Breaking: At Least Seven Dead, San Jose Gunman Identified

Breaking: At Least Seven Dead, San Jose Gunman Identified 1

May 27, 2021

 

NBC News' Pete Williams reports the San Jose gunman was identified after police officials report at least 7 deaths.
#SanJose #Shooting #BreakingNews

55 Comments on "Breaking: At Least Seven Dead, San Jose Gunman Identified"

  1. Todd Barcroft | May 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Ye haw , your still number 1…gun control, no we believe in mop and go….. America’s exceptionalism

    • David Kim | May 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Sucks how we value guns more than people’s lives.

    • Dan | May 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      @David Kim do we? Or do we value a person’s inalienable right to protect themselves, their family and others but a small fraction of people abuse that privilege?

    • Scott Harrison | May 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      These things don’t get reported in other countries.
      So, you’re right. Exceptional

    • Todd Barcroft | May 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      @Scott Harrison what color is the sky where you live,,try reading, if you’re county hasn’t burnt all the books

    • Scott Harrison | May 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @Todd Barcroft – I’ll just leave that one right there.

  2. Doug Ohaver | May 26, 2021 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    This is pure conjecture on my part but it sounds to me like he decided to settle accounts before he killed himself which is also known as suicide. They should also check in on his relationship with his next of kin because him destroying his house points to him not wanting anyone to benefit from his death. In the end, this type of madness needs to stop in our country regardless of politics.

    • Doug Ohaver | May 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH you are a Comanche yes. That is your heritage. America is the country that we all live in which makes it all of our country. There is a difference between citizenship and heritage.

    • Doug Ohaver | May 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH after looking at your little troll channel that was created 6 days ago I would say I am a chief over one single little sorry warrior that is named: Set With Squaws. 😏😏

    • CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH | May 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @Doug Ohaver
      You have neither.
      My NATION is Comanche.
      Indoctrination of Indigenous people is Over European
      -COMANCHE NATION

    • CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH | May 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Doug Ohaver
      Ok Dance With Karen’s
      -COMANCHE NATION

    • Paul Palmer | May 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      @CHIEF TAHCHAWWICKAH I have a very small small part indian in my heritage. Mother’s side, a small tribe in Minnesota. My great great whatever grandfather was from a small town in France called Porior , he fought for the French during the French and Indian Wars. I am so proud of who that man is was whatever. I was in a PTSD program up in Hot Springs SD right in the middle of the Sioux Nation. Was introduced to their culture what an honor, they are part of me and I am a part of them. You are blessed.

  3. Mr Rodgers Political Playtime | May 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Toon in tomorrow for a new shooting and MORE DEAD!!!!!!!!….after the break

    • Dan | May 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Rurouni Kenshin they ignore everything else so why not? The only reason they focus on these types of shootings is because of the suburban upper middle class white kids who get scared by this stuff but not scared by the 60 people shot every weekend in chicago because they dont have to deal with that

    • Dan | May 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Rurouni Kenshin like how they didnt cover the 30 shots that happend in the No-go zone in minneapolis while they were having a moment of silence for floyd

    • Tom Collins | May 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      @A proud White man Trump LOST 😂 LOSER

    • Tom Collins | May 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @Dan Trump LOST 😂 LOSER

    • studentdrake | May 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

      @Tom Collins good Trump sucked, what does that have to do with this?

  4. Bat Boy | May 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Mental health. Life balance.
    Maslows Heirarachy of Needs. Don’t put it off.

    • studentdrake | May 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      @Reason Excellent, so you oppose the ar because its smi auto, and not because its an assault weapon? As for high cap mags, nobody can legally possess them in California. Key word being legally.

    • studentdrake | May 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      @Reason and yes there’s a lot that needs to be done as far as mental health is concerned.

    • Bat Boy | May 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      @Sarah Breisch – lmao! 🤣 I think I know you, but went by a different name about a year ago. Anyway…thanks! 😀👍

    • Reason | May 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      @studentdrake: I’m not sure about that magazine law my friend. On March 29, 2019, the District Court for the Southern District of California ruled that law was unconstitutional and sales of magazines of 10+ rounds resumed.
      And I don’t oppose semi autos. I oppose people under 21 being able to legally buy them.

