it’s not surprising, the smartest and brightest russians have already left. but then again, people can’t openly oppose the war, so their statements are questionable at best.
@Lotso Huggin Bear Nice lie racist.
@bianca It was too late anyways. By releasing Taliban’s fighters and having high level negotiations with Taliban, Trump damaged Afghani government beyond repair and beyond help.
Americans didn’t know about Trump’s “perfect call” with Taliban leadership, “you are very brave”🙄.
There is Russophobia in the West and they are also cancelling all things Russian. The foolish Russians who are leaving will not fare well in the west where they will be scorned and their money frozen.
@bianca the Russians who did not want to be conscripted were free to leave. The government did not prevent any citizen from leaving Russia. Did you not see the lines of cars of people leaving for Georgia and Finland?
@Theresa Adams Russophobia is the wrong word since no one is afraid. Russo comedy is more correct since everyone is laughing at them.
I believe it is really about these mothers and women not wanting their sons to die in vain or their husbands or fathers. And that their deaths helped gain a victory for something not a loss- hence more support of Putin and the war- so their child’s death, their husband’s death, their father’s death has a greater purpose and meaning. Big aspect missed in this reporting
And somehow, they blame anyone but putin, who started this war, and conscripted their children??
@Vasso this is Russia’s war.. you can make all kinds of distinctions but they ring hollow for the Russians.. they will defend Putin to the end.. hundreds of thousands will die billions of dollars will go up in dust but just enough money will get in the pockets of the greedy military industrialists and the politicians to make it all worthwhile…
@Corinne M. The irony you think you know what’s going on… Who is the stooge here?
@blengi so who do you think blew up nordstream 2 pipeline? Maybe that will make you think a little bit about your own awareness and support for your own side…
@Sean D no need to think who blew up up nord stream pipe lines, it’s the American who did it…
The support is not growing, the crackdown on opposition is growing!!!
The support for crackdowns on opposition is growing, too, unfortunately. People who don’t support the war are called unpatriotic, or sympathizers of the enemy. Not unlike U.S during the Iraq war. Remember Bush’s infamous “You’re either with us, or you’re with the terrorists.”
@Séamus The Soviet skills of knowing how what can be said and when are also back.
@Séamus it is true that US have dark pages in its history, but it doesn’t give russia the right to commit crimes!!! If your neighbor committed a crime, does it give me the right to shoot you in the face?
@Viet Anh Tran I am not saying that the U.S doing some things means Russia can. I am saying that what is going on in Russia makes sense, and since we have dealt with it before, we should have no trouble understanding their point of view.
@Tele Bubba that’s a alphabet soup propaganda channel.
When all you’re fed is lies you can’t make good decisions.
@R Wags Thanks Wags my daughter’s favorite character was Shrek. Are you green with envy?
@Jantz Fitzgerald Like mother, like daughter 👍
I suggest to watch the Duran, and History Legend channel, and Redacted channel for more diverse information on this conflict.
yeah like you
No surprise at all here. Intuition for Coping is to idealize that a young Father honorably gave his
life for his Country & Justice. Which yields to Pride for loved one’s sacrifice, thus others need cling
to the Cause, otherwise their deaths were for Nothing. They must see a National Win with Gains!
They do not understand that those losses did not even have to occur if it was not Putin’s ambitions
@Bonnie ‘There was never a treaty for NATO not to expand’
You can go a bit further. The NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997 explicitly allowed for NATO expansion and sought to introduce transparency and enlist Russian consultation and cooperation. Amongst other things, it sontains as a principle:
‘Respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states and their inherent right to choose the means to ensure their own security, the inviolability of borders and peoples’ right of self-determination as enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and other OSCE documents;’
Choosing the means to ensure their own security pretty well allows states to join NATO. There certainly isn’t anything in the Act to prevent this.
@Joe_Ninety_one the soviet union doesnt exist anymore.. NATO should be dissmised..
@William Springer Russia is the one who violated the treaty. Ukraine gave up it’s nukes in exchange Russia swore on its soul to never invade ukraine
How do these Russians support a regime that gives them no freedoms. It’s because they do know what freedom is.
