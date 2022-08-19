Recent Post
65 comments
I love the fact that to actually declassify a document there is required procedure for which “because I said so” is not sufficient.
Their thought process follows this workflow a lot i.e. I think or say it therefore it is true..
@kinlika I would edit that to include “tiny hands” to be more accurate.
Donnie is used to operating based on his say so. He brought that perspective to his Presidency. Unfortunately, no one in his circle was strong enough to tell him otherwise.
Feels like giving so much airtime to someone like Mike Turner only pollutes any civic discourse around the issues.
@Hair Toss I thought the same thing. Best CNN anchors that push back are Brianna Keilar and Anderson Cooper.
@Nicole Ziruolo I think so too
yep
Turner is a piece of work. This guy is on the House Intelligence committee ? Are you kidding me !
This guy is just one reason, out of many, that most people consider “House intelligence committee” to be an oxymoron.
@thedailygripe Plant Earth. At least you got it correct as to who is the current President of the United States.
It’s scary. His intelligence is scary. How he got to HIC is scary!
LIKE BIDEN TOLD TRUMP TO TAKE THESE DOCUMENTS WITH YOU!
I can not believe Mike Turner is on the Intelligence Committee and that he has a Ranking Member 😳
I agree, if Trump is given a court order…this gives him time to destroy or bury the documents. Why keep the documents when he is no longer in office…some nefarious reason comes to mind …is that possible
Making an awful lot of “inference” when he has absolutely no idea what’s in those documents
SUSTAINED!
Republicans have such a stellar record when it comes to honoring subpoenas. Hence the search warrant, Turner.
@gdi wolverine male 2 I wont throw out there the ‘typical brain washed trumper’ but there was. And his lawyers signed that they handed everything over, which they now know he didnt.
@gdi wolverine male 2 Your level of incompetence really shines,Cletus😆😆😆
@gdi wolverine male 2 There was.
Jake Tapper has to point out to Rep. Mike Turner that FBI Director Wray was appointed by Trump, not Biden – Aaron Rupar
That must have been some other conversation, because it doesn’t happen anywhere in this clip.
I highly suspect he wouldn’t even have standing order in his vocabulary. Turner always seems to think the roles are reversed in an interview and he has the right to walk all over the interviewer. Despicable man.
Those interviewing scede the control to him by allowing him to pontificate. Tapper is usually much better at calling this stuff out. Maybe had an off day.
His sickening, no one was there as he said ,so how can’t he say what his saying .Guess he was there in his dreams
Congress people who are broadcasting, willfully, false informationn to the public to protect Trump should be removed from Congress. Democrats, including the President should get on TV and refute these lies, specifically and forcefully. But. They. Won’t. My opinion.
@Rachel Garber you are correct because this would allow the ones supporting him, to claim this political when it is not.
But still Congress should be out there everyday refuting every lie anywhere they can social media, the news, etc
These people should ALL go public, on video, and for the country calling this what it is outright. Trump must, at long last, be called out on his neverending bullsh!t.
SUSTAINED MY FRIEND! SUSTAINED!!!!!
It’s weird that fearing “destruction of documents” was something this “lawyer” conveniently missed.
Exactly!!!
@M Hall false inference alert!! 🚨🚨🚨
The official called it BS “and a couple other words…”. She went and said the word for BS, so I wonder how foul the language got if she can’t mention what was said.
They have been trying to get these documents with please and thankyou’s for 1 and 1/2 years. Leave it to a Republican to try to blame people who weren’t involved to deflect from criminal activity. Why do you have this person to lie, deny, deflect and confuse the issue. If Trump stood on top of the Empire State Building and said, “I declassify these documents,” it wouldn’t mean doodly-squat.
YES INDEEDY MY FRIEND!
You don’t suppose he’s lying, do you? Hard to believe, I mean, he’s been so honest with the American people up till now.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😅🤣😏
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Of course not, everything the Royal 🍊 says is true. 😂🤣🤣
(SI) 😉
@Jeff Branchick just like prince andrew,trumps and the prince deceased friend epstien, this crap is all off the chain these days
There is no such thing as a “standing order” for declassifying documents. It’s not like a standing coffee order at Starbucks. It’s the most astonishing lie I’ve heard in this recent scandal. No one who has worked in government would say that, ever.
dump trump
I am in awe on how the former president can break the law in plain sight over and over and yet the right blindly defends him. Hope they all are also ok going to jail with him
@Sandy Allen – I think it’s more a case of what he has on them. Trump famously does not pay. But collecting “information” on the people he deals with has been his MO for decades.
@William Parks turn the volume up,
William 😬
The way they just keep moving the goal post every time one of their excuses fall apart is hilarious. Trump is a crook period.
“The deepest sin against the human mind is to believe things without evidence.” — Thomas Huxley 👏
@Timothy Kozlowski Who was what?
@Sarah Brown we have yet to find out but possibly – federal statutes 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , and or 1519.
Or not believing the evidence out of cognitive dissonance
@Michael 😂🤣Now that was quite clever! 👍
Interesting that the party of law and order object to the law when they refuse to follow the law. They’re aware of the Presidential Records Act and yet they obviously feel that they are clearly above the laws they profess to love and pretend to honor. Trump ignored the subpoena.
Which they also don’t think it applies to them.
It’s a little scary that he’s on the intelligence committee. Smh
More than a LITTLE scary!!!!
For him to even insinuate that this is the result of political bias is jaw dropping. He knows what he’s doin when he spews that poison. Unreal-
SUSTAINED MY FRIEND! AND WITH A TREMBLING VOICE AND OBVIOUS POKER FACE NO LESS….SMH….THOSE FOOLS HYPOCRISY IS SECOND TO N O N E……UNBELIEVABLE….JS…