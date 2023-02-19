23 comments

    1. Nice story but here in Hawaii I see hammerheads eat huge fish 200 lb Tuna’s and marlin here get up over 1000 lbs. Who do you thing takes care of the whales when they die here.

  3. Tourists… the shark and dog are good buddies. Sledge was just skimming the edge of the hood and Fido hopped in to say hey.

  13. I wonder what dog breed it is? 🤔 I feel like it was a Siberian Husky or probably a German Shepherd. Dogs are a men’s best friend for a reason.

  20. Everybody’s rooting for the dog, but the dog is obviously the aggressor and the shark is obviously the victim here. But they’ve just decided the shark is big and scary and so all their concern is for the dog.
    I feel like this explains a lot about why our world is in the state it is in, today.

