Cafeteria fills with applause when soldier walks in | Militarykind

"It's a little selfish of me but all I wanted him to do was cry when he saw me." Tears are a given for this brother and sister's reunion after not seeing each other for more than a year. 🇺🇸
The decision to join the Army for her family meant Pvt. Graci Shirey wouldn't see her brother for a year. This is how he reacted when he finally saw her again.
Anybody who’s served has my upmost respect, thank you.
🔔👍😍👍👍
This is a PROUD MOMENT!!! I ALWAYS cry 😢 tears of Joy 😂 & Pride 🙏🙌🙌🇺🇲🇺🇲💯💯🙏! Mostly God Bless Us All!! This is the SAME reason I also enlisted immediately after HS!!! THANK YOU for sharing this Very 🙏 ❤ REAL LIFE story! I’m honored each time these these moments are shared!! God Bless y’all 🙏!
salute to the soldiers who protects us day and night
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆😇😇😇😇BEAUTIFUL
now this is a big sister trust me im a surviver my older sisters are always looking out for me. we lean on each other like a tent. thank you for your service.
God bless america
Downvoted
What a good person! Good sister, good solider, will probably be a great teacher someday too!
Super Respekt Tou you👍😊