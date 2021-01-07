Boy Mauled by Dogs Back Home in Jamaica – January 6 2021

TOPICS:
Boy Mauled by Dogs Back Home in Jamaica - January 6 2021 1

January 7, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Boy Mauled by Dogs Back Home in Jamaica – January 6 2021"

  1. Margrette Robinson | January 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Thank God he is getting better But don’t send him to shop anymore.

  2. Kim Clarke | January 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    God is good 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  3. WN MCK | January 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Thank God Government wakes up to ammend the law on lawsuit and charges on owner of Dogs causing grevious bodily harm

  4. Latonya Riley | January 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Amen.

  5. Carol Dryden | January 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Thank your JEHOVAH

  6. May Tapper-Grant | January 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Thanks God he is a bless child

  7. Kadya Heslop | January 6, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  8. Paula | January 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    What a blessing 🙏🏾 Amen

  9. veronica powell | January 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Praise God for this blessings. I am so glad to hear the news. Be well in God’s grace and glory.

  10. Anthoinette Reid | January 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    The school need to play apart of each child’s life because one of my daughter didn’t get a chance to do her exam I contacted the form teacher where she then told me to contact the school I did so and up until today I did not get a feed back now as a parent I am doing my best to make my child get an education but if the school cannot play it’s part it makes no sense

  11. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    You will recover son.

  12. Sharon Robinson | January 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Thank you Jesus he is safely back home, Lord please cover him and others under your divine blood, no harm shall come into your little ones. Parents it’s your responsibility to protect your children frm danger, sending them alone on the street is a bad idea, pls desist from doing these madness, and leaving them by themselves, stop it I g beg of you all.

  13. Gella Hill | January 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOR THE WONDEROUS THINGS HE HAVE DONE, FROM THERE IS LIFE THERE IS HOPE BABY BOY

  14. Doreen Campbell | January 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    That’s Great am happy for him

  15. Zirie Facey Smith | January 6, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Thanks midday news

  16. chini lee chang | January 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Give thanks 🙏

  17. Veron Watkis | January 6, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    💏🙏🙏🙏

  18. Lucifer Morningstar | January 7, 2021 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    Well this is just one of many break out

  19. Robert R | January 7, 2021 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    serious question. why do these uploaded video look like they were filmed on a potato? come good tvj and hire people who know how to create content for the internet

  20. Shiloh Yah Isreal | January 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM | Reply

    Thank Elohim for the victory. Great news!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.