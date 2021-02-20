Boy gives ‘bonus dad’ adoption papers | Humankind

On Christmas morning this entire family couldn’t wait for dad to open his surprise gift. 😱

Armondo Garza has loved Ayden like a son for 9 years. This Christmas,10-year-old Ayden made things official with a very special gift.

