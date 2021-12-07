Brazen Daylight Killing in St. Elizabeth | Suspect in Fatal Shooting Hospitalized - Dec 7 2021 1

Brazen Daylight Killing in St. Elizabeth | Suspect in Fatal Shooting Hospitalized – Dec 7 2021

30 comments

 

  2. This is a very sad situation..condolences to this young ladies family and friends..I pray the most high grant comfort at this time

    Reply

    1. 2chron 7v14.If my people who are called by my name would humble themselves and pray, turn from their wicked ways and seek my self then will i hear from my father in heaven and i will heal thei land.

      Reply

    2. @Karen Gordon
      At 2 Chronicles 7:14, it was God speaking to Solomon, not Jesus speaking to Solomon. In the King James Bible, verses 12 through14 show that:

      “And the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for an house of sacrifice.”
      “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people;”
      “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

      Reply

  5. In the age of information knowing what the right thing to do in any given situation can almost feel impossible! To find wisdom not just knowledge we have to be looking in the right places. The Bible is one powerful and forever relevant source of wisdom that believers can go to when they are unsure what the next right step is for their lives. Let the Bible not the headlines be the guiding voice for your life. God promises if we ask him for wisdom he will generously give it out to us.

    Reply

    2. You dont want looking glass this is a hit height a wickness no sah and when them no have no no mercy once them a get them blood money no sin go un punished so so sad

      Reply

  9. Dutty dawg dem!! Mi vex bad bad bad. What an evil act!! Contract killing. God deal with the people who payed for her killing. They doing a coward’s work.

    Reply

  10. More jungle justice (God forgive me) Hopefully if these killers know that when they murder that will be their own fate that might deter them

    Reply

  11. How are these doctors recommendations valid when they don’t know what is in their tell me when they had any analysis done

    Reply

  12. If there were strick penalties for those who assist prisoners to escape then those considering involvement would turn away from aiding such prisoners. Can’t believe police intelligence can’t cripple contract killers business.
    Why can’t be there a permanent office in the ministry of finance to negotiate and settle public service employees salary dispute way in advance of due date.

    Reply

  14. These are the things that will happen in Jamaica because high dedicated persons who is willing to carry out the rightful duties of the force can’t get the opportunity especially those living in rural areas

    Reply

  15. I have a strong gut feeling that someone who she has had some relationship with is behind this-this is where the investigation MUST begin.

    Reply

  16. If the govt had laws that would deter these criminals activities things would b different, but theyr joking around with these people.

    Reply

  17. i am saying bring on the death penalty for guns crimes this murding is out of control seriously my condolence to the teacher family may she R I P

    Reply

  19. Wasn’t anyone able to get even one picture of the criminals who shot the teacher?
    Why should cops take in demons like these alive when they’re caught? I cannot comprehend acts like these. These nobodies who don’t even deserve to breathe God’s air, taking the lives of beautiful, promising individuals who are valuable assets to society & the human race. I’m deeply saddened by this. Pray that the God of love, vengeance & consuming fire will show up very soon.
    They will pay!!!

    Reply