We all could of did things differently.
Valeria speaks about the opinion in Moscow. Moscow is not Russia at all. The number of people mobilized from Moscow and St. Petersburg is scanty compared to Buryatia, for example. And the attitude to the war is completely different. As soon as packages with corpses begin to arrive en masse in the central regions of Russia, the situation will change dramatically.
Agree.
But the Russians creamate very many of their dead soldiers in order to mask the real Numbers of corpses.
@Pavel Hromádka They do organize. They are not near any border and they are not a match for a regular army. Same is true about their immediate neighbors.
Really? Rural Russians back the war harder than any of the soft city Russians.
Are the Russians even recovering bodies? Or are they not reporting the deaths to the families?
Not so, No surprise at all here. Intuition for Coping is to idealize that a young Father honorably gave his
life for his Country & Justice. Which yields to Pride for loved one’s sacrifice, thus others need cling
to the Cause, otherwise their deaths were for Nothing. They must see a National Win with Gains also!
May I just point out that this is the world’s fault for letting him get away with this for long enough to keep creating mass delusions in his country.
@Brian Powell Don’t try to lessen CNN ‘s achievements in that direction.)
@Excellent Bloodman I don’t think you know enough about history.
@Excellent Bloodman It’s obvious you understand very little. But why publisise such ignorance?
Aloud me to correct you. World leaders corruption.
@Dave Sodhell no. Let Europe handle Europe. The US should focus on helping Myanmar
a couple of points. First, reporting the opinion of dead soldiers’ mothers is incomplete, although it’s significant. We also should know what others think, especially those mothers who may be forced to send their sons to war. Second, those mothers probably tend to accept the idea that their sons died for a good cause rather than aggression. Third, if the more loss would mean greater support, why Putin didn’t disclose a larger number? Looks like even he didn’t believe this reporter’s story.
@Julian Emperor Your friend must be a senior official or good at counting, lol. How did he know there are total 700k new recruits? I don’t know how he managed counting that many with his ten fingers, or, maybe with the help of his toes?! Maybe he has some sort of magic power, I just hope that he can use that power to stop Putin sending those young recruits to the meat-grinder. .
@Julian Emperoryour abuse of the words ‘glory’ and ‘holy’ are very worrying. So is attacking your neighbours in their beds somehow ordained by your god? Aren’t you following the same religion as Ukraine? None of your words are about doing things for god’s glory. Soldiers aren’t saved from bullets and bombs by any god.
@Ne Ale God is against same sex marriage, pedophilia, beastiality which Spain is making it lawful to abuse their pets. Russia is turning it’s back from this immorality of the west, this is why it’s Glory to Russia, Glory to God. I suggest to watch Weeb Union channel for the map of what’s going on ion the ground in the battlefield in Ukraine.
@Ne Ale firstly i am no Russian . And this War was forced on Russia 🇷🇺 by America and its NATO stooges! And he who fights against his brother for the west is a Trator to God and his Church
@GG BB I am 59 i am not Russian but if i was younger I would gladly volunteer to go to the meat grinder! And ps the Russian people know how to count not like Americans who can’t pas math , they also have excellent computers and a great Army!!!
Freedom sets us free. Lies do the opposite. A free press reporting the truths we need seems to be our best hope to solve the critical problems afflicting us and the world.
Truth sets us free?
MSNBC fired Phil Donahue for having the audacity to question the US invasion of Iraq.
Money set us free, more money 💰 more individual freedom
So keep watching CNN and American media 😆
@Танечка Новчик tell that to the Russian oligarchs that apparently tried to fly out of 4 story windows!
Russians arent allowed to say they are not in favor of the war so obviously it seems like they suport it.But in REALITY its much different
Same here 🇬🇧
This makes sense, since those that lost their loved ones want revenge. Asking those who’s loved ones are alive may provide a different result.
It’s more because they have no empathy for their fellow citizens. One mom lost a son for the motherland then she thinks other moms should share her loss not avoid paying the same.
