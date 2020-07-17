Cafeteria fills with applause when soldier walks in | Militarykind

TOPICS:
July 17, 2020

 

"It's a little selfish of me but all I wanted him to do was cry when he saw me." Tears are a given for this brother and sister's reunion after not seeing each other for more than a year. 🇺🇸
The decision to join the Army for her family meant Pvt. Graci Shirey wouldn't see her brother for a year. This is how he reacted when he finally saw her again.

11 Comments on "Cafeteria fills with applause when soldier walks in | Militarykind"

  2. Russian Bot. | July 17, 2020 at 6:13 AM | Reply

    Anybody who’s served has my upmost respect, thank you.

  3. كواكب الشرق W&M التسويق للغير | July 17, 2020 at 6:16 AM | Reply

    🔔👍😍👍👍

  4. Beth Sullivan | July 17, 2020 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    This is a PROUD MOMENT!!! I ALWAYS cry 😢 tears of Joy 😂 & Pride 🙏🙌🙌🇺🇲🇺🇲💯💯🙏! Mostly God Bless Us All!! This is the SAME reason I also enlisted immediately after HS!!! THANK YOU for sharing this Very 🙏 ❤ REAL LIFE story! I’m honored each time these these moments are shared!! God Bless y’all 🙏!

  5. Joe JR Biden | July 17, 2020 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    salute to the soldiers who protects us day and night

  6. LaTonya Whitaker | July 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆😇😇😇😇BEAUTIFUL

  7. Matt Schroeder | July 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    now this is a big sister trust me im a surviver my older sisters are always looking out for me. we lean on each other like a tent. thank you for your service.

  8. The Code Of Humanity | July 17, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    God bless america

  10. Ryan P-76F1004x4 | July 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    What a good person! Good sister, good solider, will probably be a great teacher someday too!

  11. comment gagner 1000 Abonné Sur YOUTUB # SKS | July 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Super Respekt Tou you👍😊

