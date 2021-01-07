‘Help Us’ – Jamaica’s PM Calls on Church to Help Crime Fight – January 6 2021

January 7, 2021

 

Trusted News
28 Comments on "‘Help Us’ – Jamaica’s PM Calls on Church to Help Crime Fight – January 6 2021"

  1. Fiona Clacken | January 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  2. Investment Strategy | January 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Start some live streams!!

  3. Faith Mercy | January 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    It’s clear that the PM has no idea how to stop or fight crimes.

    • bright eyes | January 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      So glad to see He is aware of his weakness in the face of utter violence and wickedness and knows to turn to God…may The God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob save our souls.

      2 Corinthians 12:10
      New International Version
      10 That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.

      In the end God wins…we just need to make sure we are on the right side when it’s all over.

      Let’s call for a national Fast and repentance and brokenness before God to deal with the spiritual strongholds on our country. 🙏🏼💗🙏🏼

    • Damario Wilson | January 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      Do u have a plan?

    • Rolando Walcott | January 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      We should take a page from the phillipine PM on how to fight crime.

    • Preston Matthews | January 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      @Damario Wilson people like unno cause this ish. Always deflecting rather than asking for solutions. Didn’t the PM said he had them when campaigning in 2015? Or was that just campaign talk? You all seems to suffer from cognitive dissonance

    • Faith Mercy | January 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      @Preston Matthews I do agree with you but it’s clear that he has no idea how to properly and effectively fight crime

  4. prophet mixx | January 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    Church can’t help us at all,corruption is the reason crime can’t be stopped or lowered because the same police you tell who did the crime is friends with the criminals so how can the citizens trust anyone in any of these departments to help fight crime. Nothing will change until the head of government on down is help accountable.

  5. Jill's Sandwiches | January 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    Church? Kmt. Only thing Church good for is to make Black People weak and docile. It has eroded our Warrior Spirit. 🤦🏿‍♂️

  6. Neville Mctavish | January 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    The church did not gave out guns

  7. Moving Forward | January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Church was set up to nullify the people to sleep, period!. Covid19 is a psyop and he knows that.

  8. Leon Johnson | January 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Polition cause all this violence and last of life from the beginning

  9. YW123 Wallace | January 7, 2021 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    U damn lucky. When u did a lockdown church a follow the usa an canada.

  10. Shadrack Judah | January 7, 2021 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    Jamaicans need a total repentance of evil, to God almighty, of obeah and evil.

  11. Mr. G | January 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Every one should play a part fighting crime!!

  12. bright eyes | January 7, 2021 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    So grateful to see the leader of our country be very aware of God’s dealings in our business. He truly cares and needs His Church…His Bride, to pay attention and repent and truly turn to Him.

    2 Chronicles 7:14
    King James Version
    14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

    Now as leader, please ensure that the ungodly do not come in and buy out our country for mammon.

    May God heal and Bless our land as we repent…humble ourselves and turn to Him. 🙏🏼😥🙏🏼💗

  13. Preston Matthews | January 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    And here people thought he had all the solutions. The man whom said that, people would be able to sleep with their windows and doors open. Mr. PM the people is still waiting. Whilst, you’re investing in infrastructure. What happens to the moral, mental, physical and emotional development of our youths? How do they resolve conflicts? What alternative do they have other than scamming? Why is there still a trickle down economy in Jamaica? Why is the wealth so disproportionately distributed? The church is just a pacifier and God an added opium. Why is it that these churches? The pastors all have lavish houses and cars? Why? They need to start pay taxes too!

  14. honey child | January 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    When the PM calling on the church to help solve the country’s problem, that’s when we know for a FACT that we are boomed…that is an admittance of failure. DO YOUR JOB PM…WHY ARE YOU EXPECTING THE CHURCH TO DO WHAT YOU ARE BEING PAID BIG BUCKS FOR???

  15. untouchable | January 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    The hearts oh man became stone. Jamaican needs to wake up pray and fast more.

  16. Marshal Taylor | January 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    Be careful what you ask for pm we clean up from your cabinet

  17. Chem | January 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Andrew you say guns a come from all side a the country you well know who bringing the guns to Jamaica so no call on churches

  18. Tag Fech | January 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    When you allow foreign country to buy your port , this will happen. You lost control of what is ship into your country. Because of greed and corruption innocent Jamaicans are in danger. People who work at the port who are taking bribes and turning a blind eye to things that are been shipped into there country to kill off there own people are just as bad. And karma will get them all.

  19. Horace Napier | January 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    PM the church ca help Jamaica

  20. Wi Jammin | January 7, 2021 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Delusion can never substitute for competence.

