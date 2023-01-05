80 comments

  1. Good luck everybody in this next round of storms. Stay safe stay inside stay warm. And for all those who do not believe in climate change. What?

    1. @Joe Mama just need to get those dumb democrats to allow building more reservoirs. And save the water. Democrats are there own worst enemy.

    2. @Survival Monkey

      i dont like republicans or democrats both can go away forever along with capitalism it’s capitalism that’s the main problem of society in north america

  5. What I want to know is, what actions is California taking to do monsoon rain harvesting? I’m not talking just tiny rain barrels and huge dams, I’m talking filling in the middle with India-style berms on hillsides, small ponds, etc to slow the very rare runoff, so it gets a chance to soak into the soil.

    2. @Casey Porter All things are relative in politics. Trump lied a confirmed 30,573 times… so Biden is wayyy closer to the pin than him.
      Better doesn’t mean great.

    3. Prayers for all flora and fauna, all natural life that humans have destroyed and will destroy due to their selfishness and greediness for materialism that have led to environmental destruction and have altered the globe’s climate.

  6. Oh America, I’m not from there, but I see the news. You poor guys are being thrashed by the elements. Please be safe, take care of each other. Prayers for you and families.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  7. NEVER LEARN! 41 year Californian. We never keep maintenance on FLOOD ZONE area in California ( dams, levee, sewers etc) . Some people are surprised when we have disaster after heavy rain and wind.

  8. With respect to the drought – some thought should be given to how quickly our bone dry ground has been inundated. This speaks to why so many trees are collapsing. The ground has become saturated quickly. I don’t think the trees are able to keep up with it. Also, our reservoirs are beginning to refill, thank goodness, but still have a long way to go. California has been bone dry for a long time. In spite of the difficulty of flooding, we need every drop.

    3. But Democrats failed to build adequate run off collection systems, canals and reservoirs so in the end 90% of the rain will end up in the sea before anyone can use it.

    4. @Alejo Hernandez
      Geez, could it have anything to do with barely having enough water (after the corporate syphoning) to begin with? Stop with the blame game; this isn’t political. Have some decency; people don’t need to be preached to right now.

    5. @dozzer009 no. It is the fault of California Democrats. Or more exactly the people who continue to vote them into office. They vote them in knowing that they hardly maintain the infrastructure and definitely do not add new infrastructure.

  9. I’m riding the ferry right now leaving SF to go home in Napa. It’s definitely a bumpy ride for the next hour 🤢

    1. @Frankiefifamundial the train doesn’t go around the whole Bay Area, it only connects to the east bay. Plus that requires me to drive to the station which is like 35 mins and potentially get stuck in traffic. The ferry is direct from SF to the north bay. Also, the train is gross. Ever since SF became so trashy, i stopped taking the underground’s because it’s a lot more dirtier and you see everything…. It’s safer to take the ferry and better well kept because it’s a separate company from all the other transit systems.

    4. Ferry rides are threatened by … climate change. Train rides and car rides, too. Time to start riding horses again. They seem to be immune to climate change.

  10. I’m here in the central valley of California and it feels uneasy; weather and societal wise. God bless everyone, hug your children and help each other.

    4. God blessed me with some Papa John’s pizza. Waiting for this old lady to clear her throat. Bring it. 🌧️⛈️

  12. Hope everyone stays safe out there. Remember, no job or appointment/obligation is worth your life. Keep those who need caretaking close to you and let’s get through this together #California

    4. Exactly 💯.
      It pretty much rained the past 10+ hours…the ground is already saturated. More rain will cause flooding.
      Stay safe. Stay alerted.

  13. Up here on Vancouver Island we didn’t have rain for 4 months throughout the summer. When we did get heavy rain in November we lost a lot of big older trees that came crashing down on homes, cars and….people. So…be careful down there. Plan ahead and be prepared.🇨🇦🇺🇸

  14. That atmospheric river is crazy. We got part of it in Utah over the weekend and I got 14 inches of snow in a day. They are projecting that we get more of it here as well

  15. So far the atmospheric river bomb cyclone storm isn’t dumping much rain . Forecasters said it would arrive 4 a.m Wednesday with continuous heavy rain for 36 hours, now they say 2 p.m. or so arrival with heavy rainfall for 8 continuous hours maybe longer. Sometimes forecasts are a hit and miss because some storms are more unpredictable. The wind gusts are pretty strong

    3. That was true 4 hours ago but now my windows are rattling and the freeway near me is almost at a standstill.

  16. We had huge winds this morning in Southern Oregon, just over California border, but no rain, weird. Still blowing, and it feels kind of eerie especially knowing what’s going in in California. Hang tight, California, our thoughts and prayers are with you! 💚🙏

  17. CALIFORNIA, my home town grew up there, we STILL LOVE YOU no matter what. Wishing you all safety now and love to protect and heal together, California is GREAT at helping one another, I know that for sure.

    2. @birdlynn417 – Thanks from SoCal! We can’t win here. First, not enough water, and now, too much water!

  19. I still do not understand how or why we’re contemplating going to other planets when we can’t even divert PREDICTED storm water “catastrophe’s” into something positive instead like filling drinking reservoirs to be filtered for maybe just crops even let alone human consumption.

    We’ve even broken through to the nano world where laws can break down or change. But harness the energy for a storm here on earth to benefit mankind? I guess that’s too much to ask. I must be the only one who’s ever thought of that since it doesn’t exist today.

  20. I’m almost exactly on the other side of the World in Western Australia. It’s Summer here, and we’ve got a Cyclone squatting in our Northwest that won’t leave. Normally they blow out in a couple of days, this one’s been here for a week. The Fitzroy River, which drains an area the size of Colorado, is 6 foot higher than has ever been measured before. People have Crocodiles and Cows getting washed through their houses. We needed some rain too, but this is ridiculous…