@Frank Mustermann that’s because you can be imprisoned for 10 years just for calling it a war. What do you expect? You would get people to claim day is night with penalties like that.
@Edu Wino they are fanatic. Just like a the Japanese people in ww2. No amount of economic sanctions will change their zeal. Only a nuclear strike in Russia can change their minds.
@Auntie Pha Meanwhile the orcs are spending their stolen money at the best hotels in Thailand and Indonesia. Supporting the war from abroad.
Actually it doesnt make sense unless you are a part of a sick culture that thinks someone who dies while stealing the lands of other countries and murders civilians deserve to be avenged. In a sick culture it is easier to believe the big lie than to fight it; much like the nazis and the german population before and during ww2.
Glory to Ukraine ❤❤
@Matty Thorfinsson. it doesn’t go so well for nazirussia
Go Wagner take the bakhmut so the parrots will stop saying slava ukr again..
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💛💛💛💛💛💛
Rabbi Dovid Weiss for President 2024
@crushnev nikita why do you cheer for Wagner, let us all hear your finest arguments..
I predicted this months ago. It’s the same lie every time: “Let their deaths not be in vain!”
Bravo ukraina from indonesia 🇲🇨❤🇺🇦
The sick thing is that many don’t want to believe they lost a loved one for nothing, so they buy into a false narrative.
You just described the vax psyop.
@Agent X Good description of the Zelnazi psyop.
Fascism always doubles down.
No surprise at all here. Intuition for Coping is to idealize that a young Father honorably gave his
life for his Country & Justice. Which yields to Pride for loved one’s sacrifice, thus others need cling
to the Cause, otherwise their deaths were for Nothing. They must see a National Win with Gains!
Agreed just like USA hides its forces killed around the world from their families.
An increase in support makes sense as people want to believe that the loss of a loved one was for something. Nobody wants to believe a loved one to have died for nothing. Disillusionment will come over time as eventually reality shatters through the illusions that the Russian government weaves for its people and what they tell themselves in order to avoid facing the hard truth of the utter waste of this war their government started,
I must confess that it truly saddened my heart to hear this news report. Like Bob Dylan sang
How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died…
Certainly a sad day for peace and for truth.
They’ll be no peace, we can look forward to a Nuclear holocaust because of this evil man.
The evil empire is becoming more evil. How many deaths will it take for them to realize the long dead end they are moving towards?
“Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” – Voltaire 17th century historian and philosopher.
@gfan83 that thing called, “the point.” You missed it.
This is a good report in the vodeo and agrees with intercepted phonecalls I’ve watched and also the prisoner who’re calling home feedback interviews with Zolkin. We get to hear attitudes of the friends and family back home .
If not mistaken, Voltaire was a taxman and might have been victim himself of the spin during the revolution times and faced the guillotine. An ancestor of mine escaped to Scotland ; he was a judge
@A Nony Mouse he is the absurd king.
People understandably don’t want their loved ones’ deaths to be in vain, but they also have no idea the true extent of the losses and what is actually going on.
In some small towns villages they have 50, 60 new graves. They understand the true extend.
That is true. Most are just “lost without a trace” – left in the fields, in Ukrainian refrigerated wagons or destroyed in mobile crematorias.
@KB Yet they still back Putin, Russian people have been cut off from the out side world they are getting lies rammed down their throats and they are buying it! just how bright are they?
If you lose a love one in a war, if you reject the goal of the war, you in essence admit your loved one died for nothing.
@LBC UN supported police actions against terrorists
Man that must be brutal
Dude… The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was established by United Nations Security Council to establish a permanent Afghan government following the U.S. invasion in October 2001. UN didn’t support the invasion. Things went chaotic following the INVASION so much so that the UN had to form ISAF in December 2001 to secure Kabul.
@Dr. Globe Putin is much better at propaganda and misinformation than the czars were
Every single family member of solider from the beginning of time who fought in a Populist war did not believe they died for no reason. What type of ironic statement is that