    • I. D. | May 26, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      antidepressants are proven to be placebo and to cause suicidal ideation and violence by their makers.

      now those folks on psych meds…can pack heat legally? wutt wutt?

      must…have..
      background checks to carry. or…we…are….all…at….risk as we see….daily.

      ENOUGH.

  5. Jay S | May 26, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    “Was there any indication as to what type of weapon was used?” Hmmm- maybe it was a gun?

    • Sarah Jackson | May 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      Yea let’s take away their guns and inspire them to build a bomb and wipe out 4 city blocks instead 🙄

  6. MrMentalflossed | May 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    you never know ,.. sometimes in this world some people drive others off
    their cracker ,..I would be interested in what that union meeting was
    about because obviously the topic greatly would of affected the shooters
    life.

  7. Richard Cranium | May 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Other countries would call this a senseless and preventable tragedy. In the good ol’ USA, we just call this Wednesday.

  8. Lucky Baldwin | May 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    A union meeting? He wasn’t getting fired then. RIP to my brother mechanics.

    • jage | May 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      Don’t know yet but he killed himself along with 8 others. So sad

    • louieDsypo | May 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      Working conditions are driving people nuts.. in my city we had 2 mass shootings at Miller Brewery and Kroger.. both were allegedly done because of racism and management not doing anything about it…

    • tecums3h | May 26, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @louieDsypo It’s scary. I work at a Union shop cooperative market in produce in Massachusetts. People have been under stress for over a year, it’s a marathon mentally.
      Every now and then we get a tweaker but I’ve been keeping an eye every time someone comes through the door since my department is the first one customers go through.
      I worked for 18 years in a local bar starting as a doorman. I’ve been in doorman mode since last March. I’m not really concerned but keeping watch is in the DNA these days.
      Our union brothers and sisters stand together, especially for the families of the victims. It is time for every labor union to step up for same gun control legislation starting with the current House bill.

  9. Bo S | May 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    This BS is like once a week now, just normal life in America!

    • Scott Harrison | May 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      @edwin nieves – Isn’t it actually brainless to not know that it’s against the law to sell a gun to a mentally unstable person?
      That’s been a law much longer than 4 years.
      You should change your name to “brainless”.

    • edwin nieves | May 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM | Reply

      @Scott Harrison again they need to make it harder to buy guns sticker gun laws being a gun owner myself and brainless is when you bring politics into something that has absolutely nothing to do with the video that makes you brainless but then your master trump taught you how to be brainless

    • TJ | May 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      @Scott Harrison Trump Republican Greg Abbott of Texas scheduled to sign a bill to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun WITHOUT A PERMIT! Now WTH are you talking about Scott Harrison??

    • Eagle Entertainment | May 26, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Yep as soon as biden took office mass shooting took off.

    • Scott Harrison | May 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Eagle Entertainment- strange how that happens

  10. Erik Buchanan | May 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Everything is going to be fine…thoughts and prayers!

  11. Amiga 501 | May 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    How to reduce violence: Make the society less stressful, and discourage selfishness from an early age.
    The US does the opposite, and lament people are violent and impulsive these days.

    • Hopsta | May 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      Proper gun control is what’s needed, only in America do we constantly hear of mass shootings, and it stems back to the fact Americans have such easy access to firearms.

  12. abicaksiz | May 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I am sad for the victims and families (in this last incident and earlier ones). Much can be said, but the global bottomline is: “Everybody for him/herself” cannot be the foundation for a sustainable society or nation or world.

  13. Lmr May | May 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    These crazy gunmen are checking OFF their Bucket list dammit! WTH 😵?!?

  14. john dow | May 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    I’m sure he was one of those GOP voters that hates Unions, but they gladly seek employment at firms that have Unions because they know it’s a better workplace, better pay…and better job security.

  15. Pradeep | May 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    I literallly live REALLY close to here so it’s really scary and too close to comfort 🤧

  16. D Morris | May 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    the american way – sad rip to the victims

  17. Joyce Smith | May 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    When you going to realise your country and people are broken.

  18. Faith Castillo | May 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Welcome to America, where we settle disputes, grievances, difference of opinion, and lane changes with a gun.

  19. Sonia B | May 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Be kind to others , you never know what’s going on in the life of the other people 💔💔💔💔

  20. Dan G Jr | May 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Gun laws doesn’t work when someone has a plan to a mass Shootings.
    Co-workers Respect.
    Is the answer, STOP bulling

