Agenda: Dozens Of Executive Orders Planned For First 10 Days | MSNBC
3 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house
@Oppo Oppo registered independent lol
@Terry Scott he has been self-centred all his life, that’s what a narcissist is. Most likely due to his father’s influence.
@Terry Scott I’m sorry for calling you a troll. It was rude. If we were all the same it would be boring. However, my hatred of racism and the disregard for the environment has pushed me away from empathy for too many of my human family. I wish there was a better platform where all of us could have a positive dialogue. We all came from our mom and we all are going to die. Hopefully something will make humans come together and stop berating each other. I’m going to try to be better at that. Sorry for lashing out
@Patrick Mouton voted split ticket every time until this one. Fiscal conservative, social liberal
On 20 January 2021,12 PM, America will witness the most hilarious show in all his history, the inauguration of a dumb, stupid, demented & senile president. Hahaha. Loooooool.
So glad to have somebody competent coming in as our POTUS! Go Biden!
That is our competent president?
Looking good….no golfing on the job.
Competent???Thanks for showing us all how ignorant you are upstairs..hahahahaha,he can barely complete a sentence that isn’t on a teleprompter, you dummy.
@Marc Harbison he saved the economy alongside Obama 🙂 trump didn’t accomplish anything. He only rode Biden’s wave
@Mace Maylion Trumps accomplishments…….that you missed:
America gained 7 million new jobs – more than three times government experts’ projections.
Middle-Class family income increased nearly $6,000 – more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration.
The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.
Achieved 40 months in a row with more job openings than job-hirings.
More Americans reported being employed than ever before – nearly 160 million.
Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low.
The number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population hit its lowest on record.
Incomes rose in every single metro area in the United States for the first time in nearly 3 decades.
Delivered a future of greater promise and opportunity for citizens of all backgrounds.
Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows.
Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.
Lifted nearly 7 million people off of food stamps.
Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached record lows.
Income inequality fell for two straight years, and by the largest amount in over a decade.
The bottom 50 percent of American households saw a 40 percent increase in net worth.
Wages rose fastest for low-income and blue collar workers – a 16 percent pay increase.
African American homeownership increased from 41.7 percent to 46.4 percent.
Brought jobs, factories, and industries back to the USA.
Created more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs.
Put in place policies to bring back supply chains from overseas.
Small business optimism broke a 35-year old record in 2018.
Hit record stock market numbers and record 401ks.
The DOW closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020.
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ have repeatedly notched record highs.
Rebuilding and investing in rural America.
Signed an Executive Order on Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products, which is bringing innovative new technologies to market in American farming and agriculture.
Strengthened America’s rural economy by investing over $1.3 billion through the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect Program to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to rural America.
Achieved a record-setting economic comeback by rejecting blanket lockdowns.
An October 2020 Gallup survey found 56 percent of Americans said they were better off during a pandemic than four years prior.
During the third quarter of 2020, the economy grew at a rate of 33.1 percent – the most rapid GDP growth ever recorded.
Since coronavirus lockdowns ended, the economy has added back over 12 million jobs, more than half the jobs lost.
Jobs have been recovered 23 times faster than the previous administration’s recovery.
Unemployment fell to 6.7 percent in December, from a pandemic peak of 14.7 percent in April – beating expectations of well over 10 percent unemployment through the end of 2020.
Under the previous administration, it took 49 months for the unemployment rate to fall from 10 percent to under 7 percent compared to just 3 months for the Trump Administration.
Since April, the Hispanic unemployment rate has fallen by 9.6 percent, Asian-American unemployment by 8.6 percent, and Black American unemployment by 6.8 percent.
80 percent of small businesses are now open, up from just 53 percent in April.
Small business confidence hit a new high.
Homebuilder confidence reached an all-time high, and home sales hit their highest reading since December 2006.
Manufacturing optimism nearly doubled.
Household net worth rose $7.4 trillion in Q2 2020 to $112 trillion, an all-time high.
Home prices hit an all-time record high.
The United States rejected crippling lockdowns that crush the economy and inflict countless public health harms and instead safely reopened its economy.
Business confidence is higher in America than in any other G7 or European Union country.
Stabilized America’s financial markets with the establishment of a number of Treasury Department supported facilities at the Federal Reserve.
A huge undertaking and bless him in his efforts to try and get them under control
what we need is a Bipartisan effort on our new and old leaders to get this country back in shape as Obama did in office. Stop thinking only for the rich since they are the ones that are causing all these chaos and supporting the violence on our sacred capitols across our Blessed nation with values for a better democracy!!
@alfredo vazquez shut up about the rich, it is not them, it’s the politicians and the conspiracy theorists
I sincerely wish the States the very best of luck. So much damage has been done. It mostly seems dire from the rest of the world’s vantage point.
They have to do something about the media and misinformation. Facts depend on which side you’re on.
@Josh Pep-a
Get ready….
1) First the bans
2) Then the selling information
Facebook works with the nation of Pakistan to out critics of Islam (who are then killed)
Do you think they wouldn’t do the same to us?
