Cafeteria fills with applause when soldier walks in | Militarykind

"It's a little selfish of me but all I wanted him to do was cry when he saw me." Tears are a given for this brother and sister's reunion after not seeing each other for more than a year. 🇺🇸

The decision to join the Army for her family meant Pvt. Graci Shirey wouldn't see her brother for a year. This is how he reacted when he finally saw her again.

