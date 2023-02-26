Recent Post
45 comments
He makes an interesting point.
Maybe people felt the same and didn’t know what it was or how to describe it.
Cranston is a has been. He would never be able to make an honest living amongst those of us who are not communist pedophiles
AMEN Mister Cranston
90% of trumpism is about resentment and race, and the other 10%……..is about resentment and race
@Blair Haffly No I think Peter Reef hit the nail on the head.
Naw. it’s only 10% about resentment & race. 90% of Trumpism is about putting money in his own pockets, no one else’s, although maybe Ivanka’s.
@Mike Texas Still trying to change the subject?
“Woke” people bring race into anything and everything. Who is the racist here?
@Mike Texas another trumper trying to defend him only to be scammed. 😂🤣😂 Now that’s funny🤣😂🤣.
ABSOLUTELY ON TARGET 🎯 😢😳😬🍂🌸
The arrow went into the trees
Looks like time for me to watch Breaking Bad. I think I love this guy.
I think hes a moron
I binge watched it last year, it was one of the best series I have seen. I had put off watching it because I didn’t want to watch a series about drug dealers. After the first show I was hooked , the writing and acting had no equal!
@James Sebela acting is amazing but politics is insane sadly
When was it ever great for Native American Indians? Of course the answer is before Europeans came uninvited and systematically slaughtered them and stole their land!
Thank You Mr Cranston! I always wondered why my dad loves Breaking Bad so much! 😉😉
Mr Cranston was spot on correct💯👍
I’ve always respected and loved this guy as an actor but now my admiration for him is on a whole new level as a person! 💯
Lmao! All he did is twist the truth! You that simple minded?????
@Trevor Sachko same with you!
Geezus you folks on the left are delusional. Just look at the numbers…were blacks doing better under trump or biden? You’ve over played the racist card, nice try though.
This guy would fellate a baboon if it got him another acting gig
He just spouted all the leftist talking points. He is an actor, nothing more.
I love this guy ❤ !!! You said it right
Absolutely! And “blind spots” is a little mild for what I disturbingly see far too often.
“blind chasms”
You gotta love Mr. Cranston.
No, you dont
As an actor he’s great. He’s politically illiterate however. His take here is that it’s racist to take pride in your past and to ever assert that America was great is false. This also implies that we still suck today (which I agree we are headed in the wrong direction) and I don’t think he realizes how his black pill, intolerant arguments help feed that. We’re weak because we’re divided. Democrats elected a man who promised unity then branded half of the country domestic terrorists. They aren’t. You may not agree with them, but there’s nothing wrong with MAGA. Raise issue with individual people all you’d like, but there are crooks, creeps, and criminals in any camp. Democrats have them, Green Party has them, Republicans have them. Yet despite this, each group pretends they’re the golden child and points blame on everyone else. Cranston is one of those people and has been for years.
Make America greater… that should be the objective.
74 million gladly voted for known racist Trump and racism that’s a lot of folks voting for a known racist and racism.
And you don’t think Americans are racist?
@Nita Nita I believe a lot of Americans are following people who are making them racist and then make them believe they’re not… by telling them they’re better than everybody else. After all, a lot of them hate immigrants because they are lazy, they kill Americans, they bring drugs, they are criminals and rapists… when the vast majority are actually just poor desperate people.
@Nita Nita As a white person, I am fully aware than I never had any obstacles in my life. That’s why I’m saying make American greater. A vision of a better future for all. Compared to make America great again which refers to going back to some past when white Christian men had all the power, and everybody else were second class citizens.
Always!! Love it!!
And this will never happen as long as the anchor of conservatism is tied around our necks.
Dang… He gets it.
I always thought of it as an insult and saying that America is not great. But I think he’s onto something.
Lol I’d say it means to make America 🇺🇸 do well, be great, have prosperity for all… It’s ok to want your country to be great. African Americans know the difference they’re not dumb, it’s about changing and making it great for everyone. I have many friends of all nationalities that like the idea of having a great country. This is a stupid topic to even debate,, good day 🙄
Exactly.
Awesome! Now let’s admit that it’s a sexist statement as well.
Wow, used to love this guy. I’ll never watch another episode of Breaking Bad or anything else he’s in. Imagine thinking Make America Great is “racist”
Same.
Perhaps even better than this type of convoluted condemnation of the MAGA acronym it would be better to point out the actual direct racism of most of its adherents.
“When was it ‘great’?” Well, it was beginning to get better in the 1960s and 1970s until the election of 1980 put a stop to progress and ushered in 4+ decades of reversal to progress. And here we are. Time to Make America Progress Again.
I dont care what it means its definitely better than what we have now!!