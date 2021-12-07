Brazen Daylight Killing in St. Elizabeth | Suspect in Fatal Shooting Hospitalized – Dec 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
30 comments
So sad but that definitely was a hit job. The men were waiting on her specifically her. RIP my dear.
This is a very sad situation..condolences to this young ladies family and friends..I pray the most high grant comfort at this time
Rip
This is not a random killing.
So sad….this needs to stop.
Only God can run this world man can’t manage it. Repent and tell God the problem he fix it for you.
2chron 7v14.If my people who are called by my name would humble themselves and pray, turn from their wicked ways and seek my self then will i hear from my father in heaven and i will heal thei land.
@Karen Gordon
At 2 Chronicles 7:14, it was God speaking to Solomon, not Jesus speaking to Solomon. In the King James Bible, verses 12 through14 show that:
“And the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for an house of sacrifice.”
“If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people;”
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
@Kicky What is your point, was someone disputing who was talking ?
In the age of information knowing what the right thing to do in any given situation can almost feel impossible! To find wisdom not just knowledge we have to be looking in the right places. The Bible is one powerful and forever relevant source of wisdom that believers can go to when they are unsure what the next right step is for their lives. Let the Bible not the headlines be the guiding voice for your life. God promises if we ask him for wisdom he will generously give it out to us.
Poor Young girl someone nuh like you or want your job…Very
Someone want her body and was turned down?
@Karl Balance yes same so it goes, she rejected someone.
The government better come with the death penalty before the new year this sounds like a hit man job
Idk what them waiting on
You dont want looking glass this is a hit height a wickness no sah and when them no have no no mercy once them a get them blood money no sin go un punished so so sad
That sound like contract killing
Dutty dawg dem!! Mi vex bad bad bad. What an evil act!! Contract killing. God deal with the people who payed for her killing. They doing a coward’s work.
More jungle justice
(God forgive me) Hopefully if these killers know that when they murder that will be their own fate that might deter them
Exactly
How are these doctors recommendations valid when they don’t know what is in their tell me when they had any analysis done
If there were strick penalties for those who assist prisoners to escape then those considering involvement would turn away from aiding such prisoners. Can’t believe police intelligence can’t cripple contract killers business.
Why can’t be there a permanent office in the ministry of finance to negotiate and settle public service employees salary dispute way in advance of due date.
So sad
Life’s tough
These are the things that will happen in Jamaica because high dedicated persons who is willing to carry out the rightful duties of the force can’t get the opportunity especially those living in rural areas
I have a strong gut feeling that someone who she has had some relationship with is behind this-this is where the investigation MUST begin.
Yes always look at the husband/boyfriend first!
If the govt had laws that would deter these criminals activities things would b different, but theyr joking around with these people.
i am saying bring on the death penalty for guns crimes this murding is out of control seriously my condolence to the teacher family may she R I P
GOD not sleeping…they all know the man is a Gunsmith….so why are they so SURPRISED..
Wasn’t anyone able to get even one picture of the criminals who shot the teacher?
Why should cops take in demons like these alive when they’re caught? I cannot comprehend acts like these. These nobodies who don’t even deserve to breathe God’s air, taking the lives of beautiful, promising individuals who are valuable assets to society & the human race. I’m deeply saddened by this. Pray that the God of love, vengeance & consuming fire will show up very soon.
They will pay!!!
Omg so sad. Rip teacher. Sip