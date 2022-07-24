Recent Post
63 comments
The party of freedom seems to be awfully concerned about what happens in someone else’s bedroom. I wonder why.
@Jones Unchained Any sources to back the idea that they are attempting to outlaw the act of gay sex?
@Kevin I take it from your spelling out the exact nature of the organization that you are a bit skeptical of his “conversion,” and I don’t blame you. I too tend to be suspicious of people whose views magically change when they enter politics. But Byrd was a young fellow who did some organizing, impressed a high hoodoo who proclaimed him a “Cyclops” (interesting name) so he’d continue organizing in his state. But Byrd seems to have run for office as a segregationist, with his views gradually evolving. It doesn’t seem as his change was politically motivated, however, as West Virginia was/is the least ethnically diverse of all the states, so I don’t think his change garnered him much in the way of votes.
For an interesting story along these lines, you might want to read about Daryl Davis, a black man who attended K3 meetings and befriended grand dragon Robert Kelly (eventually the imperial wizard of Maryland). I found it to be an amazing story — if I were black I doubt I would have the wisdom (and patience) of Mr. Davis who eventually was given 200 of those white robes from members who were directly or indirectly influenced by him to leave their “white supremacist terrorist organization.” There are a lot of things I question about Joe Biden, but his willingness to try to build bridges to people with whom he has political and moral disagreements is something I do admire. But in any case, check out Daryl Davis. Our country could use a lot more of him these days. Peace, brother.
When you’re dealing with indoctrinated fear and ignorance is hard to change hearts and minds, but we must never give in to the theocratic cult’s tactics.
@Jason Blaha will do cultist,will do.
Here here!
@Jason Blaha Ouch! That hurt! Where did you learn to come up with such amazing, hard-hitting insults?
@Jeff Barrett Well, thankfully, god isnt real…so homie ain’t got nothin to worry about
Love is not sex, a marriage is a union of souls. Love who you Love. and be a good person.
@Cullen Dude marriage is nothing but an expensive legal contract. And nowadays divorce makes up roughly half of modern day marriages. Your idea of marriage is a fairytale and outdated.
@BXI I said 7 words on marriage and excluded no one. What is your argument against people loving eachother and making a commitment.
Love is chemistry, sex is physics.
@D M well if that work for you then fine. But others have a right to do what works for them. They’re not stepping on your toes when they do. We don’t dictate others lives according to our personal beliefs. That’s called FREEDOM. And life liberty and the pursuit of happiness as in the pledge.
@Thabo Selloman the soul tells the body what to do…..
What is so wrong with same sex marriages?
Who does it hurt?
How is it even an issue?
@Barbara Ann maybe catholic priests?
@kay armstrong where do you get your information?
@Gloria F k Armstrong just became aware of it three years ago she’s so she thinks everybody just became of it then
Why do states believe they should control this thing? How does this hurt anyone or even the state? Check out the problems facing our country, and this is what we debate. – We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Any questions? – refer to “Liberty” , it’s capitalized for a reason.
It’s the old state vs federal debate.
@Ryan T it’s not.
you’re arguing that contracts (US law) don’t transcend states.
that”s literally against scotus.
(don’t bother asking me to explain case law. if my brother can marry a woman, so can my sister.)
little Marco couldn’t handle a top man like Pete. Marco couldn’t know from right or wrong, fair or unfairness since he has been in the uncle Thomas of Latino role for GOP so long.
I thought Buttgieg was a bottom man?
@Bryan
And how much time do you spend thinking about such things?
@Baddie 1 Shoe LOL. He tops all his on-air opponents so far but was beaten once in Presidential primary.
Lol, no. Pete has the vibe of one of those frot only guys who never shook off the shackles of shame (how’s that for alliteration) instilled by heteronormativity. He probably still apologizes to god after doing it and has to have all the lights out.
voting NO just shows how ignorant they are !! Keep Fighting for Equality for All !!!!
There’s no such thing as equality for all . The Dems are fascists who forced people to get the jab
@FJB tV Grow up…jeez.
@Shadow You liberals can never engage in a real debate or conversation. That’s why they call you the “Intolerant left ” . It’s pretty sad what you guys are doing to this country . It’s evil
Here’s the thing: he’s gay and married and out and gets asked about it. And he always talks about family life. Sounds like my married straight friends. But his marriage is at risk from SCOTUS now. He’s not bringing it up, interviewers are.
To say that this guy is well-spoken is an understatement. I’m impressed
@Woozler554 Exactly what did not work with Affirmative Action? I just checked and it seems that it did. Facts please.
Now watch the trolls crawl out from under their rocks…
As someone who had a Dad in a same-sex relationship in the ’70s until he passed away, I had to witness firsthand the hatred and cruelty of others. I cried when same-sex marriages became legal. I am beyond angry now that people will vote that down. If Pete Buttigieg were straight he would be the very best choice for the next president. Because of his sexual preference and his honesty that will never happen for him. I live in Florida and not only will I not vote for Rubio, but my vote and my money are also going to Val Demmings.
@Penelope but he has the ability. And how would you know if you don’t know anything Pete has done. He’s in the Dept of Transportation. Do you even know what his job is or the limits??
Why? What are his policies?
I’m very surprised at the people who say Pete B has done little — he’s done a huge job of sorting out a lot of the global shipping problems, managing the infrastructure initiatives, and pulling the transportation industries out of the pandemic doldrums. I’d vote for him as President in a flash.
Leave it to Pete. He always knows the right thing to say, at the right time.
@Richard Keyser 50% of all the roads in my town have just been repaved. Thanks Pete and thanks Biden!
@Richard Keyser And you think that he controls the weather also. Look at the all the storms that are grounding airplanes as we speak. Nice try dude, but your argument doesn’t hold any water.
@Dean Oldfield next thing you’ll be thanking Joe for the low gas prices, improved safety in urban areas and his handling of illegal immigration….. too funny
@Dean Oldfield dude if you believe that, I genuinely feel bad for you. Lay off the kool-aid
We need a lot more politicians like Pete Buttigieg, and I couldn’t care less who they are married too!
@Richard Keyser maybe a little repub cooperation instead of obstinance might help. Governing America isn’t a one man job..
@PK especially when that one man can’t tie his own shoes.
He is so bright he is far smarter than 2/3 of all Washington.
I have alot of respect for Pete.
everyone should have the same rights .
We find these truths to be self-evident, except for people who love the wrong people
I’m so used to Pete responding with facts and figures but his response to Jakes question was all heart and soul.
We love you Pete.
Pete is so professional. We need more Petes.
If you love someone and they love you back, your better off than most people .
Pete is an amazingly kind and thoughtful human. How he stays above the vitriol and communicates so politely is joyful to watch. We can all learn from him
I am always amazed at Pete’s responses. He is so capable and intelligent, quick and prepared, that he can respond in any random situation with a soft tone, the perfect articulation and with depth but never in a condescending way. The power of words that come from a place of understanding and generosity.
What’s wrong with you ????
He’s so out of touch with reality . Says everyone should buy Teslas . What a psychopath .
Unfortunately many Americans have a hard time parsing thoughtful dialogue…
If he could just snap out of his religious delusions.
Same! Hoping he is our presidential nominee one day in the not too distant future. We need to get him into the senate in the mean-time.
Buttigeig is a person of character. His answers are thoughtful and heartfelt. He has a promising future in the Democratic Party.