@Constituent A in 2015-16 president Obama and sideshow Joe Biden. Stopped any energy exploration out here in the Rocky Mountain West. Coal, natural gas and solar and wind energy lease’s were lost. Then came the mining of natural resources. Thousands of those jobs and construction and even logging and support jobs to those industries. Teachers and law enforcement and car dealership alongside railroad jobs. Those of you in the east and blue states and major population centers have no clue. I’m absolutely sure that you never had any indication that thousands of people were knocked out of a job by joe Biden or Obama. Well guess what we were. And news flash thousands of Americans went back to work when President Trump was elected. I’m sorry but red states and blue states are absolutely different and don’t even begin to try and make us the same because it won’t work. You live in a city in blue states and we don’t. It’s best to be different. Because we just won’t conform.
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith times like this its good to own a gun. Keep family close and your gun closer.
@Dave McDaniel and in what state do you live in? Because mine is the Rocky Mountain West. Tell me and we will talk?
Who disliked this video?🤔
A pAtRiOt 😂😂😂
@Mr Snapple Mr. Fraud love those good patriot’s!
What’s worse is someone who still believes this 47-year politicians words
The MAGA MANIACS
@gabriel hernandez says the person that believes a con man 😒
Politicians and diapers have one thing in common. They should both be changed regularly, and for the same reason.
That’s so true and so funny.
Allowing sedition to lay invites it again.
Trump ordered his follower to the Alamo let’s see how many shoe up.
@Woo Cain I’m just gonna leave this here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr0i6piW_ak&t=3s
People on the left: “Trump and his supporters are guilty of sedition and insurrection!”
Same people on the left: “Violence is ok because we don’t like Trump!”
@firestream93 the protesters on the left did NOT storm the capitol to try and overturn a legitimate election, so NO they are NOT guilty of sedition and insurrection
Nobody heals until the illness is identified and resolved. Trump has to be held accountable.
@trytip x. inciting insurrection.
The swamp water is rising DC again. That’s a worse illness.
Impeach joe biden,day #1?Or wait for my China/Hunter proof!?
@Clay Douglass Obama’s gonna take yer guns!!! The sky is falling, the sky is falling. Hunter is a witch!
Seriously, do you MAGA-Republicans ever get tired of crying wolf?
Mimi I agree with you. You cut cancer OUT, you don’t try to find “unity” with the cancer.
I think he’s being very smart in letting the house and senate deal with Donald trump while he focuses on fixing the country immediately. Already delegating beautifully
@Lee Tony has NO proof, all his text are a NOTHING burger
@psycobleach46 tullis yes look it up…congresswoman I believe from Fla is gonna introduce articles of impeachment on day one she said.
If you add everything up and you don’t have an agenda its obvious . pictures of hunter smoking crack, the statement of the owner of the shop , the receipt with hunters name on it,the request from hunters attorney asking for it back,and the emails Tony bobilinski received from from hunter that match the ones on the laptop in question.
@David Rodenborn She has no authority, honey.
On 20 January 2021,12 PM, America will witness the most hilarious show in all his history, the inauguration of a dumb, stupid, demented & senile president. Hahaha. Loooooool.0
Amazon a huge employer will need to pay and insure all employees part and full time a package that is fair, I’m all for a UNION if that is not done ASAP.
Hopefully MSNBC starts covering policy instead of crazy! Media needs a makeover to calm the crazy, show accomplishments more.
MSNBC are corporate shills and biased af but they’re not spreading “crazy.” You must have them confused with that other network, I think it starts with an F or something.
Cheri Merrifield Nope you got it wrong. Media shows EVERYTHING good or bad. I guarantee you they will show Biden’s actions/accomplishments. Why can’t they do it now? Simple BIDEN IS NOT PRESIDENT YET. They’re waiting for everything to be final with results before showing the news. GET IT NOW?!
I would love to see the government take up the business of government as opposed to the endless trump obsession and the obsession with Marxist ideology.
Stop making the lunatics seem like they’re “organized & trained militia” They’re a bunch of bozos – meal team 6, cospatriots.
Bravo Joe Biden!
You are a racist who will soon be giving me my reparation check.
I don’t have to thank you. I earned it.
@Zaynab bint Al-Harith Watch and Learn!
@William H. Baird
I’ll just take your money.
I learned that because you are white and I am brown, then you need to give me money. That is all that matters.
And paying for my college, since your white privilege denied me an education.
It is going to be nice and quiet. I hope.
Thankfully tRump was lazy enough that he just issued tons of executive orders that Biden can easily negate. So much wasted time mopping up all the overflowing toilets tRump left behind.
Trump’s one sole legislative accomplishment was the tax break for himself, corporations and other filthy rich people.
Picking up the trash. Every athlete knows to clear the working space before you perform… 😀
@Hunter Roberts And he had both houses drooling to do it as well so he really didn’t do much there either. 😆😆
@Carol Miller as does the Competent Builder 🔨
Good luck USA! I hope the best for all of you! Peace!
2 days, two hours and 2 more minutes.
Trump is still “president” until noon
60 hours to go!
*So glad to have somebody competent coming in as our POTUS! Go Biden!*
Going to be nice, having a President again.
He’s hopeful, I already love him , he’ll be good !!!
To the world: I, as a veteran and US citizen, apologize for the last four years. We are just as embarrassed by little boy tRump as you are.