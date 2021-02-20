Boy gives ‘bonus dad’ adoption papers | Humankind

On Christmas morning this entire family couldn’t wait for dad to open his surprise gift. 😱
RELATED » Teen asks stepdad to adopt him:
Armondo Garza has loved Ayden like a son for 9 years. This Christmas,10-year-old Ayden made things official with a very special gift.
That’s a beautiful Christmas present it made me cry!
Beautiful gift😄
That is wonderful to see and you are a great Man to have done this for those children – priceless is the roght word. you have do a great thing for the kids – well done young man – from Canada
If he were a good man he would have adopted a black child
Why?
How does that change anything?
No matter the skin color, a child always needs a figure in their life
@Fr1tz because many black children need a family
That was so Beautiful!!
It made me cry!!
Now thats a Mans Man may God Bless tou and your familia Sir 🙏🏽